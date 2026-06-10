Louis Vuitton's New Suitcase Is a Fashion Person's Dream for Travel

Louis Vuitton is synonymous with luxury travel gear. I mean, what's more iconic? Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the popular Horizon suitcase, the house is releasing the new Horizon Aluminum suitcase and a vanity case to go with it, designed by Marc Newsom.
This is Louis Vuitton's first rivetless aluminum suitcase, complete with a stamped shell for a modern and sleek look. You can catch a glimpse of savoir-faire images showcasing the craftsmanship and innovation behind the new suitcase below. Charles Melton was also spotted with the suitcase at Cannes last month.
The collection will be available to shop worldwide on June 12.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.