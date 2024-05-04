Sorry, Jeans—I'm Replacing You With This Simple, Overlooked Skirt This Summer

By Harriet Davey
published

The year is 2018, I'm sat in the office at Look magazine (RIP) and the whole fashion team are sat at their desks frantically clicking on the Topshop website (again, RIP). Why? Because the satin midi slip skirt (of which Who What Wear contributor, Monikh Dale, first alerted everyone to) had just dropped in in several new colours and prints. The black, navy and rust had already sold out multiple times, but now there was tie-dye, leopard print and olive green to add the mix. And yes, I bought four of them.

The power of this high street slip skirt was real, and it's the first time I really remember one item being literally everywhere on Instagram. The first 'cult' item, if you will. And it's not all that surprising when the humble satin slip can be the base to many great outfits, across all seasons.

Guess what? I still own, and have worn, those Topshop slip skirts over the last few years, and now everyone is obsessed with the wear-anywhere style once again. So much so, these five outfits have reminded me to dig them back out, pronto and pop my jeans on pause.

5 Chic Slip Skirt Outfits For 2024:

1. Slip Skirt + Knit + Trainers

Francesca wearing slip skirt

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: Combining classics with an interesting shoe is a styling hack to know. A 'just in case' sweater is basically an essential at this time of year, and you can always throw it over your shoulders when the sun comes out.

Shop the Look:

Relaxed Cashmere-Wool Jumper - Grey - Arket Gb
Arket
Relaxed Cashmere-Wool Jumper

You'll never regret buying a brilliant cashmere jumper.

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

I have this T-shirt in four colours—it's that good.

Asos Design Satin Bias Maxi Skirt With Tie Waist in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Satin Bias Maxi Skirt With Tie Waist in Black

Big fan of the tie-waist detail.

adidas trainers
Adidas
Gazelle Indoor Trainers

Yellow and pink is my new favourite combo.

Big Hair Claw - Tortoise - Arket Gb
Arket
Big Hair Claw

Clip to your bag to have handy at all times.

2. Slip Skirt + Cardigan + Blazer

Taffy wearing slip skirt

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: What happens if you add all of the most timeless shades together? You get a minimalist's outfit-of-dreams. Taffy has mastered the art of making a slinky slip look effortlessly premium.

Shop the Look:

The Peak-Lapel Blazer
COS
The Peak-Lapel Blazer

A love-forever kinda buy.

Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan
& Other Stories
Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan

Such an easy layering piece.

Midi Satin Skirt - Women
mango
Midi Satin Skirt

I would also wear this for evening with heels and a bandeau top.

Mary Jane Leather Ballet Flats - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Mary Jane Leather Ballet Flats

Mary Jane flats are sticking around for the long haul.

Lotus Medium Suede Tote
KHAITE
Lotus Medium Suede Tote

I would look after this bag as though it was my first born.

3. Slip Skirt + Vest Top + Chunky Sandals

Monikh wearing slip skirt

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: No slip skirt story is complete without a Monikh mention. While no longer in the Topshop hero style, the Who What Wear contributor is still a big fan of the timeless midi skirt. I love how its kept simple with a fuss-free vest top and chunky flip flops.

Shop the Look:

Ribbed Vest Top
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top

A classic.

Romina Skirt - Mermaid
RAILS
Romina Skirt Mermaid

The longer the better, in my opinion.

m&s flip flops
M&S Collection
Flatform Toe Thong Sandals

Well done, M&S!

Spiral on a String 18kt Gold-Plated Satin Necklace
ANNI LU
Spiral on a String 18kt Gold-Plated Satin Necklace

This went straight in my basket.

Nantuket Woven-Leather Top-Handle Tote Bag
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Nantuket Woven-Leather Top-Handle Tote Bag

I would add this bag to Monikh's outfit.

4. Slip Skirt + Linen Shirt + Trainers

lena wearing slip skirt

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: Although an integral part of any capsule wardrobe, a linen shirt needn't be kept classic. Go wild like Lena and add a leopard print slip skirt. Add full accessories and it's a summer look to wear on repeat.

Shop the Look:

Linen 100% Shirt - Women
mango
Linen 100% Shirt

It's 100% linen. soembrace the creases.

Kelly - Leopard
RIXO
Kelly Leopard Skirt

I've seen so many people wearing this gorgeous Rixo skirt.

New Balance 1906 Trainers in Silver Metallic
New Balance
New Balance 1906 Trainers in Silver Metallic

Chunky kicks are still going strong.

The Longing Swim Scrunchie
Whistles
The Longing Swim Scrunchie

Elevate your hair in an instant.

Flamenco Mini Leather Clutch
LOEWE
Flamenco Mini Leather Clutch

Style with a burgundy dress.

5. Slip Skirt + Off-The-Shoulder Top + Ballet Pumps

Kristin wearing satin skirt

(Image credit: @kristincabat)

Style Notes: For an evening look (where no heels are required) just add an off-the-shoulder top to your favourite maxi slip skirt. Glossy accessories are you need to keep the look elevated.

Shop the Look:

Ruched Off-Shoulder Top
& Other Stories
Ruched Off-Shoulder Top

I want this.

Satin Bias Maxi Slip Skirt
Anthropologie
Satin Bias Maxi Slip Skirt

To wear on repeat, forever.

vagabond shoes
Vagabond Shoemakers
Jolin Pumps

So comfy.

Outta Love Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
LE SPECS
Outta Love Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Le Specs always win at affordable sunnies.

Leather Handbag
Chanel
Leather Handbag

Be quick, there's only one.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

