I'm a Shopping Director—These Chic Items Are Giving "I'm Fashionable in 2026"

Okay, fashion is constantly on my mind. (Hey, it's my job.) But the level of sartorial thought seems to increase at the start of the year. While I'm personally not overhauling my entire wardrobe, I do like to examine what's inside my closet to identify fresh ways to style my favorite pieces and identify where I can maybe fill in some holes as a result. I also enjoy creating a shopping vision board with pieces that may be worth investing in this year. If you, too, want a little inspiration, I'm here with a list of everything I've seen recently that I think you'll enjoy. From my perspective, the items in question are cool and modern. You know, very "fashion person in 2026."
I included dreamy designer picks that certainly have a high cost per wear, featuring Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, The Row, and Tiffany & Co. I love a statement outerwear piece, so there are a few standouts (including the Helsa blazer above). And if it's a new sweater or current-feeling pair of jeans that will build out your 2026 assortment, that's there too. Oh, I also rounded up some fun beauty picks I think you'll enjoy. Happy shopping.
J.Crew
2025 Rollneck Sweater in Stripe
You'll get a lot of wear out of this new rollneck sweater.
cos
Corduroy Straight-Leg Jeans
I know many fashion people that will buy these COS pants.
CHANEL
Coco Crush Toi Et Moi Ring
Hermès
Boucles Et Galons Du Tsar Scarf 45
Helsa
Italian Wool Blend Blazer
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Dress these satin pants up or down.
Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams collaborated with Tiffany & Co. on this collection, which includes these earrings, drawing inspiration from Poseidon and his trident.
LOUIS VUITTON
Speedy Soft 30
Banana Republic
Alpaca-Wool Blend Ribbed Sweater
This blue shade will be popular in 2026.
levi's
724 High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Get yourself a pair of dark-wash jeans in 2026.
The Row
Peggy Clutch in Leather
This new It bag from the row has a strap you can take out and use as a shoulder bag.
Yes, I'm going to need this new Anine Bing jacket.
Sarah O.
Braided Gold Stud Earrings
Open Edit
Oversize Crewneck Cotton Sweater
This sweater looks very expensive.
CELINE
Ballet - Lace-Up Shoe in Lambskin
Get these Celine flats before they sell out.
Scuba Sweatshirt - Gray Melange
Picture this sweatshirt with a faux-fur coat.
The Frankie Shop
Ravello Wrap Coat
Rue Sophie
Kemi Button Front Blazer