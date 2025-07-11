Everyone in Los Angeles Knows This Shoe Trend Makes Denim Shorts Look Way Cooler

It's a fact: Denim shorts are made much more interesting with knee-high boots.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

Big city living requires flexibility at all times when it comes to ever-shifting temperatures. Understanding the importance of having an extra layer on standby, even during the summer months, is crucial to seasonal dressing. Between sweltering subway rides or walks and overzealous office air conditioning, city temperatures can swing wildly throughout the day. That’s why I like to start my summer outfits with a versatile base—something comfortable enough to handle whatever climate the day throws my way. This week, the summing styling inspiration for said base comes courtesy of model Kaia Gerber.

Gerber, who understands that great summer-in-the-city styling thrives on a little contrast, built her look around a pair of classic cutoff denim shorts. But rather than opting for the usual suspects—sneakers or flip-flops—she went for a shoe pairing that's far more striking: a pair of black, knee-grazing leather boots. It's not the most obvious combination, but that's exactly what makes it work. The boots add coverage and a sense of intentionality that makes the outfit feel dynamic as well as city-ready. And, while Gerber was spotted styling this look in L.A., I can't help but think it's perfect for navigating the fickle summer weather.

Kaia Gerber walks down the street wearing a red boxy shirt, denim cutoff shorts and knee-high boots. She carries a black bag and accessorised with necklaces and hoop earrings.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Gerber layered her look with an oversize shirt in a rich ruby red and kept the accessories simple: gold hoop earrings and delicate layered necklaces. But it's the boots that elevate the entire ensemble. For summer days that don't hit boiling point, knee-high boots remain a personal favorite, especially when worn with short hemlines. They ground the outfit and add the visual interest that's often overlooked during the warmer months.

This denim-shorts–and–knee-boots combo is a styling formula I'll be returning to again and again. Read on for my edit of the best pieces to recreate the look yourself.

Shop Denim Shorts and Knee-High Boots

Denim Bermuda Shorts
H&M
Denim Bermuda Shorts

These also come in a dark indigo hue.

Riggs Knee High Boot
Steve Madden
Riggs Knee High Boot

The glossy finish gives these such an expensive-looking edge.

We the Free Tippi Denim Shorts
Free People
We the Free Tippi Denim Shorts

Style with your pretty Mary Janes, or pair these with knee-high boots on cooler days.

Frances Knee High Boot
Reformation
Frances Knee High Boot

Low-heeled boots are perfect for daily styling.

Denim Shorts With Frayed Hem - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Denim Shorts With Frayed Hem

These also come in four other shades.

+ Net Sustain Embellished Leather Knee Boots
ACNE STUDIOS
+ Net Sustain Embellished Leather Knee Boots

I love the edge the hardware provides.

Hale High Rise 8” Jean Shorts
Reformation
Hale High Rise 8" Jean Shorts

The longline shorts trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Canvas-Trimmed Horsebit-Embellished Patent-Leather Knee Boots
GUCCI
Canvas-Trimmed Horsebit-Embellished Patent-Leather Knee Boots

Style this with a swishy dress or pair with casual denim shorts.

Parker Long Distressed Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Parker Long Distressed Denim Shorts

I always come back to Agolde for its elevated denim collection.

Gomma Embellished Leather Knee Boots
TOD'S
Gomma Embellished Leather Knee Boots

These slip-on boots will lend your daily styling an elevated edge.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸