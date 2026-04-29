Retire Your Trainers, These 6 Outfits Prove Heels are So Much Chicer For Spring

It's time to retire the trainers—kitten heels, slingbacks, mules and stilettos are making a very strong case for a comeback.

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@aimeesong @thecarolinelin @vicmontanari wear spring outfits with heels
(Image credit: @aimeesong @thecarolinelin@vicmontanari)
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Some trends stem from the runway, but the reality of what people actually wear can only be spied out in the world—on the way to work, at the supermarket, in a bar, or scrolling through social media. The biggest takeaway I've noted for spring? The love for trainers is finally retreating, swapped out for kitten heels, mules and even sky-high stilettos. The 2016-era trend has clearly left its mark and fancy footwear is firmly back on the agenda.

Growing up in Essex, during a time when a platform and six-inch stiletto was the appropriate shoe to wear even inside the local pub, this revival is one I've been waiting for. Albeit a far more refined version—mules, block-heeled ballet pumps and kitten-heeled sling-backs is now leading the charge. Polished being the key aim, with heels paired across everything from jeans to pencil skirts and silk mini dresses that wouldn't look out of place at any wedding.

Scroll on for the heel-clad outfits worth recreating this spring for every occasion, just in case years of trainers and ballet flats have left your inspiration in need of a nudge.

6 Spring Outfits with Heels to Wear Now

1. Pencil Skirt + Shirt + Slingbacks

@thecarolinelin wears yellow skirt and jacket, blue shoes and shirt

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Style Notes: If it's a head-turning outfit you're after, Caroline Lin's butter yellow and blue combination is a particularly strong contender. Pencil skirt, shirt and slingbacks may all be officewear favourites, but it's the small styling details that make it anything but. Cool would be an understatement.

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2. Suede Shorts + Stiletto

@_livmadeline wears suede shorts, red heels and yellow suede blazer

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: The trickiest part of dressing in spring is the temperature shift—near-freezing in the morning, sweltering by noon. Liv Madeline offers one particularly stylish solution: suede shorts. Legs out, yet somehow warm. Made all the more impactful with a sharp stiletto. It is, after all, the era of the high heel (again).

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