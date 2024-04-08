When Spring Arrives in Paris, French Women Start Wearing This Cute Top Trend With Jeans

As we move further into the warmer seasons I'm ready to shop some lightweight items that I can layer during the spring months but that can also hold their own during summer. As a fashion editor, my wardrobe is naturally brimming with cotton tees and ribbed vest tops, but I'm looking to elevate my capsule collection with an equally versatile yet interesting design.

Beloved by French women, the pointelle knitwear trend is the relaxed and feminine wardrobe basic I'm shopping right now. You know spring has arrived in Paris whenever you begin to see the city's fashionable dwellers pluck pointelle pieces from their wardrobes.

Now, the knit is inspiring a host of Brit girls this season, too, as Google searches for pointelle knitwear have surged over the past few days. Evolving from the "coquette" aesthetic that dominated over the winter months, the pointelle knitwear trend taps into a similar feminine energy through the use of intricate detailing, form-fitting designs and girlish motifs including hearts and flowers.

From Dôen's puff-sleeve knitted top to Topshop's lightweight tee, there are plenty of pointelle pieces to shop right now, whatever your budget. Read on to discover our favourite pointelle knitwear items on the market.

SHOP THE POINTELLE KNITWEAR TREND HERE:

H&M Pointelle Top £12 SHOP NOW This light beige shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardobe.

Re/Done Pointelle-Knit Cotton-Jersey Top £120 SHOP NOW The skin hugging finish makes the perfect for lighweight layering.

Weekday Slim Knitted Boatneck Tank Top £29 SHOP NOW This also comes in a light grey shade.

Doen Estella Ruffled Pointelle-Knit Alpaca-Blend Midi Dress £448 SHOP NOW The trend often surfaces in in dress form, too.

Doen Carena Pointelle-Knit Alpaca-Blend Top £263 SHOP NOW Wear with wide-leg jeans or style with a cordoury pair.

Topshop Lace Pointelle Longline Tee £16 SHOP NOW Swap your basic cotton tee for this spring-ready style.

JW Anderson Pointelle Cotton-Blend Tank Top £215 SHOP NOW Style on its own or layer underneath a blazer.

Nobody's Child Sky Blue Short Sleeve Pointelle Cardigan £65 £52 SHOP NOW The pale blue colour trend is taking off this season.

Alaia Archetypes Pointelle-Knit Mini Dress £2230 SHOP NOW Alaia's fit and flare dresses are a fashion persons favourite.

Free People End Game Pointelle Baby Tee £24 SHOP NOW Baby tees style so well with high waisted trousers.

Loro Piana Engadin Pointelle-Knit Cashmere Maxi Dress £2785 SHOP NOW Style with suede knee boots or wear with a heel.