French Women Are the Absolute Chicest—5 Spring Trends You’ll Never See Them Wear

C'est official. From Breton stripes to oversized basket bags, here are the 6 spring fashion trends that French girls consider dated in 2026.

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An image of @juliesfi wearing one of the key spring 2026 fashion trends adored by French girls.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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Of all the seasons, it’s springtime when France really roars to life. The verdant and sprawling hills of Aix-en-Provence awaken with bustling markets in its village centres. The charming and crystalline coastline of the Côte d'Azur slants itself towards the sun as its beaches and charming towns burst to life. In the capital, Paris, sparkles with a reverie experienced nowhere else. (They don’t call it the City of Lights for nothing.)

Though it’s not just the landscape that delivers. On a sartorial note, the fashion that you’ll encounter all across the country is some of the most serotonin-inducing and joy-sparking that you’ll find. Think of those in Biarritz wearing Mattieu Blazy’s buoyant oversized shirts that he presented in collaboration with Charvet for his debut collection for Chanel, or the idlers who stroll through the Jardin des Tuileries in Jonathan Anderson’s shrunken bar jackets or tiered skirts for Dior as proof of this statement.

In fact, I’d contend that this time of year is where French fashion derives most of its clichés. In a heartbeat, locals are desperate to shed their winter layers and slip into something lighter, leading to an increase in shorter hemlines, flirty silhouettes and dreamier footwear that have come to define its inhabitants. That is to say, however, there are certain stylistic stereotypes that no longer resonate.

An image of @juliesfi wearing a butter yellow blouse with white jeans, dalmatian-print ballet flats and a pink Chanel 25 bag.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Whilst berets, red lips and Breton stripes may have once been the defining uniform, these days, these tropes lean more Emily in Paris than bona fide Parisienne. They might be archetypal, sure, but they’re also relics of a bygone era that have since become a little antiquated.

So, what are French women actually wearing now, if not these pieces? The modern silhouette is one of simplicity and refinement, like Camille Rowe wandering through Haute Couture week in a pair of straight-leg jeans or Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wearing a simple off-the-shoulder Saint Laurent dress whilst in Cannes.

Though the point still stands that France is at its chicest in spring, some fashion trends certainly don’t live up to this description. Consider this your modern guide to the new modern classics. Scroll through to discover all the spring fashion trends French girls have deemed dated for spring.

5 Spring Fashion Trends French Girls Have Deemed “Dated” in 2026

1. Passing On: Breton Stripes

1. Wearing Instead: Peasant Tops

An image of @frannfyne wearing a peasant top with pleated jeans and heeled mules.

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: Jean Seberg might’ve made a compelling case for them in Jean-Luc Godard’s French New Wave classic Breathless, as did Jean Paul Gaultier when he brought them to the mainstream with his La Marinière collection for his eponymous fashion house. However, in 2026, these nautical stripes can’t help but feel a little out of place.

If Parisians are wearing stripes at all, they prefer something chic and vertical like a pinstripe, especially when rendered in a chic button-down format. However, if you’re looking for a blouse to wear that’s owned and endorsed by nearly every French girl, you’d certainly find luck in peasant tops. Billowy, ethereal and slightly vintage-inspired, you’ll see everywhere from Champ de Mars to Montparnasse.

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2. Passing On: Pointed-Toe Slingbacks

2. Wearing Instead: Lace-Up Ballet Flats

An image of @juliesfi wearing a floral dress with lace-up ballet flats.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: After storming the runway at the Palais d'Iéna for Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2023, pointed-toe slingbacks had become the shoe du jour for those who liked their style staples a little subversive. (There’s nothing more antithetical to the prim and polished two-toned Chanel slingbacks beloved the world over than a pair that quite literally buckled your foot in.)

Yet, it’s the credo of the French to never get too absorbed into the trend cycle, which is why when this style reached fever pitch, they were the first to abandon it for something fresher. Lace-up ballet flats are indeed another riff on a timeless style, but also one that leans towards more mundane styling, especially with the delicate options from Chloé, Repetto and Sœur on show.

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3. Passing On: Oversized Basket Bags

3. Wearing Instead: Suede Carry-Alls

An image of @salome.mory wearing a white blouse, black jeans and suede bag from Manu Atelier.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Notes: Though once her trademark, there came a time when even Jane Birkin knew it was time to level up her humble basket bag. (As the story goes, she was sitting next to Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas on a flight in 1981 and, after the contents of her purse went spilling through the aircraft, they worked on the sketch for a sturdy but sophisticated leather bag with locks to hold a woman's belongings.)

Now, over three decades later, French girls are once again trading in their raffia totes for something with more structure. Suede has become a favourite of late, with styles like Manu Atelier’s Le Cambon 35 becoming the must-have carry-all.

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