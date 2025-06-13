Lazy Luxury Is the New Quiet Luxury (Which Is Now Dead, BTW)

Goodbye, quiet luxury; hello, lazy luxury. Let me explain. Toward the end of quiet luxury's longtime hold on our wardrobes, it got a little lost. Suddenly, if something was ivory colored or navy and didn't have a logo stamped on every inch of free space, it was considered "quiet luxury." Consumers and brands alike wanted to embody the look, shifting their entire aesthetics to be more tonal and anonymous. Eventually, the Loro Piana and Amal Clooney of it all were forgotten, and without them, quiet luxury didn't hold a chance.

I can accept that it's over, and I'm fine with it, but there are aspects of quiet luxury that I want to live on, maybe just tweaking the style a little and adding a few new 2025 touches. The result? Lazy luxury, a lower-effort take on peak richness. It's what the rich wear at their weekend houses in Somerset or Martha's Vineyard that they flew on helicopters to. They packed everything up in a stuffed, passed-down Birkin and an L.L.Bean bag—perhaps even a Boatkin—skipping heels or anything fitted, and instead tossing in loose white poplin trousers (spilling is less of a concern when you're rich at this level), big cotton sweaters, T-shirt dresses, leather flip-flops, dark-wash jeans, and some driving loafers or slipper-like mules. A perfectly patinated barn jacket hangs on a hook in the house's mudroom, ready to be slipped on whenever the weather dips below 60ºF.

Kallmeyer S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The biggest differentiator between lazy luxury and quiet luxury is the level of exertion required by the latter compared to the former. As the name implies, lazy luxury is anchored by a laissez-faire attitude. Everything in your wardrobe is beautiful, so whatever you happen to throw on will look chic and cool, even if you didn't give the outfit a single thought. Sure, you might have some "quiet luxury" pieces in there, but they're only pulled out on special occasions. Usually, you stick with something more off-duty and casual, like a big trench coat on top of cashmere sweats, your white derby sneakers just poking out from below the extra-long top layer's hem. Think of it as the chicest person you know's weekend uniform. Though, I'll be lazy luxury–ing seven days a week.

Tod's S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Carven S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Of course, you don't actually have to own property in a pricey zip code to re-create this vibe, but you do have to understand that the beauty of lazy luxury comes from its laziness. If you're thinking too hard about getting the aesthetic right, you've already failed. Just toss on some relaxed, minimalist pieces, and add a flip-flop or loafer and maybe a few cool accessories to liven things up. A long cord necklace, cotton cloche, or big sunglasses will always do the trick. All set! You don't even need to brush your hair or put on makeup. Hell, skip the mirror entirely.

If inspiration is necessary to help kick you off, consider yourself covered. Below, find the best lazy-luxury outfits of the year so far.

Lazy-Luxury Outfits

The ultimate lazy-luxury outfit involves one large and long coat that covers up everything underneath, which could easily be a sweatsuit or pair of boxers and a T-shirt. Since the coat is all you'll really see, there's no need to stress about what the rest of the outfit looks like. Just add a great bag, some sunnies, and a cool pair of sneakers.

Shop the look:

Opting for monochrome takes a lot of the stress out of putting together a good outfit. No need to figure out what colors look good next to each other—just pick one and stick with it from head to toe. White might be risky when it comes to spills, but there's a luxury to wearing it, like you don't care what could possibly get on your outfit. You can always just replace it!

Shop the look:

People often associate casual outfits with pants, but I'd argue there's nothing more low-key and effortless than a T-shirt dress. It's all you really need (minus shoes and maybe some jewelry or a bag), and it's consistently comfortable and breezy.

Shop the look:

LESET Margo Maxi Dress $150 SHOP NOW Toscano 27mm Hoop Earrings, 14k White Gold $499 SHOP NOW

Tossing on a big cashmere sweater, some matching stretch trousers, and a pair of flat mules will always look both chic and carefree. No one will think you spent hours putting the ensemble together, not that you did—it happened effortlessly within a few minutes. A great bag goes a long way with an outfit like this, proving that if you invest in a few pieces, they'll elevate everything else in your wardrobe.

Shop the look:

When in doubt, toss a poplin button-down shirt on and French-tuck it into some trousers, no matter the kind. They could be chinos, loose jeans, or linen pants—whatever suits your style best. Finish off the ensemble with some thong sandals, a slouchy tote, and a cool necklace for added fashion points.

Shop the look:

If your wardrobe's full of loose, ivory-colored pieces, you're pretty much set to dominate this trend. Anything ivory is inherently chic, so just throw on a few separates in the off-white shade and be on your merry way.

Shop the look:

Something fun to add to the lazy-luxury aesthetic is a touch of sportiness. Maybe you like boating on the weekends, so you toss on a cool, technical jacket with your summery white jeans for a day on the water.