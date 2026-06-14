Tired of Kitten-Heel Flip-Flops? Hailey Bieber Is Wearing This Elegant Alt With Slim Trousers Instead

If you've been following Hailey Bieber's street style for the past year and a half, you probably know she's a big fan of kitten-heel flip-flops. She was first spotted wearing them, specifically a pair by Toteme, with trousers in March 2025 while grabbing dinner in L.A., and then a month later with a minidress at Coachella. Throughout the latter half of 2025 and the beginning of 2026, she continued to wear them with everything from pedal pushers to low-rise baggy jeans, often rotating between the Toteme style and The Row's Sacha heels, which you could argue are stilettos rather than kitten heels. Regardless, Hailey Bieber can't get enough of the shoe trend. However, she has recently been switching things up by opting for strappy kitten-heel mules instead.
Putting her kitten-heel flip-flops to the side, Bieber recently stepped out for a dinner date in L.A., wearing brown strappy kitten-heel mules—a vintage Manolo Blahnik style from The Vintage Marché. She paired them with a brown elbow-sleeve shirt and black low-rise, slim trousers. For accessories, she chose a black The Row leather shoulder bag and black retro sunglasses.
Similar to kitten-heel thong sandals, strappy kitten-heel mules are sleek and minimalist, making them versatile and easy to dress up or down. However, they have a more summer-ready feel and aren't what everyone is wearing right now, so they feel fresher.
If you're tired of your kitten-heel flip-flops or the trend in general, keep scrolling. Ahead, I've put together an edit of the best strappy kitten-heel mules and slim trousers to pair with them.
Shop Strappy Kitten Heels and Slim Trousers:
J.Crew
Natalia Pant in Four-Season Stretch
This style comes in sizes 00-24.
RAYE
Lola Sandal
You can't go wrong with this pair.
Toteme
Kick Flare Trousers
The exact trousers that Bieber wore.
Urban Outfitters
Uo Petal Kitten Heel Sandals
These also come in pink and champagne.
Theory
Slim Full Length Trouser
Theory makes the best tailored pants—period.
Reformation
Cooper Heeled Sandal
I never wear pink, but these satin heels make me want to.
MANGO
Straight-Cut Crop Pants
I could see Bieber wearing these.
Tony Bianco
Dana Heel
Instead of black, style your black trousers with brown heels.
Reformation
Kumquat Pant
If you prefer high-waisted pants, these are for you.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.