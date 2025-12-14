Has anyone else noticed a big shift in bob hair trends this year? Gone are the days of the sleek, blunt bob haircut. Instead, we're favouring "undone", tousled styles with choppy layers and lots of movement. I've written a lot about the tuft bob and the serrated bob as of late, but today, I'm here to talk to you about the disconnected bob. This trend has been dominating my social feeds, and after chatting with an expert about how to make the trend work for individual hair types, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't tempted to give it a go.
What Is the Disconnected Bob?
So, what is this trending style? "The disconnected bob is basically a bob with a little attitude," explains Neale Rodger, style director at Stil Salon. "Instead of everything sitting in one neat line, you get subtle shifts in length that break up the shape and give it a more modern, slightly rebellious feel. It still looks clean, but there is a bit of built-in movement that makes it feel cooler and less classic."
Can the Disconnected Bob Work for All Hair Types?
I love the idea of this bob hairstyle, but as someone with very thick, naturally wavy hair, I was curious to know whether it would work for me. However, according to Rodger, it can work on all different hair types. "On fine hair, it adds dimension and gives the illusion of more body. On thicker hair, it stops the cut from feeling bulky because those length changes help to remove weight. Curly and wavy textures look amazing with this cut because the shape encourages the curls to fall in a really natural, effortless way."
Sounds good, right? Keep on scrolling for some of the coolest disconnected bob haircuts around.
Disconnected Bob Inspiration
Rochelle Humes has broken up the ends of her blunt bob with this disconnected style.
Such a great example of how this haircut can add body to fine hair types.
I love the dimension in this slicked-back 'do.
Elsa Hosk shows just how much attitude a disconnected bob can bring.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.