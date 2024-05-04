Sorry, Jeans—I'm Replacing You With This Simple, Overlooked Skirt This Summer

The year is 2018, I'm sat in the office at Look magazine (RIP) and the whole fashion team are sat at their desks frantically clicking on the Topshop website (again, RIP). Why? Because the satin midi slip skirt (of which Who What Wear contributor, Monikh Dale, first alerted everyone to) had just dropped in in several new colours and prints. The black, navy and rust had already sold out multiple times, but now there was tie-dye, leopard print and olive green to add the mix. And yes, I bought four of them.

The power of this high street slip skirt was real, and it's the first time I really remember one item being literally everywhere on Instagram. The first 'cult' item, if you will. And it's not all that surprising when the humble satin slip can be the base to many great outfits, across all seasons.

Guess what? I still own, and have worn, those Topshop slip skirts over the last few years, and now everyone is obsessed with the wear-anywhere style once again. So much so, these five outfits have reminded me to dig them back out, pronto and pop my jeans on pause.

5 Chic Slip Skirt Outfits For 2024:

1. Slip Skirt + Knit + Trainers

Style Notes: Combining classics with an interesting shoe is a styling hack to know. A 'just in case' sweater is basically an essential at this time of year, and you can always throw it over your shoulders when the sun comes out.

Arket Relaxed Cashmere-Wool Jumper £159 SHOP NOW You'll never regret buying a brilliant cashmere jumper.

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW I have this T-shirt in four colours—it's that good.

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Satin Bias Maxi Skirt With Tie Waist in Black £36 SHOP NOW Big fan of the tie-waist detail.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Trainers £90 SHOP NOW Yellow and pink is my new favourite combo.

Arket Big Hair Claw £19 SHOP NOW Clip to your bag to have handy at all times.

2. Slip Skirt + Cardigan + Blazer

Style Notes: What happens if you add all of the most timeless shades together? You get a minimalist's outfit-of-dreams. Taffy has mastered the art of making a slinky slip look effortlessly premium.

COS The Peak-Lapel Blazer £225 SHOP NOW A love-forever kinda buy.

& Other Stories Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan £65 SHOP NOW Such an easy layering piece.

mango Midi Satin Skirt £56 SHOP NOW I would also wear this for evening with heels and a bandeau top.

Arket Mary Jane Leather Ballet Flats £159 SHOP NOW Mary Jane flats are sticking around for the long haul.

KHAITE Lotus Medium Suede Tote £2450 SHOP NOW I would look after this bag as though it was my first born.

3. Slip Skirt + Vest Top + Chunky Sandals

Style Notes: No slip skirt story is complete without a Monikh mention. While no longer in the Topshop hero style, the Who What Wear contributor is still a big fan of the timeless midi skirt. I love how its kept simple with a fuss-free vest top and chunky flip flops.

H&M Ribbed Vest Top £7 SHOP NOW A classic.

RAILS Romina Skirt Mermaid £198 SHOP NOW The longer the better, in my opinion.

M&S Collection Flatform Toe Thong Sandals £35 SHOP NOW Well done, M&S!

ANNI LU Spiral on a String 18kt Gold-Plated Satin Necklace £65 SHOP NOW This went straight in my basket.

DRAGON DIFFUSION Nantuket Woven-Leather Top-Handle Tote Bag £395 SHOP NOW I would add this bag to Monikh's outfit.

4. Slip Skirt + Linen Shirt + Trainers

Style Notes: Although an integral part of any capsule wardrobe, a linen shirt needn't be kept classic. Go wild like Lena and add a leopard print slip skirt. Add full accessories and it's a summer look to wear on repeat.

mango Linen 100% Shirt £46 SHOP NOW It's 100% linen. soembrace the creases.

RIXO Kelly Leopard Skirt £185 SHOP NOW I've seen so many people wearing this gorgeous Rixo skirt.

New Balance New Balance 1906 Trainers in Silver Metallic £140 SHOP NOW Chunky kicks are still going strong.

Whistles The Longing Swim Scrunchie £15 SHOP NOW Elevate your hair in an instant.

LOEWE Flamenco Mini Leather Clutch £1650 SHOP NOW Style with a burgundy dress.

5. Slip Skirt + Off-The-Shoulder Top + Ballet Pumps

Style Notes: For an evening look (where no heels are required) just add an off-the-shoulder top to your favourite maxi slip skirt. Glossy accessories are you need to keep the look elevated.

& Other Stories Ruched Off-Shoulder Top £45 SHOP NOW I want this.

Anthropologie Satin Bias Maxi Slip Skirt £88 SHOP NOW To wear on repeat, forever.

Vagabond Shoemakers Jolin Pumps £85 SHOP NOW So comfy.

LE SPECS Outta Love Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW Le Specs always win at affordable sunnies.