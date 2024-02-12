Suddenly, Celebs and Fashion People Are Wearing Trainers In this Trending Colour

Though we’re slowly moving towards spring, there’s one major trend that fashion’s most attentive are bringing with them into the warmer months and beyond. Cropping up all around us, the style set are favouring jackets, knits and trousers in rich chocolate-brown shades this season, but the latest item—and possibly my favourite—to receive the brown colour treatment is the trainer.

Suddenly, everyone is swapping their vibrant red and yellow pairs for this supremely sophisticated neutral. Adding an elevated edge to a decidedly casual footwear option, the brown trainer trend merges a refined colour palette with the most comfortable shoe out there. Softer than black, yet just as striking, the deep hue has become a pillar of my wardrobe as of late. Styling so easily with the heavy knits I was wearing all winter, I’m certain this rich colour trend will look even chicer with my spring capsule collection—think lightweight dresses and suede jackets.

I'm not the only one considering incorporating this trending tone into my footwear collection. Adidas has, in recent months, upped its offerings of the classy neutral—and they're going down a treat on the shopping side of things. Recently spotted on model Bella Hadid, Hadid styled her brown Adidas SL 72 trainers with a matching leather jacket and dark wash jeans for a spring ready look that's so 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst Hadid was tempted by Adidas's trending pair, there are plenty of other worthy contenders on the market. Designer favourites such as Loewe and The Row have also produced compelling iterations, whilst high street staples Reformation and Asics have, too dabbled with the shade too. To shop the new-season trainer trend that's backed by a Hadid, read on to discover our edit of the best brown trainers to buy now.

SHOP THE BROWN TRAINER TREND

Adidas SL 72 Leather And Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £79 SHOP NOW Already a favourite of Bella Hadid, these are bound to sell out very soon.

Salomon XT-6 Mindful 2 Technical Low-Top Trainer £160 SHOP NOW These quick-lace trainers are a fashion fan's favourites.

Loewe Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Suede And Leather Sneakers £595 SHOP NOW These also come in four other neutral shades.

The Row Owen Trainer £800 SHOP NOW This rich, chocolaty shade is going to be everywhere in 2024.

Vejas X Reformation Venturi Sneakers £180 SHOP NOW Style with a dark beige or warm brown knit for a chic tonal look.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba OG Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Add a splash of colour into your footwear collection.

New Balance 2002R Leather-Trimmed Mesh And Suede Sneakers £130 SHOP NOW Wear with dark brown socks or style with a fresh white pair.

Asics Gel-Sonoma 15-50 Trainers £115 £75 SHOP NOW Asics trainers are a fashion persons favourite this spring.

Adidas Samba OG Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Brown and green are two earthy shades that always elevate when paired together.

Asics GEL-Quantum Kinetic Faux-Leather And Mesh Trainers £255 SHOP NOW Finally, a trainer trend that can withstand the odd puddle .

