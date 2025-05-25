It's finally summer, and with it comes the usual group chats about where to go, what to pack and which hotels are actually worth booking. I've found that where you stay ends up shaping the trip just as much as the destination itself—sometimes more. Whether it's a local staycation or a long-haul escape, I've started choosing hotels the same way I shop for clothes: they need to look good, make me feel good and be functional enough to fit whatever kind of mood I'm in that day.

When I'm staying in London, I want something that feels a little tucked-away but still plugged into the city. A place that makes me feel like I've escaped without actually leaving. A good spa or a well-done restaurant always helps. Abroad, I look for hotels that are designed well but don't feel too "done". I'm not necessarily after constant excursions or jam-packed itineraries, so if I can spend the whole day on-site without feeling like I'm missing out, that's a win. Somewhere like The Sunday's in Hamilton Island, Australia really gets this—offering a wellness space, a club, and rooms I'd happily stay in all day.

I also pay attention to the details: the playlists in the lobby, the kind of people checking in and whether the hotel restaurant could double as a dinner spot I'd recommend to friends. A hotel doesn't need to go viral to be cool—it just has to feel like it's in the know. And the best ones always are. From a boutique newcomer in Fitzrovia to an ultra-luxe beach resort in Okinawa, this year's hotel openings are genuinely exciting.

Another thing I've started noticing more is how a hotel aligns with the way I actually travel now. I don't need five different pools or a lobby you have to whisper in—what I want is comfort that doesn't compromise on style. Maybe there's a vinyl player in the room, or a minibar that feels more curated than corporate. Maybe it's the kind of place where I'd bump into someone I follow on Instagram but never feel out of place if I show up in joggers. The best hotels just get that balance.

Below, I've pulled together the most stylish and interesting hotel openings of 2025—spanning London, Europe and beyond. From fashion-world-adjacent stays to hidden beachside escapes, these are the new names worth knowing.

The 6 Coolest New Hotels:

The Newman, Fitzrovia

Opening: Summer 2025

Location: Fitzrovia

Website: www.thenewman.com

Set to open in one of central London's most walkable neighbourhoods, The Newman feels like the grown-up answer to the buzzy boutique hotels that came before it. The Fitzrovia location alone is a draw—it's where galleries, cafes and quiet corners meet—but what's really exciting is the vibe: less scene-y, more refined. The interiors nod to the area's creative history, with a mix of artful details and cosy corners. The in-house restaurant offers a menu designed to feel like an elevated local favourite, while the spa promises to be the perfect antidote to city stress. It's the kind of hotel you can spend a weekend in and feel fully recharged.

Rosewood Miyakojima, Okinawa, Japan

Opened: March 2025

Location: Okinawa, Japan

Website: www.rosewoodhotels.com/miyakojima

There's something about Rosewood Miyakojima that makes you want to book a one-way ticket. Located on a quiet stretch of the Okinawan coastline, this resort is all standalone villas—each with its own private pool—designed to melt seamlessly into the lush landscape. Interiors are minimalist yet elegant, showcasing local craftsmanship and natural materials. It feels intimate and remote, but there's plenty to do if you're feeling social: beachfront dining with ocean views, traditional spa rituals, and cultural experiences inspired by the island's rich heritage. It's the perfect balance of total rest and immersive discovery.

Sir Devonshire Square, Shoreditch

Opening: 2025

Location: Shoreditch

Website: www.sirhotels.com/devonshire-sqaure

This new East London opening by Sir Hotels brings serious personality to Shoreditch. Housed in a former East India Company warehouse, the building's original bones remain intact, but the interiors are all about colour, texture and art. Expect velvet, vintage pieces and that slightly undone finish that makes boutique hotels feel homey (in a cool way). There'll be an all-day café, a courtyard to escape the bustle, and private spaces that double as members' areas. It's a spot where you can start your morning with artisan coffee and end it with cocktails surrounded by creative types—making it an instant draw during Fashion Week and beyond.

Rosewood Amsterdam, Netherlands

Opening: June 2025

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Website: www.rosewoodhotels/amsterdam

Housed in a former Palace of Justice, Rosewood Amsterdam brings grandeur without feeling over the top. The location—right on the Prinsengracht canal—is classic Amsterdam, and the design blends the Rosewood signature with a Dutch edge. Expect layered interiors, curated art collections, and a spa already rumoured to be one of the city's best. A central courtyard creates a peaceful oasis, more like a private garden than a hotel space. It's a luxury stay that doesn't feel stuffy—a perfect choice if you want to feel pampered but relaxed.

Six Senses London, Bayswater

Opening: Summer 2025

Location: Bayswater

Website: www.sixsences.com/london

Six Senses is finally arriving in London, and it's bringing a whole new energy to the hotel scene. Taking over part of the former Whiteleys department store, this long-anticipated opening combines a wellness-first approach with classic Six Senses polish. Think signature spa treatments, a social wellness club, on-site organic dining, and spaces designed to be both calming and Instagrammable. The interiors lean into natural textures and soothing palettes, offering the perfect environment for post-travel decompression or a peaceful staycation. If you're the type to cancel plans just to hang out in a hotel robe, this one's for you.

The Sundays, Hamilton Island, Australia

Opening: August 2025

Location: Hamilton Island, Australia

Website: www.hamiltonisland.co.au/the-sundays

If you're craving a true switch-off, The Sundays is one of the more exciting new names. Set on a hilltop above Hamilton Island's Catseye Beach, this small-scale resort is all about the view and the vibe: peaceful, design-forward, and beautifully remote. The soft coastal palette and the stunning infinity pool feel like something out of a travel dream, and the whole resort is tailored for couples or solo travellers looking to properly unwind. It's giving serious honeymoon energy—but you definitely don't need a wedding to justify booking a stay here.