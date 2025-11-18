I Know What a Wholesome Cosy Winter Looks Like—These 36 Buys Are It

For me, winter is all about feeling cosy and wholesome, with just the right touch of polish (I do work for Who What Wear, after all!). Think weekend escapes to pretty seaside cottages, roast dinners in pubs with roaring fires, luxurious knitwear, moody florals and, this year, an abundance of chocolate-brown suede. If that sounds like your vibe too, keep scrolling to explore—and shop—my wholesome winter edit. Enjoy!
Poppy joined the Who What Wear UK team as managing editor in 2022. After graduating from university with a degree in English literature, she worked for several publications, including Women's Health, The Times and Marie Claire.
As WWW UK’s managing editor, Poppy looks after the content calendar and all output across the brand, in addition to working with contributors and supporting with social media planning, branded content, marketing and brand strategy. A keen eye for detail means Poppy oversees the production of tentpole moments such as special issues, events, gift guides and more. You won’t find many articles by Poppy on site, but when you do there’s no doubt they will either be focused on dresses, handbags or classic high-street buys she shares with her mum. Or better yet, all three!