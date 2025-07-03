This Is the Chicest One-Color Outfit to Wear Instead of All-Black Ones This Summer
I think there’s some conflation between all-black outfits and chic being the same. While an all-black look can be quite chic, summer is the perfect time to experiment with and showcase the full extent of your personal style. While stepping out of a premiere in London, actress Jessica Alba reminded me of this sentiment by wearing a full chocolate-brown outfit. The contrasting textures of her strapless satin dress and leather bucket bag perfectly complemented each other. She added minimalist gold jewelry, gold decorative heels, and a fun bag charm, which showed me just how creative you can be, even with a monochromatic outfit.
As we've been saying all year, brown is the new black, and I’m here for it. I’ve never been one to wear all-black outfits, so this look is refreshing to see, especially for summer. You don’t see this color palette in the warmer seasons often, but I think chocolate monochromatic outfits for nights out will take over for the rest of summer. If you’re over all-black outfits, keep scrolling.
On Jessica Alba: Emilia Wickstead Keeley Mudu Strapless Duchesse-Satin Midi Dress ($2030)
