Suddenly, Everyone's Wearing This Comfy Yet Elegant Sandal—Now It's Coming for Your Flats
I can't even try to deny it—this year has been all about flat shoes for me. Swept up by the ballet flats mania, I've been reaching for the a flat shoe almost every day of the week. Recently, however, my eye has started to wander and my allegiance has been tested, as there's a new heel microtrend that I can't get out of my head.
What started as an obsession over flat flip flops has evolved into a love for their taller sisters—heeled flip flops. Balancing the casual mood of a traditional flip flop with the sleek essence of a heel, the fresh shoe trend has taken my inspiration board by storm.
It's no wonder I'm feeling influenced—everywhere I look the trend is catching my eye. From a scroll on Instagram to a stroll around London's streets, I'm seeing heeled flip flops on a daily basis (and not just on my own feet).
Styling well with relaxed denim, of both the jeans and skirt variety, I've also seen the trend worn with formal dresses and playful two-pieces on repeat this summer.
Rifting off of '90s flip flops, the heeled iteration imparts a sleek and polished finish to any outfit, whilst bestowing it with the same throwback appeal as a flat flip flop. Available at a growing range of retailers, I've spotted chic styles at Reformation, Zara and Toteme, amongst many others.
From barely-there kitten heel styles to taller pairs, read on to discover our edit of the best heeled flip flops below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HEELED FLIP FLOPS HERE:
Style with a slowing dress or wear with baggy jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
