We have reached the final destination of fashion month—Paris and this season has been better than ever. While many people look for inspiration on the runways, I myself have had my eyes peeled on the street style stars for outfit ideas. Street style is the place where runway trends get interpreted into IRL moments, experimentation is contagious, and the outfits couldn't be more exciting. The thrill of going to Paris and seeing how French women dress is heightened when this many stylish people gather in the fashion capital to set the trends for the upcoming year.
After clicking through hundreds of tabs and scrolling for hours, I've made some key takeaways from this season's street style that are set to influence my personal wardrobe. The first is the power of styling, many of my favorite looks were made up predominately of pieces I already own. Personal style is at a high point and if you can just take a red sweater and tie it around your waist or pair your old flannel with the right blazer—you'll peak. Below, see the 9 outfits that are notably chic and worth re-creating from the Paris Fashion Week street style scene.
Oversized Sunglasses + Red Sweater + Cool Loafers
Who knew all you had to do to take your basics to the next level is tie a red sweater around your waist. Styling hacks like this were the standout feature this Paris Fashion Week bringing on all the inspiration.
ROGER VIVIER
Viv Rangers Loafers
Alex Mill
Nottinghill Sweater
Madewell
Oversized Angular Sunglasses
Suede Bomber + Tie + Baggy Jeans
This fall is all about a suede bomber and styling it just the right way. Plus, a tie is the perfect accessory that will instantly upgrade your outfit so if you're looking for a quick fix to your wardrobe—these two items are surefire.
After a few seasons of leopard print taking center stage, we are seeing all sorts of animal prints take on the forefront. Instead of pairing your button-down with a classic pencil skirt, mix things up with a printed style that makes things just a touch more exciting.
aritzia
Slim Poplin Shirt
Jacquemus
La Jupe Tozzi Skirt
COACH
Slingback Heel
Cardigan + Belt + Pencil Skirt
Miu Miu is the brand that has influenced the street style scene the most and this head to toe look is classic to the brand but also an easy one to recreate with what you own. Just take your favorite cardigan, a striped collared shirt, and a neutral pencil and you've got it.
Miu Miu
Cashmere Cardigan
Miu Miu
Milano Rib Knit Skirt
TWP
Narrow Belt
Flannel Shirt + Blazer + Flares
With plaid at it's peak, even flannel shirts are having a moment that simply can't be missed. The trick is to style it with elevated pairings like a blazer, pencil skirt, or trousers.
Gap
Voile Plaid Shirt
j.crew
Madelyn blazer
Favorite Daughter
Seamed Flare Pants
Fitted Top + Maxi Skirt + Ballet Wrap Flats
All black outfits aren't going anywhere but this season in Paris they were reinvented. Instead of a black turtleneck, a fitted draped top was the choice. Your average black maxi skirt gets an upgrade and even black ballet flats had a ribbon added to the ankle.
I might have just discovered my dream jacket for fall. Scarf outerwear is set to be big again this fall/winter. Try swapping the jeans for black barrel leg trousers to prove to people that you are a fashion girl.
LOEWE
Plaid Scarf Jacket
LOEWE
Draped Cotton-Silk Trousers
Le Specs
Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses
Animal Print Jacket + Black Pants + Ballet Flats
Another fun take on animal prints comes in the form of this structured jacket. Black trousers are again winning over jeans as the subtle replacement as the default pant.
Callas Milano
Cairo Military Jacket
Lioness
Uptown Pants
KHAITE
Charlotte Ballet Flats
Barn Jacket + Hourglass Dress + Chelsea Boots
While we're on the topic of outerwear, barn jackets simply can't be slept on. They look good with everything but especially dresses that have a notably hourglass look to them.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.