When Spring Arrives in Paris, French Women Start Wearing This Cute Top Trend With Jeans

By Natalie Munro
published

As we move further into the warmer seasons I'm ready to shop some lightweight items that I can layer during the spring months but that can also hold their own during summer. As a fashion editor, my wardrobe is naturally brimming with cotton tees and ribbed vest tops, but I'm looking to elevate my capsule collection with an equally versatile yet interesting design.

Beloved by French women, the pointelle knitwear trend is the relaxed and feminine wardrobe basic I'm shopping right now. You know spring has arrived in Paris whenever you begin to see the city's fashionable dwellers pluck pointelle pieces from their wardrobes.

Influencer styles a pointelle knit cardigan.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Now, the knit is inspiring a host of Brit girls this season, too, as Google searches for pointelle knitwear have surged over the past few days. Evolving from the "coquette" aesthetic that dominated over the winter months, the pointelle knitwear trend taps into a similar feminine energy through the use of intricate detailing, form-fitting designs and girlish motifs including hearts and flowers.

Influencer wears a pointelle knit cardigan.

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

From Dôen's puff-sleeve knitted top to Topshop's lightweight tee, there are plenty of pointelle pieces to shop right now, whatever your budget. Read on to discover our favourite pointelle knitwear items on the market.

SHOP THE POINTELLE KNITWEAR TREND HERE:

t shirt
H&M
Pointelle Top

This light beige shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardobe.

Pointelle-Knit Cotton-Jersey Top
Re/Done
Pointelle-Knit Cotton-Jersey Top

The skin hugging finish makes the perfect for lighweight layering.

boatneck pointelle top
Weekday
Slim Knitted Boatneck Tank Top

This also comes in a light grey shade.

Estella Ruffled Pointelle-Knit Alpaca-Blend Midi Dress
Doen
Estella Ruffled Pointelle-Knit Alpaca-Blend Midi Dress

The trend often surfaces in in dress form, too.

Carena Pointelle-Knit Alpaca-Blend Top
Doen
Carena Pointelle-Knit Alpaca-Blend Top

Wear with wide-leg jeans or style with a cordoury pair.

t shirt
Topshop
Lace Pointelle Longline Tee

Swap your basic cotton tee for this spring-ready style.

top
JW Anderson
Pointelle Cotton-Blend Tank Top

Style on its own or layer underneath a blazer.

Sky Blue Short Sleeve Pointelle Cardigan
Nobody's Child
Sky Blue Short Sleeve Pointelle Cardigan

The pale blue colour trend is taking off this season.

Archetypes Pointelle-Knit Mini Dress
Alaia
Archetypes Pointelle-Knit Mini Dress

Alaia's fit and flare dresses are a fashion persons favourite.

t shirt
Free People
End Game Pointelle Baby Tee

Baby tees style so well with high waisted trousers.

Engadin Pointelle-Knit Cashmere Maxi Dress
Loro Piana
Engadin Pointelle-Knit Cashmere Maxi Dress

Style with suede knee boots or wear with a heel.

Syble Cropped Pointelle-Knit Merino Wool Cardigan
Sea
Syble Cropped Pointelle-Knit Merino Wool Cardigan

This plae pink shade styles well with burgundy and red.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

