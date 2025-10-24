Boucheron Jewels, a Mid-Century Marvel, and Tracee Ellis Ross: Inside the Chicest Party in the Hollywood Hills

I shouldn't be surprised when a party hosted by a high-jewelry brand in Los Angeles attracts hordes of A-listers, and yet I'm deeply impressed with the star-studded guest list Boucheron pulled off this week. To mark the opening of its first West Coast boutique on Rodeo Drive, the Parisian label hosted "A Cutting-Edge Journey Since 1858" at Harvey House, the mid-century John Lautner–designed home famously featured on Apple TV's The Studio.
Huddled at Harvey on Wednesday were the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross, Laura Dern, Julianne Moore, Natasha Lyonne, White Lotus star Charlotte Le Bon, Gia Coppola, Elaine Welteroth, and Stephanie Suganami—each positively dripping in Boucheron jewels. They all looked celestial, but I have to admit my soft spot for Ross's accoutrements, especially the coolest extra-chunky Torque necklace with an onyx body and white gold, diamond, and crystal ends, and the Vendôme Liseré earrings set with diamonds and black lacquer on white gold. Scroll down to see the photos from the night.
Laura Dern wore diamond and white-gold Boucheron pieces for the occasion.
Charlotte Le Bon wore a slouchy white pantsuit and Boucheron jewelry.
Tracee Ellis Ross accessorized her oversize tuxedo coat-dress with Boucheron diamonds in white gold.
Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne opted for yellow-gold and diamond pieces from the brand.
Stephanie Suganami let her jewels do the talking in a streamlined little black dress and simple black pumps.
Gia Coppola was decked out in a Boucheron necklace, earrings, bracelet, and ring.
Elaine Welteroth was a vision in all black and glitz.
Julianne Moore (center) poses at the Boucheron celebration with guests including Charlotte Le Bon, Judith Light, Laura Dern, Cooper Koch, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Natasha Lyonne.
This mid-century masterpiece was designed in 1950 by famed architect John Lautner.
Guests enjoyed a private performance from Nile Rodgers.
Attendees were seated outside with a breathtaking view over the city.
Boucheron pieces were shown in displays fit for royal jewels.