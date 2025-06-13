6 Summer Trainers That Are So On-Trend They Practically Say "Yeah, I Am That Girl"
Summer and sandals aren't mutually exclusive—now, more than ever, trainers are getting a look in, and these styles are proving the most popular in fashion circles.
For a long time, I overlooked trainers (even trendy pairs) in summer. Sandals felt like the obvious choice—less enclosed, more seasonally attuned. But over the past couple of years, I've come to appreciate how the right pair of trainers can anchor an outfit in a way that’s both cool and comfortable (in all senses of the word). They’ve quietly become a staple of my warm-weather wardrobe (especially when I'm clocking up mile upon mile when on holiday) and, based on what I’m seeing on the streets and in new collections, I’m clearly not alone.
This season, trainers are taking on a softer, more playful mood—more summer-aligned than ever. From pastel tones to unexpected silhouettes, there’s a clear shift towards making your trainers a key talking point of your outfit rather than an afterthought. That might mean choosing a punchy colour that brightens up neutral staples, or going for a detail like charms or sheen that turns even a minimal outfit into something more considered.
Scroll below to see and shop the summer 2025 trainer trends I’ve been spotting everywhere lately.
7 Summer 2025 Trainer Trends I Keep Seeing
1. Butter Yellow
Style Notes: This soft, creamy yellow tone has become the breakout colour of the season, and it works beautifully on trainers. A fresh update on neutrals, it pairs perfectly with denim, whites and even more vibrant tones. Plus, they'll instantly lift a black outfit without making it feel monochromatic.
The designer trainer I always see on dedicated fashion people.
2. Sneakerinas
Style Notes: A hybrid of ballet flats and traditional trainers, these delicate, dance-inspired shoes are the most elegant addition to this season’s trainer offering and, just like that, one of the most noteworthy. Owing to their pretty nature, they work particularly well with dresses and skirts, making them perfect for city strolls or casual evenings out.
3. Brown
Style Notes: If your black trainers feel too heavy right now, you're not alone. Brown has quietly taken over as the understated option that still grounds a look but feels a touch softer and more seasonally appropriate. Think deep chocolates for a high-end finish, but warmer, more earthy iterations also work here.
4. Grass Green
Style Notes: Green trainers—especially in vibrant, almost neon shades—are having a moment. Whether worn as a pop of colour against neutral outfits or clashed with other brights, they bring a dose of fun to summer looks that goes hand in hand with the time of year.
5. Bowling
Style Notes: With their low profiles and retro contrast panelling, bowling-style trainers feel both nostalgic and fresh for summer 2025. They’re sportier than your average "fashion" pair but very much chic enough to wear with tailoring or linen trousers. Stick to neutral tones to avoid them looking too costume-y.
6. Charms
Style Notes: Looking on-trend this summer doesn't necessarily mean you need to invest in a fresh pair of trainers, especially if you already have your favourites. Instead, why not jump on the trainer charm movement? I keep seeing people customising their kicks with pearls, bows and chains—now brands have made it easy to do so with their ready-made add-ons.
