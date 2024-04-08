When Spring Arrives in Paris, French Women Start Wearing This Cute Top Trend With Jeans
As we move further into the warmer seasons I'm ready to shop some lightweight items that I can layer during the spring months but that can also hold their own during summer. As a fashion editor, my wardrobe is naturally brimming with cotton tees and ribbed vest tops, but I'm looking to elevate my capsule collection with an equally versatile yet interesting design.
Beloved by French women, the pointelle knitwear trend is the relaxed and feminine wardrobe basic I'm shopping right now. You know spring has arrived in Paris whenever you begin to see the city's fashionable dwellers pluck pointelle pieces from their wardrobes.
Now, the knit is inspiring a host of Brit girls this season, too, as Google searches for pointelle knitwear have surged over the past few days. Evolving from the "coquette" aesthetic that dominated over the winter months, the pointelle knitwear trend taps into a similar feminine energy through the use of intricate detailing, form-fitting designs and girlish motifs including hearts and flowers.
From Dôen's puff-sleeve knitted top to Topshop's lightweight tee, there are plenty of pointelle pieces to shop right now, whatever your budget. Read on to discover our favourite pointelle knitwear items on the market.
SHOP THE POINTELLE KNITWEAR TREND HERE:
The skin hugging finish makes the perfect for lighweight layering.
The trend often surfaces in in dress form, too.
The pale blue colour trend is taking off this season.
Alaia's fit and flare dresses are a fashion persons favourite.
Style with suede knee boots or wear with a heel.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
