Of all the notable sandal trends gaining momentum this season, there is one formally considered “dated” style that has quietly been gaining the most traction ready for summer: wedge sandals. As a divisive shoe trend (whether this style was considered stylish exactly has split the editors at Who What Wear UK), the wedge sandal first began to make it reappearance this spring, conjuring up images of the chunky, ‘2010s favourite. But, the new wave of wedges feel far removed from its clunky predecessors—less tourist-boardwalk, more Chloé FROW.
Instantly going viral among the fashion set when first shown at the French fashion houses' autumn/winter 2024 show, and receiving celebrity endorsement in the years since (Iris Law and Sienna Miller, here's looking at you), today's wedges look decidedly more sculptural. The latest revived relic of the ‘90s and Y2K era, wedge sandals blend the leg-lengthening appeal of a timeless stiletto heel with cushioned, walkable comfort.
So now we know that wedge sandals are a "thing" once more, understanding how to wear them becomes the next challenge. You see, not only do shoes say a lot about your personal style, but they have the ability to make or break an outfit. Sure, and broderie blouse and Bermuda shorts look great with trainers, but on a balmy day, paired with sleek loafers or timeless thong sandal? The energy is instantly shifted. Struggling to style my own investment pair, gaining summer outfit inspiration from fashion's best dresses was a must, and they never fail to inspire. Whether pairing foamed mules with a loose tee and oversized shorts or a capri and a checked shirt, there are a few fail-safe ways to style them. Scroll to discover below.
1. T-Shirt + Fitted Trousers + Wedge Heel
Style Notes: Using her wedge heel to add fashion-forward finish to an otherwise simple look, Hannah Juneva (pictured above) is leaning into classic shapes and colours this summer. From her perfectly fitted white t-shirt to her structured taupe trousers, it's a look I'll be stealing inspo from on summer's cooler days.
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COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
A bestselling style.
Deji Studios
Panelled Pant
Shop HannahJuneva exact trousers.
Lauren
Mini Blaike Nappa Leather Shoulder Bag
The thick strap will provide you endless amounts of comfort.
AEYDE
Suzanne
One way to make a statement.
Mejuri
18k Gold Vermeil
Can you ever go wrong with a pair of diamond studs.
2. Blazer + Bermuda Short + Wedge Sandal
Style Notes: Perfect for cooler summer days, Liv Madeline’s‘90s wedge sandals look [pictured above] is perfect for perusing quaint shops on a slow weekend. The loose blazer and structured Bermuda shorts balance out the playful shape of the shoe to create a super sleek, elevated look that feels light and breezy.
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TOTEME
Garderob Oversized Recycled Grain De Poudre Blazer
A timeless design you'll love for decades not seasons.
TOTEME
Grain De Poudre Shorts
These are almost identical to Liv's own.
Calvin Klein
Jeans Leather Wedge Mule Sandal
Simple, yet oh so stylish.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Cannes Mini Bag
This bag is deceptively spacious.
Jimmy Fairly
The Elvie
Every chic fashion person I know own a pair of Jimmy Fairly sunnies.
3. Flannel Shirt + Capri Leggings + Wedge Heels
Style Notes: As another '90s wardrobe fixture, it makes sense that capri trousers would also work with a wedge heel. Both visually drawing the eye down to lengthen the look of the leg, and balancing cropped proportions with ease, I’ll be taking style cues from Anne Laure Mais (above) and finishing with a loose flannel, tank and oversized bag for commuting to the (creative) office.