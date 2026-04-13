From Vacation Getaways To Music Festivals, These Free People Arrivals Will Carry You Through Spring & Summer

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
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Models wear FP clothing. One model wears brown barrel leg pants and deep brown poncho. One model wears red skirt set with scarf tied around her head. The last model wears green balloon pants.
(Image credit: Free People)

With more sun comes more outdoor fun. If you're headed on a lovely vacation getaway or even a music festival in the coming months, Free People's latest arrivals might tickle your fancy. Since shopping is literally my job, I've sifted through the recently added items on the FP website, and I've highlighted a handful of standout finds just for your shopping pleasure.

Yes, you read that correctly. You won't find any gatekeeping over here. In the mix of must-have picks for your warm-weather adventures, you'll find some cool accessories like a sheer poncho, silk scarf, crocheted cap, and so much more. On top of that, the clothing selections, like on-trend pants and easy dresses, are just as great. Keep scrolling to uncover the best of the best from the latest Free People arrivals today.