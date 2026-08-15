In the weeks leading up to my Paris trip, I bookmarked dozens of TikTok and Instagram videos, researched expert recommendations (including Who What Wear's guide to Paris!), and asked my friends and colleagues for tips and tricks. I ended up with a long list of suggestions for Parisian restaurants, museums, cafés, and activities, but I was most interested in doing some retail therapy during my visit. Below, learn everything I was told to purchase in Paris and what I actually spent my hard-earned money on.
What Was Recommended to Me
Officine Universelle Buly personalized comb
Louise Carmen leather notebook
La Roche-Posay sunscreen
Caudalie skincare
Astier de Villatte candle
Chanel bag
Marin Montagut soap
Maison Bordier butter
Fragonard perfume
What I Actually Bought
La Bonne Brosse hairbrush
La Roche-Posay sunscreen
Caudalie skincare
Petit Bateau T-shirts
Mariage Frères tea
My Reasoning
La Bonne Brosse
The Small Gentle Scalp Care Hairbrush
I contemplated getting a personalized comb from Officine Universelle Buly, which is hugely popular on TikTok, but the store was very crowded, and I didn't feel like waiting in line. As it happens, I ended up getting an even better recommendation. I had lunch with Elisabeth Bento, one of Who What Wear's editors in residence, and she told me that she never goes anywhere without her La Bonne Brosse hairbrush. Considering that she's lived in Paris for decades and has impeccable style, I didn't question her recommendation for a minute, and I'm so glad.
The brand makes different brushes to suit various needs. One is designed to leave your hair shiny, for instance, while another gives you an invigorating scalp massage. I purchased The Small Gentle Scalp Care Hairbrush for my sensitive scalp, and it's been a great addition to my beauty ritual.
La Roche-Posay
Anthelios UVmune 400 SPF50+
This specific sunscreen is not available in the U.S. because it contains Mexoryl 400, an advanced type of UVA filter that is not yet FDA-approved here in the States. (This is not because it has been deemed unsafe but merely because our system is slower to adopt cutting-edge new ingredients.) Luckily, however, if you aren't visiting Europe anytime soon, you can purchase this European formulation at FrenchPharmacy.com.
This innovative filter protects skin against ultra-long UVA wavelengths, so I was excited to try it. My thoughts: I love the milky texture, which makes it easy to rub in, the pleasant smell, and the lightweight feel on my face. I will definitely be repurchasing!
Caudalie
Vinoperfect Brightening Dark Spot Serum Vitamin C Alternative
Unlike the sunscreen I mention above, this product is the same one you can buy in the U.S., but it costs significantly less in Paris. At the Pharmacie Caumartin Opéra, I paid €44, which is approximately $51. By contrast, on Sephora's website right now, the same serum costs $82. Now that's a deal.
I used to use this product religiously but stopped buying it to save money, so I was thrilled to get the opportunity to purchase it for less. (Naturally, I bought three bottles.) My skin drinks in this milky serum, which is formulated to help lighten dark spots, even out texture, and give you a glowy look.
Petit Bateau
Short Sleeve Crew Neck Top
Surprisingly, out of the nine people I talked to before going to Paris, no one mentioned Petit Bateau, despite it being a Parisian mainstay since 1893. I first learned about it when reading Sunita Kumar Nair's book CBK: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion. Nair reported that many of Bessette Kennedy's T-shirts, including crewneck styles with both short and long sleeves, and in both black and white, were by Petit Bateau. After trying on several tees in the store, I instantly understood why CBK was such a fan. The 100%-cotton quality is fantastic, and the fit is really perfect.
Mariage Frères
Thé Vert Marco Polo
When it comes to viral French culinary delights, one thing kept popping up on my TikTok feed over and over: Maison Bordier butter. While I'm sure it's excellent, I figured it might not stay fresh after an 11-hour flight, and I was worried that transporting it would be messy, so I opted instead for something more portable: tea. I decided to go with Mariage Frères, founded in 1854, because it's one of the most recognizable French tea brands. After tasting several options, I bought Thé Vert Marco Polo, which is officially my new favorite smooth, great-tasting green tea.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.