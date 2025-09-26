I Know You Have Classic Taste If You're Carrying This Timeless It Bag

In the midst of a fresh wave of newness that accompanies the launch of a new season, I often find myself looking to the constants. With autumn/winter collections dropping, micro-trends on the rise, and a host of styling ideas appearing every day, there’s comfort to be found in the pieces that remain with us throughout it all. In preparation, many of us will have prepared our capsule wardrobes, a refined edit of pieces that, through moving trends and innovative arrivals, will remain our foundations throughout autumn 2025, and well beyond. In the same vein, I’ve been turning once again to the accessories that also have timelessness at their core. Right now, one bag that my mind keeps coming back to is the Saint Laurent Sac De Jour.
The Saint Laurent Sac De Jour is as classic as they come. Sitting alongside the likes of the Le 5 à 7, the Kate bag and the recently ingratiated Icarino, the Sac De Jour is one of the fine selection of accessories that has cemented the House’s spot on the list of great handbag designers. First unveiled in 2013 and subsequently released the following year, the retained prominence of the bag can be credited to the initial ideation. Creative Director of Saint Laurent at the time, Hedi Slimane, set about to create a bag that balances style and practicality in every stitch, and so was born the Sac De Jour.
As the name suggests, the idea of the bag was to be the ultimate everyday companion. Unlike a sweet evening bag, this accessory was crafted to keep up with the realities of everyday life, the need for separate compartments to separate our essentials, a zipped pocket for our most treasured possessions, and various ways to wear. Taking on a tote silhouette, the bag can be carried in hand, but the brand also offers a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear. The accordion sides allow the bag to be opened and closed with ease, a consideration of the on-the-go nature of the wearer, integrated in a sleek form that maintains the sophisticated structure of the bag.
The understated appeal is one that is instantly recognisable to those in the know, as this isn't a bag that shouts its origin. Instead, the luxury buy is shown through exquisite craftspersonship, high-quality materials and a subtle gold-embossed brand name. For all the appealing features of the bag, it fast became a favourite amongst the fashion set and celebrities alike, spotted on the arms of Bella Hadid, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jennifer Lopez, to name a few.
As adoration for the Sac De Jour grew, so did the brand’s innovation of the style. The original style was reformed into various sizes, from large to nano, which decrease in stature respectively. Whilst the original look of the bag can still hold its own with a structured form, double handles and padlock attachment, new forms evolved from the original. The Bauletto sees a slight softening of the edges of the bag, with a wide zip around three edges, allowing for the bag to be opened wide, another nod to the innate practicality of the bag. The Boston further smooths the lines of the Sac De Jour silhouette, with bowling bag form, whilst retaining the iconographic motifs of the padlock and thick handle attachments. Finally, the duffle follows a more exaggerated half-moon shape, with the same spacious form and smooth leather finish. Whichever variation of the Sac De Jour piques your interest, the innate timeless appeal is retained within each, allowing them to be a treasured addition to any great handbag collection for years, and decades, to come.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.