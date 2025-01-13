This Dated Denim Trend Is on Its Way Back—Here's How French Women Are Already Wearing It

For years, skinny jeans have been the denim trend fashion insiders loved to shade. Oversize silhouettes and straight-leg styles stole the spotlight, leaving our once-beloved skinnies to collect dust in the back of the closet. Leave it to French fashion influencers—the masters of timeless, effortless style—to bring this dated trend back into the conversation. They're doing it in a way that feels refreshingly modern, of course.

From Paris to L.A., skinny jeans are staging a quiet but undeniable comeback. Instead of leaning into the super-tight styles of the 2010s, these influencers are styling their skinny jeans with an elevated, minimalistic approach that feels so… French.

How do you make skinny jeans feel 2025 ready? The key lies in the styling. Think on-trend jackets, timeless loafers, and subtly sexy tops for good measure. Scroll on to see how French fashion influencers are making skinny jeans cool again.

1. All-Black Outfit

When it comes to styling skinny jeans the Parisian way, an all-black outfit is your ultimate power move. Start with high-waisted black skinny jeans with a slightly cropped hem, and pair them with a fitted black T-shirt or a sleek cashmere sweater for an effortlessly polished base. Add a tailored black jacket or faux-fur outerwear to instantly elevate the look. Voilà—a monochromatic outfit that's anything but boring. It's sophisticated, stylish, and very French.

2. Showing Some Shoulder

If we had to play favorites, this outfit duo would win our vote. Skinny jeans with a side of shoulder is the French-woman secret. We especially love how Sabina Socol styled her tank-and-cardigan set slightly off the shoulder, revealing just a hint of skin. No notes.

3. Outerwear in Mocha

From Mocha Mousse (Pantone's color of 2025) to a toasted mocha, it's all about this shade when it comes to the outerwear you style with your skinny jeans. Whether you opt for a dark wash or classic true blue, the combo creates a cozy and chic look. Finish the outfit with a leather belt and silver hardware for the ultimate French vibe.

In France, women love their loafers, and they love styling the flat-shoe trend with denim. Start with slim black or medium-wash skinny jeans to create a streamlined base and pair them with classic black or colorful leather loafers—bonus points for subtle embellishments like gold hardware. Add a relaxed button-down shirt or an oversize blazer for that quintessential Parisian look.

5. Pretty Open-Front Top

The French always know how to exude just the right amount of sexiness when it comes to their outfits. Case in point: pairing the dated denim with flirty tops that show a hint of midriff. Think tie-front tops, zip-up cardigans, fitted button-down shirts, and more. This combination offers a perfect blend of polished and playful.

