French Women Are the Absolute Chicest—5 Spring Trends You’ll Never See Them Wear

Of all the seasons, it’s springtime when France really roars to life. The verdant and sprawling hills of Aix-en-Provence awaken with bustling markets in its village centres. The charming and crystalline coastline of the Côte d'Azur slants itself towards the sun as its beaches and charming towns burst to life. In the capital, Paris, sparkles with a reverie experienced nowhere else. (They don’t call it the City of Lights for nothing.)
Though it’s not just the landscape that delivers. On a sartorial note, the fashion that you’ll encounter all across the country is some of the most serotonin-inducing and joy-sparking that you’ll find. Think of those in Biarritz wearing Mattieu Blazy’s buoyant oversized shirts that he presented in collaboration with Charvet for his debut collection for Chanel, or the idlers who stroll through the Jardin des Tuileries in Jonathan Anderson’s shrunken bar jackets or tiered skirts for Dior as proof of this statement.
In fact, I’d contend that this time of year is where French fashion derives most of its clichés. In a heartbeat, locals are desperate to shed their winter layers and slip into something lighter, leading to an increase in shorter hemlines, flirty silhouettes and dreamier footwear that have come to define its inhabitants. That is to say, however, there are certain stylistic stereotypes that no longer resonate.
Whilst berets, red lips and Breton stripes may have once been the defining uniform, these days, these tropes lean more Emily in Paristhan bona fide Parisienne. They might be archetypal, sure, but they’re also relics of a bygone era that have since become a little antiquated.
So, what are French women actually wearing now, if not these pieces? The modern silhouette is one of simplicity and refinement, like Camille Rowe wandering through Haute Couture week in a pair of straight-leg jeans or Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wearing a simple off-the-shoulder Saint Laurent dress whilst in Cannes.
Though the point still stands that France is at its chicest in spring, some fashion trends certainly don’t live up to this description. Consider this your modern guide to the new modern classics. Scroll through to discover all the spring fashion trends French girls have deemed dated for spring.
5 Spring Fashion Trends French Girls Have Deemed “Dated” in 2026
1. Passing On: Breton Stripes
1. Wearing Instead: Peasant Tops
Style Notes: Jean Seberg might’ve made a compelling case for them in Jean-Luc Godard’s French New Wave classic Breathless, as did Jean Paul Gaultier when he brought them to the mainstream with his La Marinière collection for his eponymous fashion house. However, in 2026, these nautical stripes can’t help but feel a little out of place.
If Parisians are wearing stripes at all, they prefer something chic and vertical like a pinstripe, especially when rendered in a chic button-down format. However, if you’re looking for a blouse to wear that’s owned and endorsed by nearly every French girl, you’d certainly find luck in peasant tops. Billowy, ethereal and slightly vintage-inspired, you’ll see everywhere from Champ de Mars to Montparnasse.
Dreamy and nostalgic are two adjectives that have come to define much of Dôen's designs and are assuredly captured in this piece.
Reformation
Wildflower Top
With billowing proportions and intricate embroidery, this shape will pair so well with transitional spring-to-summer trousers like bloomers and balloon trousers.
Faithfull
Galle Lace-Trimmed Cotton Top
With an elasticated neckline that allows the sleeve to gracefully hang off your shoulder.
2. Passing On: Pointed-Toe Slingbacks
2. Wearing Instead: Lace-Up Ballet Flats
Style Notes: After storming the runway at the Palais d'Iéna for Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2023, pointed-toe slingbacks had become the shoe du jour for those who liked their style staples a little subversive. (There’s nothing more antithetical to the prim and polished two-toned Chanel slingbacks beloved the world over than a pair that quite literally buckled your foot in.)
Yet, it’s the credo of the French to never get too absorbed into the trend cycle, which is why when this style reached fever pitch, they were the first to abandon it for something fresher. Lace-up ballet flats are indeed another riff on a timeless style, but also one that leans towards more mundane styling, especially with the delicate options from Chloé, Repetto and Sœur on show.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Lace Up Flat Ballet Pumps
Available in this rich-looking chocolate brown, a balmy tomato red and saccharine pastel pink, I'm predicting this affordable style will be everywhere come June.
& Other Stories
Lace-Up Leather Ballerinas
For a pair with a bit more prep and polish, try this style from & Other Stories.
Chloé
Ghillies Suede Flats in Pink
Of course, this blush pink style by Chemena Kamali for Chloé is quite endearing, too.
3. Passing On: Oversized Basket Bags
3. Wearing Instead: Suede Carry-Alls
Style Notes: Though once her trademark, there came a time when even Jane Birkin knew it was time to level up her humble basket bag. (As the story goes, she was sitting next to Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas on a flight in 1981 and, after the contents of her purse went spilling through the aircraft, they worked on the sketch for a sturdy but sophisticated leather bag with locks to hold a woman's belongings.)
Now, over three decades later, French girls are once again trading in their raffia totes for something with more structure. Suede has become a favourite of late, with styles like Manu Atelier’s Le Cambon 35 becoming the must-have carry-all.