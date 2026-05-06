Notes of Sea Breeze and Open Water—19 Aquatic Perfumes That Smell Like Summer Shores

Dive on in.

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A collage of people at the beach, by the pool, on a boat, or in the ocean with swimsuits and perfumes overlaid.
(Image credit: @fridacashflow, @emnitta, @rachelle.rowlings; Maison Margiela, Sephora; Armani, Ulta; Orebella, Ulta; Lore, Sephora)

Whether you’re looking for a summer scent or simply want to channel your happy place (the beach, duh), your go-to fragrance family should be aquatic. Inspired by the briny elements of the ocean and its inhabitants, the open sea breeze, and salty skin under the summer sun, these scents are practically seawater in a bottle. (Just incredibly chic, and usually dashed with citrus or floral notes for extra flair. Never fishy, I promise.)

While I highly recommend wearing these scents in a cool bikini under the afternoon sun, aquatic scents are highly personal and easy to wear year-round. Some evoke visions of old-money East Coast summers, while others smell like a glitzy beach party on the shores of Ibiza. Aquatic scents aren’t all cut from the same cloth, but they should all smell a bit like R&R. Below, the 18 aquatic scents that make me want to queue up “Island in the Sun” by Weezer.

An image of a dress with water patterns on it emerging out the water.

(Image credit: @emnitta)

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