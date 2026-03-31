The Brands All the Coolest Girls Will Be Wearing on Vacation This Summer

If there’s one thing fashion people agree on, it’s that the best vacation outfits aren’t built around basics—they’re built around brands. The kind you discover mid-scroll, screenshot immediately, and mentally pack before you’ve even booked the flight. This summer, the coolest girls aren’t just wearing pretty dresses or easy sets—they’re wearing labels that feel directional, a little under-the-radar, and impossibly chic, whether you’re in St. Barth or just pretending you are.
What defines these brands isn’t just their aesthetic—it’s their point of view. There’s a strong sense of escapism running through all of them, from sheer lace layers that double as outfits to statement sets that look just as good at dinner as they do thrown over a bikini. It’s polished but never try-hard. Think saturated colors, fluid fabrics, and silhouettes that feel like they were designed specifically for golden hour.
And while a few names on this list are already cult favorites, most still have that you had to know energy—the kind that makes people stop you mid-vacation to ask where your outfit is from. Whether you’re packing light or building an entire vacation wardrobe, these are the brands that will make everything you wear feel intentional, elevated, and very 2026.
Vacation Fashion Brands 2026
I Am Delilah
The one brand to know? It’s this one, full of colorful coordinating sets, playful dresses, and statement bikinis that instantly elevate your suitcase. I Am Delilah's pieces feel fun but still polished, with standout details like embellished bags that complete the look. Plus, the price point makes it dangerously easy to justify more than one outfit.
I AM DELILAH
Delilah Mini Dress in Starlight
I AM DELILAH
Sofia Tank in Tropic
Siedrés
Known for intricate designs across tops, pants, dresses, and skirts, this brand leans heavily into detail. The pieces feel artistic and fashion-forward without losing wearability. It’s for those who want their outfits to stand out up close and from afar.
Peixoto
A reliable go-to, especially for family vacations where versatility matters. Peixoto's pieces are easy, wearable, and still stylish enough to feel put-together. You’ll find yourself reaching for them again and again.
Setaye
Setaye is your go-to for elevated, minimal pieces that still feel distinctly vacation-ready. The silhouettes are clean but never boring, making them easy to wear from day to night. It’s the kind of brand that quietly pulls a look together without trying too hard.
setaye
The Tara Cowl Neck Top
Sasha Therese
Romantic with a modern edge, this is where soft femininity meets cool-girl styling. Expect pieces that feel thoughtful but still effortless on. Sasha Therese is ideal for building those subtly standout vacation outfits.
Sasha Therese
Cici Top Polka Dot Top
Sasha Therese
Hazel Tank Black
Aiumi
Sleek and fashion-forward, Aiumi leans into clean lines with a slightly sculptural feel. The pieces are understated but still eye-catching in the right way. Perfect for those who want their vacation wardrobe to feel modern and directional.
Marfa Istanbul
Sheer lace takes center stage here, with pants, rompers, and scarves that feel equal parts daring and refined. The pieces at Marfa Istanbul layer beautifully, making them incredibly versatile for beach-to-dinner styling. It’s effortlessly cool with a slightly undone edge.
MARFA ISTANBUL
Yellow Debbie Lace Top