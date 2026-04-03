My Long-Weekend Guide to New Orleans: The Chicest Place to Stay, What to Pack, and Where to Dine

New Orleans is undoubtedly one of the most unique cities in the world, and it's also one that holds a special place in my heart. I'm from nearby Baton Rouge and spent lots of time in NOLA growing up, and even got married there (there's nothing like a French Quarter wedding). While some think of New Orleans as a party city, there's so much more to it. The history, the culinary scene, the landscape, and the music permeating throughout the city work together to create a place that's immensely rich in culture—and always worthy of a trip.
If you've visited New Orleans before, you probably sensed the laid-back vibe and why its moniker, The Big Easy, is so fitting. I could spend days upon days meandering around NOLA, but I usually just make it a long weekend when traveling to visit family in Baton Rouge. I did just that just that last month, and made the most of my 2.5-day stay as possible. I've visited NOLA countless times and have my favorite spots, but I always make a point to try out new restaurants, bars, stores, music venues, and coffee shops in addition to returning to my favorites. I also stayed somewhere that's been on my radar since it opened a couple of years ago, and I can officially say that it's New Orleans' chicest hotel.
If a long weekend in New Orleans is in your future (and if not, this is your PSA to plan one), read on for my first-hand recommendations for the place to stay, top dining establishments, and what to pack.
NOLA's Chicest Hotel
New Orleans has seen a bevy of new hotel openings recently, but when I booked my flight, I knew there was only one place I wanted to stay: Maison Métier. With just 67 rooms and suites, the luxury property has an intimate, boutique feel to it. Situated in the Warehouse District, it's the perfect location if you want to avoid the chaos of the French Quarter, but still want to be within walking distance of it. The hotel, which is part of Hyatt's luxury portfolio and holds a Michelin key, is a favorite of privacy-seeking celebrities.
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The elegant building that houses Maison Métier was built in 1906 and served as a City Hall annex. The hotel offers five-star amenities such as nightly turndown service, morning coffee delivery to guests' rooms, evening wine and charcuterie in the members-only Living Room just off the lobby (where there's also an honor bar), and access to the fitness center and rooftop pool at its neighboring sister property, The Barnett. When it comes to decor, the glamorous yet modern feel of the property perfectly captures the spirit of New Orleans in the most chic and refined of ways. The spacious, airy rooms feature high ceilings and plenty of natural light, with views of the tree-lined streets of the Warehouse District.
When it comes to culinary options, you have the Parisian-themed speakeasy Salon Salon on-site (which also offers an extensive food menu), as well as the guests-only Breakfast Room and aforementioned Living Room. Guests also have easy access to sister property The Barnett's five diverse drinking and dining options.
Dining in The Big Easy
I'm well aware that the culinary scene in New Orleans can be a bit overwhelming, to say the least. There are so many incredible options to choose from—both new and classic. In many respects, you can't really go wrong, but I also have my favorites. I could write an entire essay about New Orleans restaurants, but in the interest of making it easy for you, I'll focus on places I visited during this particular trip.
I don't know what took me so long, but prior to this visit to New Orleans, I finally made a reservation at La Petite Grocery. Housed in a yellow cottage on a corner of Magazine Street (that was a grocery store in the 1800s, believe it or not), it's truly a special place. La Petite Grocery, which initially opened in 2004 and was rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina, is now owned and led by a James Beard Award-winning chef and his wife. The menu offers modern, creative spins on traditional New Orleans cuisine to enjoy in the authentically Parisian dining room. I urge you not to skip the Blue Crab Beignets.
As I mentioned, Salon Salon is Maison Métier's on-site speakeasy where live music is offered weekly. The cocktail menu includes special New Orleans-inspired takes on the classics, and the food menu was filled with shareable options that could easily serve as dinner or late-night bites. Think, cool twists on truffle fries, oysters, deviled eggs, a burger, and an ice cream sundae. Speaking of oysters, after drinks and snacks at Salon Salon, we headed to Seaworthy, which is part of the neighboring The Barnett. It's best described as a chic oyster bar (with plenty of other seafood options and accompaniments to pair with it). Tip: The place to sit is by the window in the dimly-lit upstairs dining room.
Another favorite during our mid-March trip was Atchafalaya Restaurant, a New Orleans institution in the Irish Channel (adjacent to the Garden District). I highly recommend it for brunch, which is offered both weekends and weekdays. When it comes to the classic grand dames restaurants of New Orleans, many of which I've visited, my favorite is Arnaud's, and my husband and I make a reservation every time we visit NOLA. We held our rehearsal dinner there, so you could say I'm a bit biased, but everyone loves Arnaud's, which is why it's been open for over 100 years. The menu offers elegant takes on all of the classics, but what really sets it apart is its adjacent French 75 Bar and the nightly live music by a traditional New Orleans jazz trio. The elegant dining room overlooks Bourbon Street, and I, for one, would prefer to be looking at Bourbon Street from inside Arnaud's rather than being on Bourbon Street.
Last but not least, if you're planning on visiting a Café Du Monde for your customary beignets and café au lait, skip the original location in the French Quarter (unless you enjoy standing in long lines in the heat) and instead head to the one in City Park. It may be a bit out of the way, but it's worth it—trust me. It's spacious, devoid of long lines, and you can take your coffee to go for a stroll around the 1300-acre park.
New Orleans Packing Tips
The rumors are true: New Orleans is very hot (and humid) for much of the year, so you should pack accordingly. It's also true that easy-on-the-feet shoes are a must, since popular destinations such as the French Quarter, Magazine Street, and City Park are quite walkable. And as far as heels go, they need to be stable enough to navigate New Orleans' very old and often precarious streets and sidewalks.
If I visit during the warmest times of the year, I'm always sure to pack shorts and plenty of skirts and dresses made of linen and silk. (For reference, when I visited during August a couple of years ago, the temperature reached 107 degrees...) If I'm there during the cooler months, something like a leather bomber jacket is typically the perfect weight. If I do pack jeans, I choose ones that are lightweight.
New Orleans is a colorful, vibrant city, and you're not going to come across a lot of all-black outfits, so keep that in mind if you want to fit in. Prints and color are commonplace here, so don't be afraid to embrace your interpretation of that.