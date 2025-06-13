6 Summer Trainers That Are So On-Trend They Practically Say "Yeah, I Am That Girl"

Summer and sandals aren't mutually exclusive—now, more than ever, trainers are getting a look in, and these styles are proving the most popular in fashion circles.

A selection of fashion people wearing summer 2025 trainer trends
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
For a long time, I overlooked trainers (even trendy pairs) in summer. Sandals felt like the obvious choice—less enclosed, more seasonally attuned. But over the past couple of years, I've come to appreciate how the right pair of trainers can anchor an outfit in a way that’s both cool and comfortable (in all senses of the word). They’ve quietly become a staple of my warm-weather wardrobe (especially when I'm clocking up mile upon mile when on holiday) and, based on what I’m seeing on the streets and in new collections, I’m clearly not alone.

This season, trainers are taking on a softer, more playful mood—more summer-aligned than ever. From pastel tones to unexpected silhouettes, there’s a clear shift towards making your trainers a key talking point of your outfit rather than an afterthought. That might mean choosing a punchy colour that brightens up neutral staples, or going for a detail like charms or sheen that turns even a minimal outfit into something more considered.

Scroll below to see and shop the summer 2025 trainer trends I’ve been spotting everywhere lately.

7 Summer 2025 Trainer Trends I Keep Seeing

1. Butter Yellow

@styledbysara wears a pair of pale yellow trainers with a yellow midi skirt and white vest top

(Image credit: @styledbysara)

Style Notes: This soft, creamy yellow tone has become the breakout colour of the season, and it works beautifully on trainers. A fresh update on neutrals, it pairs perfectly with denim, whites and even more vibrant tones. Plus, they'll instantly lift a black outfit without making it feel monochromatic.

Shop the Trend:

Contrast Running Trainers
ZARA
Contrast Running Trainers

The contrasting lighter and darker yellow tones give these trainers an edge.

+ on Cloudventure 2.0 Rubber-Trimmed Paneled Recycled-Mesh Sneakers
LOEWE
+ on Cloudventure 2.0 Rubber-Trimmed Paneled Recycled-Mesh Sneakers

The designer trainer I always see on dedicated fashion people.

Sl 72 Og Suede and Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
SL 72 Og Suede and Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Yes that's right—even Adidas is in on the action.

2. Sneakerinas

@rebeccaferrazwyatt wears a pair of ballet-style trainers with long shorts and a lightweight polkadot jacket

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: A hybrid of ballet flats and traditional trainers, these delicate, dance-inspired shoes are the most elegant addition to this season’s trainer offering and, just like that, one of the most noteworthy. Owing to their pretty nature, they work particularly well with dresses and skirts, making them perfect for city strolls or casual evenings out.

Shop the Trend:

Erika Topstitching Lace-Up Ballet Flats- Silver
JW PEI
Erika Topstitching Lace-Up Ballet Flats- Silver

Tick off another major sneaker trend with a silver pair.

Cece Satin Ruched Bow Sneakers
Charles & Keith
Cece Satin Ruched Bow Sneakers

These come in a handful of colours.

Puma, Speedcat Ballet Shoes
Puma
Speedcat Ballet Shoes

Puma Speedcats have evolved into sneakerinas too.

3. Brown

@nlmarilyn wears a pair of brown Nike trainers with black micro shorts and a white shirt

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: If your black trainers feel too heavy right now, you're not alone. Brown has quietly taken over as the understated option that still grounds a look but feels a touch softer and more seasonally appropriate. Think deep chocolates for a high-end finish, but warmer, more earthy iterations also work here.

Shop the Trend:

Tb490 Rife Sneakers
ALOHAS
TB490 Rife Sneakers

The suede texture makes a brown trainer look even more luxurious.

Kai Trainers
Free People
Kai Trainers

A lighter take on the trend (complete with contrasting laces).

Willow Suede Sneakers
Free People
Willow Suede Sneakers

Streamlined and so chic.

4. Grass Green

@smythsisters wears a pair of green trainers with off-white sweat shorts and a cream knitted top

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Green trainers—especially in vibrant, almost neon shades—are having a moment. Whether worn as a pop of colour against neutral outfits or clashed with other brights, they bring a dose of fun to summer looks that goes hand in hand with the time of year.

Shop the Trend:

Puma Palermo Lamoda Trainers
Puma
Palermo Lamoda Trainers

Chunkier pairs will work well to contrast lighter outfits of linen and cotton.

Tokyo Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Tokyo Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Now that's what I call a colour clash!

Saucony Shadow 5000 Sneakers
Saucony
Shadow 5000 Sneakers

Saucony trainers keep cropping up on my feed. It's time to take note.

5. Bowling

@keziacook wears a pair of two-tone, bowling-style trainers with a grey tracksuit

(Image credit: @keziacook)

Style Notes: With their low profiles and retro contrast panelling, bowling-style trainers feel both nostalgic and fresh for summer 2025. They’re sportier than your average "fashion" pair but very much chic enough to wear with tailoring or linen trousers. Stick to neutral tones to avoid them looking too costume-y.

Shop the Trend:

Leather Stripe Trainers
Marks & Spencer
Leather Stripe Trainers

The stripes give these kicks an ergonomic feel.

Trainers
H&M
Trainers

Trainers that will never feel dated.

Soft Sneakers
ZARA
Soft Sneakers

These will give your casual looks instant polish thanks to the blending of fabrics and low-profile shape.

6. Charms

@aude_julie shares a pair of red Adidas trainers which she's customised with silver-ball bows

(Image credit: @aude_julie)

Style Notes: Looking on-trend this summer doesn't necessarily mean you need to invest in a fresh pair of trainers, especially if you already have your favourites. Instead, why not jump on the trainer charm movement? I keep seeing people customising their kicks with pearls, bows and chains—now brands have made it easy to do so with their ready-made add-ons.

Shop the Trend:

Maxx-Ed Out Shoe Charm Pack
Free People
Maxx-Ed Out Shoe Charm Pack

More is more.

Asos Design Pack of 2 Faux Pearl Bow Charms for Shoes and Accessories
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Pack of 2 Faux Pearl Bow Charms for Shoes and Accessories

How sweet is this pearly bow?

Uo Vintage Trinket Shoe Charm
Urban Outfitters
Uo Vintage Trinket Shoe Charm

Cascade this chain across the length and breadth of your laces.

