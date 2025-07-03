This Is the Chicest One-Color Outfit to Wear Instead of All-Black Ones This Summer

I think there’s some conflation between all-black outfits and chic being the same. While an all-black look can be quite chic, summer is the perfect time to experiment with and showcase the full extent of your personal style. While stepping out of a premiere in London, actress Jessica Alba reminded me of this sentiment by wearing a full chocolate-brown outfit. The contrasting textures of her strapless satin dress and leather bucket bag perfectly complemented each other. She added minimalist gold jewelry, gold decorative heels, and a fun bag charm, which showed me just how creative you can be, even with a monochromatic outfit.

As we've been saying all year, brown is the new black, and I’m here for it. I’ve never been one to wear all-black outfits, so this look is refreshing to see, especially for summer. You don’t see this color palette in the warmer seasons often, but I think chocolate monochromatic outfits for nights out will take over for the rest of summer. If you’re over all-black outfits, keep scrolling.

Jessica Alba wearing a chocolate brown satin dress, leather brown bucket bag, and gold heels

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jessica Alba: Emilia Wickstead Keeley Mudu Strapless Duchesse-Satin Midi Dress ($2030)

Get the Look

A brown strapless satin dress

Emilia Wickstead
Keeley Mudu Strapless Duchesse-Satin Midi Dress

A brown leather bucket bag
Mansur Gavriel
Dea Leather Bucket Bag

A gold strappy heel with floral appliques

Manolo Blahnik
Anista 90 Appliquéd Metallic Leather Sandals

Shop More Chocolate-Brown Dresses

Bec + Bridge Dua Strapless Dress
Bec + Bridge
Dua Strapless Dress

Long Open Back Halter Dress
ZARA
Long Open Back Halter Dress

Long Pipe Strapless Maxi Dress
Alaïa
Long Pipe Strapless Maxi Dress

Terra Puffed Hem Midi Dress
MANGO
Terra Puffed Hem Midi Dress

Seven Wonders Fleur Shirred Halter Mini Dress
Seven Wonders
Fleur Shirred Halter Mini Dress

Cameron Draped One-Shoulder Minidress
Simkhai
Cameron Draped One-Shoulder Minidress

Vrg Grl Daphne Linen Midi Dress
VRG GRL
Daphne Linen Midi Dress

Shop More Chocolate-Brown Bags

Bucket Bag With Buckles
ZARA
Bucket Bag With Buckles

Linda Faux Leather Tote
JW PEI
Linda Faux Leather Tote

Halcyon Large Leather Bucket Bag
Zimmermann
Halcyon Large Leather Bucket Bag

Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Cloud Clutch

Demi Lune Leather Tote Bag
Aesther Ekme
Demi Lune Leather Tote Bag

Brooklyn Leather Top Handle Bag
COACH
Brooklyn Leather Top Handle Bag

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

