I Was a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—These Are the 6 Trends I'm Going to Wear in 2026

A woman wearing a tan funnel-neck jacket and jeans.
(Image credit: Sandy Koszarek)
Like many fashion people, Sandy Koszarek created a 2026 shopping list of the items and trends she wants to lean into this year to create her modern and stylish looks. As a former VIP Nordstrom stylist and content creator (don't forget to check out Stylish Sandy), she has spent years honing her style and focuses on relevant pieces that are still versatile. Yes, the 2026 trends she's into lean into that vibe.

Below, you'll uncover Koszarek's list, which includes everything from the denim trend every stylish person is wearing to the accessory that will upgrade any ensemble. There's also visual inspo from Koszarek along with a range of shopping picks if you, too, want to add one of her must-haves to your wardrobe this year.

Dark-Wash Jeans

Sandy Koszarek wearing 2026 fashion trends.

(Image credit: Sandy Koszarek)

"In 2026, I'm looking forward to wearing dark-wash jeans. The color feels fresh, looks polished, and is easy to dress up or down." — Koszarek

Low-Profile Sneakers

Sandy Koszarek wearing 2026 fashion trends.

(Image credit: Sandy Koszarek)

"Sneakers are such an essential part of my wardrobe, and I'm adding a low-profile pair. They look chic styled with trousers or jeans." — Koszarek

High-Collar Jackets

Sandy Koszarek wearing 2026 fashion trends.

(Image credit: Sandy Koszarek)

"I'm excited about a new coat style, like a funnel neck. I love the flattering high collar—it's both chic and practical." — Koszarek

Brooches and Scarves

Sandy Koszarek wearing 2026 fashion trends.

(Image credit: Sandy Koszarek)

"I'm looking forward to wearing more accessories, especially brooches and scarves. They add personality and a unique style to an outfit." — Koszarek