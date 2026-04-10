I've been saying that barrel-leg jeans are on their way out for a while now, but that doesn't mean I've sworn them off completely. When done right, the trendy denim shape can create some of the chicest and most artful looks—emphasis on the "done right" part. Shoes make all the difference with a silhouette like this one. It's not a particularly lengthening style, so heels can add the illusion of height, literally elevating barrel-leg jeans in the process. There is one specific heel trend—heel color trend, to be exact—that's sure to make the biggest impact when paired with barrel-leg jeans. For proof, just see the combination on Laura Harrier.
The actress was recently spotted on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, shopping and wearing the aforementioned combination. She donned a Jacquemus puffer with loose barrel-leg jeans, burgundy Jacquemus slingbacks, and the brand's popular Valérie bag in cream. She finished off the easy daytime look with Khaite x Oliver Peoples sunglasses and dainty gold jewelry.
What makes burgundy heels a perfect match for barrel-leg jeans in 2026 is the way they stand out and balance out the statement-making quality of the denim shape. Black or brown heels have a tendency to blend in, but with pants like these, you want the footwear to catch the eye and continue to lengthen the outfit. At the same time, the shoe color takes away from the pants being the only star of the show, which is good when a trend is starting to lose its spark. Burgundy heels instantly make these jeans feel cool again, giving barrel-leg jeans a second wind.
Get Laura Harrier's look below by shopping the best barrel-leg jeans and burgundy heels on the market this spring.