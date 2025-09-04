These Discontinued Topshop Skinny Jeans Were Legendary—Now They’re Back and About to Take Over Again

Yes, Topshop's Joni skinny jeans are back in the spotlight and I'm here for it.

Topshop Joni Jeans review - lauren cunningham wears three styles
(Image credit: Future/Lauren Cunningham)
We’ve all heard the news by now: Topshop is back. Cue excitement from millennials, xennials, and, of course, gen Zers, who’ve embraced every Y2K trend with full commitment. While the runway revival and Liberty launch have boosted the brand’s return, it’s one particular piece that has OG fans digging through their wardrobes again: Joni Jeans.

The once-ubiquitous skinny jeans are officially trending, with searches for 'Topshop Joni Jeans' hitting breakout levels on Google. Even Cara Delevingne is backing the throwback, featuring both black and mid-blue pairs in her 30-piece edit of the new Topshop autumn/winter collection.

Cara Delevingne wears Topshop Joni Jeans in black with black leather jacket

(Image credit: Topshop)

Cast your mind back to 2012, when Carly Rae Jepsen’s Call Me Maybe dominated the radio, Gossip Girl was wrapping up, The Hunger Games was first in the cinema, and Topshop Joni Jeans were selling every 10 seconds in store. Their uber-stretchy fit quickly became a uniform, styled with everything from slogan sweatshirts to high-top trainers. Fans even campaigned for belt loops to be added on Twitter (yes, now X) in 2019 and won.

Then, of course, wide-leg, barrel and flared styles eventually replaced them. But now, skinnies are sneaking back in. To test their relevance in 2025, I wore Joni Jeans out all weekend. The verdict? More compliments than I could have imagined—though, to be fair, sitting down is still not exactly effortless...

Scroll on to read my honest review of the Topshop Joni jeans now that they have made a comeback and then shop the pairs I tried.

Read My Topshop Joni Jeans Review:

Topshop, Joni High Rise Super Skinny Jean in Mid Blue

(Image credit: Topshop)

An initial word of warning: Topshop Joni Jeans look just as tiny as they always did, so you may question how they’ll ever fit straight out of the packet. Thankfully, the signature stretch remains, though I found them far more comfortable a size or two up.

Topshop, Joni High Rise Super Skinny Jean in Washed Black

(Image credit: Topshop)

I initially was worried that these would feel way too 2010, but rather than reaching for high-top trainers or your trusty Vans like I once did, the modern way to style skinnies is with boots—ideally a knee-high or a slouchy pair that complements the silhouette without stealing the focus. And if you’ve ever wrestled with tucking wide-leg jeans into boots, you’ll appreciate the skinny’s return.

Topshop, Joni Skinny High Rise Jean in Rinse

(Image credit: Topshop)

The washed black colourway seemed to disappear when the original jeans fell out of favour, but they’re firmly back—and I’ve missed that lived-in, faded look. This is actually the pair I’m keeping in my wardrobe.

