I'm a Shopping Director—These Chic Items Are Giving "I'm Fashionable in 2026"

It bags, gorgeous shoes, cool coats, and more.

Okay, fashion is constantly on my mind. (Hey, it's my job.) But the level of sartorial thought seems to increase at the start of the year. While I'm personally not overhauling my entire wardrobe, I do like to examine what's inside my closet to identify fresh ways to style my favorite pieces and identify where I can maybe fill in some holes as a result. I also enjoy creating a shopping vision board with pieces that may be worth investing in this year. If you, too, want a little inspiration, I'm here with a list of everything I've seen recently that I think you'll enjoy. From my perspective, the items in question are cool and modern. You know, very "fashion person in 2026."

I included dreamy designer picks that certainly have a high cost per wear, featuring Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, The Row, and Tiffany & Co. I love a statement outerwear piece, so there are a few standouts (including the Helsa blazer above). And if it's a new sweater or current-feeling pair of jeans that will build out your 2026 assortment, that's there too. Oh, I also rounded up some fun beauty picks I think you'll enjoy. Happy shopping.