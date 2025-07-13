It’s estimated that the stars are trillions of years old. It’s hard to imagine that something that dates that far back can be so influential. Yet, since time immemorial, humans have used the positions of these burning balls of gas to lead them to new horizons, help make life decisions and even determine the compatibility of a romantic partner.

Now, astrology’s latest frontier is fashion, with stylish netizens wearing clothing that adheres to the archetypes spelt out in their natal (or birth) charts. This act is called sun sign dressing, and if you want the secrets to appearing more engaging and cosmically aligned, all you need to do is look up.

What Is Sun Sign Dressing?

Constellations are the original algorithm. Their placements and relations to other celestial bodies twinkling in the night sky have guided people for aeons, doing more than any fashion fad, trend prediction, or niche summer aesthetic could. Why? It’s not data—it’s star dust.

“Dressing like your chart is emotional alignment,” explains Sebastian Tribbie, a London-based celebrity astrologer whose razor-sharp whip, tongue-in-cheek explanations and no-hold-barred assessment have given his clients a “blueprint” of how to be their “best selves”, as he describes. “Astrology shows you the energy you’re here to embody, and your clothes should amplify that. When your style reflects your birth chart, you’re no longer [appearing] confident, you [just are].”

So, what exactly is Sun sign dressing? For the uninitiated, the Sun sign is the primary ruler of your chart—it dictates your essence. Each of the twelve zodiacs possesses different characteristics, so even if you’re not well-versed in horoscopes, the Sun sign is probably the one you know and associate with best. “Your Sun is your core, it’s [the qualities] you radiate when you’re lit up,” Tribbie adds.

But it’s not just the Sun that plays a part in shaping your identity. Each planet has a role, however, leaning into the codes of your Sun sign is the definitive shortcut to becoming more magnetic. “People don’t fall in love with your outfit, they fall in love with your energy, and your Sun sign holds the blueprint of that,” Tribbie says. “When your clothes reflect that part of you, [others] feel something they can’t explain. It’s not about being trendy, it’s about being unforgettable, because you showed up dressed like your truth.”

At a time when discovering your personal style has become commodified to the point where it’s a social media trend, Sun sign dressing offers a reprieve from statistically driven outfit choices. After all, why doubt a prehistoric formula that’s never faulted? Still, dressing like your Sun sign is only scratching the surface of a world of sartorial prowess that astrology unlocks.

Tribbie tells me that other parts of your chart, specifically your rising sign, serve as “astrological pheromones” that unleash your potential. “If the Sun is who you are, the rising is how you enter a room, your Venus is the silhouette that says ‘this is how I love myself’”, he explains before adding, “use all three like ingredients, not instructions”.

The universe can be a framework, if you allow it. Moreover, it can also be a way of to finding the playfulness that fashion is surely lacking at the moment. (To quote Sex And The City’s Lexi Featherston, “No one’s fun anymore! What every happened to fun?”)

Whether you’re a grounded Capricorn who relies on clothing to serve a function or a fiery Leo who wears pieces that seek the attention you deserve, Tribbie has broken down below the cardinal archetypes of each sun sign to help you get a better understanding of what the cosmos has to offer.

Just like the stars themselves, we’ve also mapped out pieces you can invest in, along with outfit inspiration to serve you through summer and beyond. Because what better time to start sun sign dressing than in this halcyon season? Balmy skies and blissful style await.

Sun Sign Fashion: What to Wear Per Your Birth Chart

1. Aries: March 21 - April 19

Style Notes: Aries season marks the beginning of the astrological calendar, with the first day of the year coinciding with the spring equinox. Given this is a period of renewal, it’s fitting that the personalities of Aries zodiacs are curious, energetic and have a zest for life.

As a fire sign—alongside Leo and Sagittarius—Aries are ardent and consider the world their oyster. As a result, their fashion sense is “raw, reactive and ready to fight—or flirt”, Tribbie says. “Their style dares to keep you up.” Aries Suns should gravitate towards natural fabrics like lace, leather and cotton rendered in seductive cuts.

Shop the Sign:

Free People Lunar Ash Lace Top £58 SHOP NOW This Free People lace blouse is quintessential Aries—free-spirited, strong-willed and sheer enough to keep people on their toes. Reformation Raye Mid-Rise 6” Relaxed Jean Shorts £158 SHOP NOW Same goes for these high-waisted shorts from Reformation. Aries is ruled by Mars—the planet of action and aggression—so while the straight-leg denim keeps this sun sign prepared for anything, the studded details act like a tough exterior that signals you're always ready to go to bat. KHAITE Boden Studded Snake-Effect Leather Sandals £1130 SHOP NOW Aries sun signs come into their power when embracing the strength associated with their zodiac. To me, nothing says fortitude, resilience and "I mean business" than these python-print sandals from Khaite.

2. Taurus: April 20 - May 20

Style Notes: Represented by the bull—an animal notorious for strength and stubbornness—it should come as no surprise that Tauruses are a full-throttle personality type. With a high-octane spirit and taste for the finer things, this Earth sign is grounded, but they don’t let their homely qualities stop them from getting in the way of living in the lap of luxury.

On one level, this reads as investing in gorgeous trinkets like Maison Balzac glassware or a Le Creuset cast iron pan. But when it comes to style, Tribbie tells me that this sign is “an elegant hedonist”. Those in this zodiac have an innate sense of what they like. But even more, they have a strong sense of what they don’t. They’re “soft on the outside, unbothered on the inside, and expensive either way”. Time to grab this by the horns.

Shop the Sign:

Nobodys Child Blue Camille Cami Top £42 SHOP NOW Taureans are thrifty when it comes to style, so there's nothing this savvy sign loves more than an expensive-looking high street find. This piece from Nobody's Child certainly checks this box. DÔEN Elowena Lace-Trimmed Silk Midi Skirt £358 SHOP NOW Of course, where there's low-cost and maximum impact, a luxury item will never be too far away. But rather than investing in designer handbags or, this sun sign likes spend their money on things they can actually wear, like this silky slip skirt from Dôen. CHLOÉ Jelly Tpu Sandals £450 SHOP NOW This zodiac might be headstrong, but there's a soulful personality behind this bullish demeanour. These Chloé jelly sandals balance these elements perfectly—playful but still dependable.

3. Gemini: May 21 - June 20

Style Notes: Geminis will forever be associated with perennial Derry girl Nadine Coyle—if you know, you know—and toxic ex-boyfriends in the eyes of popular culture. But this misunderstood sign is actually one of the most powerful. Because Gemini’s symbol is the twins, they’re often misinterpreted as being mercurial and duplicitous. In actuality, Geminis are the communicators of the zodiac, possessing an ability to respond and adapt to the world around them. This, in part, is because Geminis are the first of the air signs—the astrological social group. But it’s this trait that makes them incredibly creative and bold when it comes to style.

Tribbie, a Gemini himself, describes his star sign as “shape-shifter chic” with “a closet full of contradictions that somehow always make sense”. If you’re a Gemini reading this, your intrinsic headstrong attitude might have you already writing off this description altogether. But, I’d contend that your wardrobe is already rife with pieces like this; skirts embellished with intricate beadwork, polka-dot dresses, vintage band t-shirts, simple cashmere cardigans…

Shop the Sign:

LIBEROWE Tamara Floral-Print Crepe Peplum Halterneck Top £750 SHOP NOW Gemini sun signs will enjoy a top like this as it's designed with enough elements to keep them preoccupied. As a sign, they can get easily bored, so details like a halterneck tie and exaggerated peplum will keep them sartorially challenged. THE ROW Sharka Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants £1220 SHOP NOW Given that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are the ultimate Gemini fashion icons—and how apt it is that they're twins!—it's only right we include a look from The Row. ASICS + Cecile Bahnsen Gel-Cumulus 16 Metallic Rubber-Trimmed Floral-Print Mesh Sneakers £245 SHOP NOW Geminis never let anyone know their next move, so pairing dainty pieces like the ones above with a structured trainer will have people wondering what they have up their sleeves—right where Geminis want them.

4. Cancer: June 21 - July 22

Style Notes: Hold your tears—like its predecessor, Cancers are quickly judged, too. As a water sign, however, they’re scrutinised for being too emotional, sensitive, prone to crying and constantly seeking comfort. But like the crab that represents them, this zodiac has a tender interior encased in a hard shell that may take a while to penetrate.

This soulfulness has made them the matriarch of the zodiac, so this sign’s style is inherently romantic, sensual and attuned to other people's emotions. Tribbie describes Cancer’s sartorial codes as “emotional armour dresses as style”. Pointelle knits, cotton voile minis, silk trousers and structured wool blazers are a Cancer’s best friend. Tribbie also notes this sign drifts towards “nostalgic layers, tender textures” and styles that are “soft but not safe”.

Shop the Sign:

& Other Stories Graphic-Print Square Scarf £32 SHOP NOW Tie around your jeans like a scarf belt, wear as a bandana or fix to the handle of your bag. Whatever your modus operandi is, consider a dainty trinket like this a Cancer's equivalent to an emotional support item. Mode Mischief Studios Melt Panel Dress £103 SHOP NOW As fluid as the watery element that rules this sun sign, this gorgeous melt panel dress will make a Cancer's heart sing. ARKET Satin Ballerinas £60 SHOP NOW Cancers are drawn to sumptuous fabrics and mild colours more than anything, which makes these chocolate brown ballet flats a perfect piece for this sun sign.

5. Leo: July 23 - August 22

Style Notes: Like how star signs are symbolised by a certain sigil—in this case, the lion—they are also ruled by planets. Leo's ruling celestial body is the sun, so it’s fitting that the most boisterous zodiac sign should shine when adhering to the personality attributes.

Natural-born performers who never shy away from the spotlight, Leos are most alluring when dressed in head-turning, statement-making ensembles. Gabrielle Chanel herself was a Leo and found solace in embracing the features of her sun sign, so follow suit by heading Tribbie’s advice in chintzy sequin dresses, daring silhouettes—like the glam '90s party looks of yore—and magpie pieces that catch the eye: “They don’t dress to be noticed, they dress because being overlooked is not an option."

Shop the Sign:

COS Fluid Halterneck Top £65 SHOP NOW With flowing fabric and a dramatic scarf detail, Leo's will be the centre of every room they're in when wearing this theatrical COS style. OSÉREE Marylin Sequined Tulle Wrap Mini Skirt £236 SHOP NOW The definition of "va-va-voom"! AMINA MUADDI Gigi Crystal-Embellished Metallic Leather Sandals £930 SHOP NOW Bring a little bit of spectacle to any outfit with these glittery heeled flip-flops.

6. Virgo: August 23 - September 22

Style Notes: After a slew of sun signs that are perceived as stereotypes of their ruling elements, things tend to slow down and soften once we reach Virgo. Perhaps this has to do with the seasons changing, especially in the Northern Hemisphere as we turn away from the hedonism of summer and into the planning stages of pre-hibernation autumn or the fact that it’s an earth sign. But, this zodiac is relieved in exactness, attention to detail and order. It’s this reason why craftsmanship and luxury materials resonate so well with Virgos.

Given that some of the world’s most stylish, meticulous and deeply considered dressers are Virgos—think: Zendaya and Beyoncé—this sun sign leaves no detail unnoticed. “Every piece is doing a job, and perfection isn’t aesthetic, it’s emotional security,” explains Tribbie. Summarising Virgos in a single phrase, he explains their fashion methodology as “quiet precision”, so Virgos dressing to their sun sign can look to brands like The Row, Khaite and Cos for essentials.

Shop the Sign:

BODE Sheer Fete Appliquéd Mesh Blouse £680 SHOP NOW A meticulously crafted top that showcases the countless hours it took to make? This has Virgos name written all over it. THE FRANKIE SHOP Daytona Pleated Lyocell and Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants £190 SHOP NOW With precise tailoring and functional form, we wouldn't be surprised if the Virgos reading this already have something exactly like this style at home. H&M Flip-Flops £20 SHOP NOW Polished by intention, these croc-effect flats are sturdy enough to get the job done. (That is, keep Virgos comfortable and well supported when trotting around the city.)

7. Libra: September 23 - October 22

Style Notes: With Libra’s ruling element being air, you’ll often find this zodiac surrounded by a big group of lifelong friends, prone to daydreaming and exceptionally charming.

How does this apply to fashion? With this sign known for their penchant for aesthetics—like quintessential Libras Dakota Johsnson and Kim Kardashian—this sun sign’s wardrobe will be full of thought-out investments, pieces that send the group chat into overdrive and one or two buys that they’ll know will spark envy—even if it is just someone the cross while walking down the street.

According to Tribbie, Libras are “a walking mood board; balanced, beautiful and deeply aware of every gaze in the room.”

Shop the Sign:

Sézane Elota Top £95 SHOP NOW Nothing says eye-catching, especially in the summer months, more than a gorgeous French-inspired gingham top with shirred detailing. JW ANDERSON Pleated Pinstriped Poplin Mini Skirt £490 SHOP NOW This pinstripe polin mini skirt from JW Anderson will appeal to a Libra's ability to blend-in with any setting. Style with a blazer to dress it up for formal events, or dress down with a polo shirt for more informal outings with friends. Reformation Kyla Boat Shoe £268 SHOP NOW These Reformation boat shoes—in a very captivating brown suede shade—do the same as they toe the line between preppy, polished and casual vibes.

8. Scorpio: October 23 - November 21

Style Notes: Another confounding water sign, Scorpios have a natural mystique that surrounds them. Ruled by the planet Pluto, which is associated with the underworld and transformation, Scorpios know exactly when to sting to ensure self-preservation and an air of protection.

Deeply intense, meditative and sometimes witchy, Scorpios employ wit and charisma as a whip to both beguile and reject. Tribbie notes this sun sign uses “seduction as self-protection” and ensures “mystery is part of the outfit”. How does this play out through fashion? As a true Scorpio would say, that’s one secret we’ll never tell…

Shop the Sign:

PROENZA SCHOULER Lena Strapless Gathered Cotton-Blend Poplin Top £755 SHOP NOW Bandeau tops with delicate ruching is a style that seamlessly fits into a Scorpio's fashion wheelhouse. ST. AGNI Leather-Trimmed Organic Cotton-Blend Tulle Maxi Skirt £320 SHOP NOW As is a sheer skirt—revealing enough to draw you in, but not enough to make you feel close. CHRISTOPHER ESBER Jo Pvc Flip Flops £250 SHOP NOW As Scorpios can be both open and shut off at the same time, they'll enjoy the complexity built into a jelly sandal as intriguing enough to be a topic of conversation, but still dependable in helping them make a quick getaway.

9. Sagittarius: November 22 - December 21

Style Notes: The final fire sign of the zodiac, Sagittarians, aren't hindered by binaries and are attuned to things that fall into life’s grey area. Consider this sign like the fleeting embers at the end of a massive blaze—bewitching, contemplative and really quite poetic.

Multifaceted and worldly, a Sagittarius will stop at nothing to learn secrets, whether this be about someone they love, about themselves or even the universe as a whole. (This feels very apt, considering they’re symbolised as an archer on a quest to hunt something down.) As a result, Tribbie tells me that the sun sign Sagittarius is “wanderlust in a wardrobe”. Those who have this sun sign in their chart have a style that “tells stories in print, culture, and contradiction”.

Shop the Sign:

CHRISTOPHER ESBER Cutout Twist-Front Ribbed-Knit Tank £325 SHOP NOW If you find a Sagittarius wearing a wardrobe basic like a ribbed tank top, you can bet it will be anything but boring. Rixo Parisa Bhatia Floral Black Skirt £245 SHOP NOW Clashing styles that are rooted in storied traditions like this boho-esque sarong-style skirt from Rixo's collaboration with Billie Bhatia will appeal to a Sagittarius. ZARA Suede Sandals With Heel £36 SHOP NOW Interesting textures like velvet, suede and lace will also tickle a Sagittarius's fancy.

10. Capricorn: December 22 - January 19

Style Notes: With most Capricorns celebrating their birthday into the new year, you’d think that this zodiac sign would be the first cab off the rank. This perception isn’t helped by their personality traits—discipline, unbridled drive and a firm sense of duty. Capricorns don’t ask for things they want; they believe it is their responsibility to go out and get them.

While other star signs might enjoy experimentation, Capricorns thrive in structure. They’ve painstakingly built a uniform that’s “timelessly ambitious”, as Tribbie puts it. The tastes of the Capricorn sun sign can be described as “luxury without logos and power without needing permission.”

Shop the Sign:

11. Aquarius: January 20 - February 18

Style Notes: Despite Aquarius being represented by a water bearer, this sign is actually an air sign. Why? Like the constellations suggest, Aquarians aren’t swayed easily by changing tides, but instead control irregularity with a cool distance that makes them hard to pin down.

“Anti-trend and proud” is how Tribbie describes their style. With famous Aquarians like Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston, it’s true that this zodiac chases its own set of waves. Like Tribbie says: “ Fashion is an experiment, and they’re the blueprint.”

Shop the Sign:

H&M Corduroy-Collar Jacket £45 SHOP NOW If you look at any off-duty looks from famous Aquarians, you'll notice their street style is never grandiose, which is exactly why a country jacket is perfect for this sun sign. Denise Denise Mini Dress White £159 SHOP NOW Another thing you'll find is that Aquarians prefer timelessness to trends, making this white mini dress a staple for them. ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Omonia Jelly Studded Pvc Clogs £280 SHOP NOW And while they don't play into fads, they're still the first to try something new, like these jelly clogs from Ancient Greek Sandals.

12. Pisces: February 19 - March 20

(Image credit: @ninasandbech)

Style Notes:

Shop the Sign: