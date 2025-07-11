Everyone in Los Angeles Knows This Shoe Trend Makes Denim Shorts Look Way Cooler
It's a fact: Denim shorts are made much more interesting with knee-high boots.
Big city living requires flexibility at all times when it comes to ever-shifting temperatures. Understanding the importance of having an extra layer on standby, even during the summer months, is crucial to seasonal dressing. Between sweltering subway rides or walks and overzealous office air conditioning, city temperatures can swing wildly throughout the day. That’s why I like to start my summer outfits with a versatile base—something comfortable enough to handle whatever climate the day throws my way. This week, the summing styling inspiration for said base comes courtesy of model Kaia Gerber.
Gerber, who understands that great summer-in-the-city styling thrives on a little contrast, built her look around a pair of classic cutoff denim shorts. But rather than opting for the usual suspects—sneakers or flip-flops—she went for a shoe pairing that's far more striking: a pair of black, knee-grazing leather boots. It's not the most obvious combination, but that's exactly what makes it work. The boots add coverage and a sense of intentionality that makes the outfit feel dynamic as well as city-ready. And, while Gerber was spotted styling this look in L.A., I can't help but think it's perfect for navigating the fickle summer weather.
Gerber layered her look with an oversize shirt in a rich ruby red and kept the accessories simple: gold hoop earrings and delicate layered necklaces. But it's the boots that elevate the entire ensemble. For summer days that don't hit boiling point, knee-high boots remain a personal favorite, especially when worn with short hemlines. They ground the outfit and add the visual interest that's often overlooked during the warmer months.
This denim-shorts–and–knee-boots combo is a styling formula I'll be returning to again and again. Read on for my edit of the best pieces to recreate the look yourself.
Shop Denim Shorts and Knee-High Boots
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Whenever I'm in Paris, I See This Boot Trend Styled With Minidresses in Every Vintage Shop and Local Bistro
Sorry, ankle boots, but it's not you.
-
I'm 5'2" and Hate Baggy Jeans on Me—28 Pants, Skirts, and Shorts I'd Wear Instead
Petite women, listen up.
-
So Many Celeb-Loved Jeans Are On Major Sale RN—These 29 Are the Standouts
Levi's 501s: a Hollywood go-to.
-
Spotted at Wimbledon: The Anti-Summer Shoe Trend You Don't Usually See in the Stands
Never too hot for these.
-
From Pretty Satin to Cute Crochet, These Are the Shorts to Be Seen in This Summer
Trending styles for every budget.
-
I Tried On the Everlane Pieces You're About to See Everywhere This Summer
Elevated basics ahead.
-
This Is the Chicest One-Color Outfit to Wear Instead of All-Black Looks This Summer
This neutral is the new black.
-
Forget the Wrong Shoe Theory—I'm Backing the Wrong *Bag* Theory All Summer Long
Tap in to learn all about it.