This Is the Chicest One-Color Outfit to Wear Instead of All-Black Ones This Summer

I think there’s some conflation between all-black outfits and chic being the same. While an all-black look can be quite chic, summer is the perfect time to experiment with and showcase the full extent of your personal style . While stepping out of a premiere in London, actress Jessica Alba reminded me of this sentiment by wearing a full chocolate-brown outfit. The contrasting textures of her strapless satin dress and leather bucket bag perfectly complemented each other. She added minimalist gold jewelry, gold decorative heels, and a fun bag charm, which showed me just how creative you can be, even with a monochromatic outfit.

As we've been saying all year, brown is the new black, and I’m here for it. I’ve never been one to wear all-black outfits, so this look is refreshing to see, especially for summer. You don’t see this color palette in the warmer seasons often, but I think chocolate monochromatic outfits for nights out will take over for the rest of summer. If you’re over all-black outfits, keep scrolling.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jessica Alba: Emilia Wickstead Keeley Mudu Strapless Duchesse-Satin Midi Dress ($2030)

Get the Look

Emilia Wickstead Keeley Mudu Strapless Duchesse-Satin Midi Dress $2023 SHOP NOW Mansur Gavriel Dea Leather Bucket Bag $695 SHOP NOW Manolo Blahnik Anista 90 Appliquéd Metallic Leather Sandals $1415 SHOP NOW

Shop More Chocolate-Brown Dresses

Shop More Chocolate-Brown Bags