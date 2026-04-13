With more sun comes more outdoor fun. If you're headed on a lovely vacation getaway or even a music festival in the coming months, Free People's latest arrivals might tickle your fancy. Since shopping is literally my job, I've sifted through the recently added items on the FP website, and I've highlighted a handful of standout finds just for your shopping pleasure.
Yes, you read that correctly. You won't find any gatekeeping over here. In the mix of must-have picks for your warm-weather adventures, you'll find some cool accessories like a sheer poncho, silk scarf, crocheted cap, and so much more. On top of that, the clothing selections, like on-trend pants and easy dresses, are just as great. Keep scrolling to uncover the best of the best from the latest Free People arrivals today.
We the Free
Breezy Denim Pull-On Jeans
Such a great springtime color.
Day's End
Linen Striped Pull-On Pants
Breezy linen pants are a must for the rising temperature.
Free People
Can’t Help It Mini Dress
This cute mini would look so great paired with tall boots.
Free People
In Your Dreams Lace Top
Free People
Oasis Midi Dress
This bestselling dress is a editor favorite and for good reason.
Free People
Moonflower Pull-On Balloon Pants
This is your sign to try balloon pants.
Free People
Tilly Skinny Silk Convertible Scarf
Always say yes to a skinny scarf.
Silverlake
Wide-Leg Chino Trousers
Free People
Maggie Everyday Poncho
Free People
Cora Crochet Cap
Free People
Forever Young Bloomer Pants
Free People
Fp One Parker Tank
Free People
Sandshell Linen Skirt Set
I'm all for a pretty matching set.