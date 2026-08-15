I Just Went to Paris for the First Time—9 French Things I Was Told to Buy and 5 I Actually Did

Who What Wear's associate director of fashion news, Erin Fitzpatrick, shares what she purchased during her first-ever trip to Paris.

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Fashion editor Erin Fitzpatrick wears an Erdem dress in Paris during Haute Couture Week
(Image credit: @fitzpatrickerin)
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Considering I've worked in fashion for 15 years, people were shocked to learn that I had never been to Paris until last month. Honestly, I couldn't believe it either! Fortunately, I finally made the journey to the fashion capital of the world thanks to an invitation from H&M, which hosted a party in Paris to celebrate its collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC. In just three nights, I fit in several H&M events, a few haute couture runway shows, some sightseeing, and, of course, a bit of shopping.

In the weeks leading up to my Paris trip, I bookmarked dozens of TikTok and Instagram videos, researched expert recommendations (including Who What Wear's guide to Paris!), and asked my friends and colleagues for tips and tricks. I ended up with a long list of suggestions for Parisian restaurants, museums, cafés, and activities, but I was most interested in doing some retail therapy during my visit. Below, learn everything I was told to purchase in Paris and what I actually spent my hard-earned money on.

What Was Recommended to Me

  • Officine Universelle Buly personalized comb
  • Louise Carmen leather notebook
  • La Roche-Posay sunscreen
  • Caudalie skincare
  • Astier de Villatte candle
  • Chanel bag
  • Marin Montagut soap
  • Maison Bordier butter
  • Fragonard perfume

What I Actually Bought

  • La Bonne Brosse hairbrush
  • La Roche-Posay sunscreen
  • Caudalie skincare
  • Petit Bateau T-shirts
  • Mariage Frères tea

My Reasoning

Fashion editor Erin Fitzpatrick

(Image credit: @fitzpatrickerin)
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Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.