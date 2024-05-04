Sorry, Jeans—I'm Replacing You With This Simple, Overlooked Skirt This Summer
The year is 2018, I'm sat in the office at Look magazine (RIP) and the whole fashion team are sat at their desks frantically clicking on the Topshop website (again, RIP). Why? Because the satin midi slip skirt (of which Who What Wear contributor, Monikh Dale, first alerted everyone to) had just dropped in in several new colours and prints. The black, navy and rust had already sold out multiple times, but now there was tie-dye, leopard print and olive green to add the mix. And yes, I bought four of them.
The power of this high street slip skirt was real, and it's the first time I really remember one item being literally everywhere on Instagram. The first 'cult' item, if you will. And it's not all that surprising when the humble satin slip can be the base to many great outfits, across all seasons.
Guess what? I still own, and have worn, those Topshop slip skirts over the last few years, and now everyone is obsessed with the wear-anywhere style once again. So much so, these five outfits have reminded me to dig them back out, pronto and pop my jeans on pause.
5 Chic Slip Skirt Outfits For 2024:
1. Slip Skirt + Knit + Trainers
Style Notes: Combining classics with an interesting shoe is a styling hack to know. A 'just in case' sweater is basically an essential at this time of year, and you can always throw it over your shoulders when the sun comes out.
Shop the Look:
Big fan of the tie-waist detail.
2. Slip Skirt + Cardigan + Blazer
Style Notes: What happens if you add all of the most timeless shades together? You get a minimalist's outfit-of-dreams. Taffy has mastered the art of making a slinky slip look effortlessly premium.
Shop the Look:
3. Slip Skirt + Vest Top + Chunky Sandals
Style Notes: No slip skirt story is complete without a Monikh mention. While no longer in the Topshop hero style, the Who What Wear contributor is still a big fan of the timeless midi skirt. I love how its kept simple with a fuss-free vest top and chunky flip flops.
Shop the Look:
I would add this bag to Monikh's outfit.
4. Slip Skirt + Linen Shirt + Trainers
Style Notes: Although an integral part of any capsule wardrobe, a linen shirt needn't be kept classic. Go wild like Lena and add a leopard print slip skirt. Add full accessories and it's a summer look to wear on repeat.
Shop the Look:
5. Slip Skirt + Off-The-Shoulder Top + Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: For an evening look (where no heels are required) just add an off-the-shoulder top to your favourite maxi slip skirt. Glossy accessories are you need to keep the look elevated.
Shop the Look:
