We’ve all heard the news by now: Topshop is back. Cue excitement from millennials, xennials, and, of course, gen Zers, who’ve embraced every Y2K trend with full commitment. While the runway revival and Liberty launch have boosted the brand’s return, it’s one particular piece that has OG fans digging through their wardrobes again: Joni Jeans.
The once-ubiquitous skinny jeans are officially trending, with searches for 'Topshop Joni Jeans' hitting breakout levels on Google. Even Cara Delevingne is backing the throwback, featuring both black and mid-blue pairs in her 30-piece edit of the new Topshop autumn/winter collection.
Cast your mind back to 2012, when Carly Rae Jepsen’s Call Me Maybe dominated the radio, Gossip Girl was wrapping up, The Hunger Games was first in the cinema, and Topshop Joni Jeans were selling every 10 seconds in store. Their uber-stretchy fit quickly became a uniform, styled with everything from slogan sweatshirts to high-top trainers. Fans even campaigned for belt loops to be added on Twitter (yes, now X) in 2019 and won.
Then, of course, wide-leg, barrel and flared styles eventually replaced them. But now, skinnies are sneaking back in. To test their relevance in 2025, I wore Joni Jeans out all weekend. The verdict? More compliments than I could have imagined—though, to be fair, sitting down is still not exactly effortless...
Scroll on to read my honest review of the Topshop Joni jeans now that they have made a comeback and then shop the pairs I tried.
Read My Topshop Joni Jeans Review:
An initial word of warning: Topshop Joni Jeans look just as tiny as they always did, so you may question how they’ll ever fit straight out of the packet. Thankfully, the signature stretch remains, though I found them far more comfortable a size or two up.
I initially was worried that these would feel way too 2010, but rather than reaching for high-top trainers or your trusty Vans like I once did, the modern way to style skinnies is with boots—ideally a knee-high or a slouchy pair that complements the silhouette without stealing the focus. And if you’ve ever wrestled with tucking wide-leg jeans into boots, you’ll appreciate the skinny’s return.
The washed black colourway seemed to disappear when the original jeans fell out of favour, but they’re firmly back—and I’ve missed that lived-in, faded look. This is actually the pair I’m keeping in my wardrobe.
Shop Topshop Joni Jeans:






Shop Other Topshop Jeans We Love:


I also own these and am a huge fan. The handy adjustable waist means there's no need for a belt.


If you didn't have a pair of Joni Jeans, chances are you were devoted to Jamie — Topshop's other iconic skinny style.


A great pair of white jeans is a year-round staple. Don't reserve them for summer — style with chunky knits and boots to make them work just as hard in winter.


The bootcut is another retro fit making its quiet return. Slim through the thigh with a subtle flare at the ankle, they're designed to sit neatly over boots — hence the name.


Barrel-leg jeans have been a fan-favourite in recent seasons, offering a subtle style statement with their voluminous shape. If you already own a blue pair, try this beige shade for an especially chic update.


Another pair of Jamie Jeans, of course, but this time in a more formal-feeling black.


If you're set on never returning to the skinny jean shape, there's still plenty of wide-leg styles to choose from, including this Horizon in well-worn bleach.
