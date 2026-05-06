Notes of Sea Breeze and Open Water—19 Aquatic Perfumes That Smell Like Summer Shores

Whether you’re looking for a summer scent or simply want to channel your happy place (the beach, duh), your go-to fragrance family should be aquatic. Inspired by the briny elements of the ocean and its inhabitants, the open sea breeze, and salty skin under the summer sun, these scents are practically seawater in a bottle. (Just incredibly chic, and usually dashed with citrus or floral notes for extra flair. Never fishy, I promise.)
While I highly recommend wearing these scents in a cool bikini under the afternoon sun, aquatic scents are highly personal and easy to wear year-round. Some evoke visions of old-money East Coast summers, while others smell like a glitzy beach party on the shores of Ibiza. Aquatic scents aren’t all cut from the same cloth, but they should all smell a bit like R&R. Below, the 18 aquatic scents that make me want to queue up “Island in the Sun” by Weezer.
The Best Aquatic Fragrances of 2026
Jo Malone
Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
Key ingredients: Sea salt, ambrette seeds, sage
When it comes to coastal scents, one of the first we editors think of is Jo Malone’s Wood Sage and Sea Salt. “It will always be an icon,” says Who What Wear beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock. With its balanced symphony of sea salt, sage, and ambrette seeds, you’ll feel like you’re on open water with every spritz.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Portofino 97 Eau de Parfum
Key ingredients: Calabrian bergamot, amber, black pepper, vetiver
A personal favorite of mine (and Paige DeSorbo’s), Victoria Beckham’s mineral-forward Portofino 97 is a refreshing splash of summer with a sultry undertow. Notes of Calabrian bergamot are a nod to the scent’s origin—an Italian escape—while amber adds a warm glow, and black pepper gives the fragrance a mysterious twist. It’s unisex, alluring, and smells like the deep sea.
Okay, yes, a fragrance named Jake's House doesn't really evoke intoxicating seaside vibes, but don't judge a fragrance by its name. (Is that how the saying goes?) It's described as "watery clean freshness" mixed with "honeyed neroli" for a "light and clean musky finish."