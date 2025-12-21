Sure, Every Shoe Looks Good With Straight-Leg Jeans, But Fashion People Know It's These 5 That Look the Best

When it comes to jeans, the straight-leg is arguably the most versatile cut you can own, and is one of my personal favourites. As a fashion editor, I've seen jeans trends come and go, but the straight-leg has remained a staple. It's also the most inclusive cut; my body has grown and changed a lot in the ten years I've worked in fashion, but I've always been able to rely on a straight-leg to fit well and look good.
The key to getting the most out of these jeans is knowing how to style them, but most importantly, which shoe styles elevate and highlight this cut's best features. The straight-leg has a particular silhouette: not skinny, not wide, but a structured, streamlined shape that skims the leg. That means some shoes compliment them beautifully, while others compete or clash with the fit.
Over the years, I've tested countless combinations, and this guide breaks down the best shoe pairings that consistently compliment straight-leg jeans. So whether you're after something polished, casual, evening-appropriate or simply something comfortable, you'll find something that works for you and your personal style so you can confidently style those straight-legs like it's second nature.
The Best Shoes to Wear With Straight-Leg Jeans:
1. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Ballet flats are a natural pairing with straight-leg jeans because they create a clean, uninterrupted leg line and keep the overall look light and chic. They work especially well with ankle-length or slightly cropped styles, allowing just a bit of skin to show. For colder days, add a pair of 15 denier tights or knee-high socks for an extra layer that doesn't compromise on style.
Shop Ballet Flats:
H&M
Square-Toe Ballet Flats
Square-toes are everywhere right now.
ST. AGNI
Lattice Woven Leather and Suede Ballet Flats
The winter alternative to mesh ballet flats.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper
Simple and so chic.
COS
Minimal Leather Ballet Flats
For a touch of glam.
& Other Stories
Leather Ballet Flats
The high-cut ballet flat is a practical alternative.
2. White Trainers
Style Notes: Trainer trends will come and go, but you can trust in a white trainer to stand the test of time, something they have in common with straight-leg jeans, so it makes sense that they look so good together. This season, there are two white trainer tribes: sharp and minimal or chunky and vintage-inspired, both of which compliment the straight-leg jean.
Shop White Trainers:
Zara
Leather Trainers
100% leather.
Alohas
Tb.304 Nylon Leather Sneakers
A textural take.
Massimo Dutti
Crackled Leather Trainers
The white suede is a chic touch.
Salomon
XT-6
When dad trainers meets Gorpcore.
2002dx Protection Pack Gore-Tex®
Looks great with dresses too.
3. Shearling-Lined Boots
Style Notes: It's UGG season, and one of my favourite ways to style them is with a pair of straight-leg jeans. It leans in to that 'ugly shoe' vibe and creates an unusual silhouette that's so ugly it's cool. If you want something a bit more structured, look for a twist on the trend like a lug sole or moccasin-style detailing for a bit of extra depth.
Shop Shearling-Lined Boots:
Ugg
Classic Mini II Boot
The OG.
Prada
Shearling-Lined Suede Ankle Boots
Great for winter walks.
Mou
Eskimo 18 Bounce
For a bohemian feel.
Timberland
Stone Street Warm-Lined Platform Boot
Wet weather appropriate.
Reiss
Suede Faux Fur-Trim Ankle Boots
These look a lot more expensive than they are.
4. Loafers
Style Notes: It's a classic combo for a reason: the loafers bring a polished, slightly preppy finish to a pair of straight-leg jeans, making them ideal for smart-casual outfits. Opting for a shoe with a bit of structure like a loafer - whether classic penny, horsebit or chunky sole - helps ground the proportions and gives the look an instant upgrade.