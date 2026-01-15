I Was a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—These Are the 6 Trends I'm Going to Wear in 2026

Below, you'll uncover Koszarek's list, which includes everything from the denim trend every stylish person is wearing to the accessory that will upgrade any ensemble. There's also visual inspo from Koszarek along with a range of shopping picks if you, too, want to add one of her must-haves to your wardrobe this year.
Dark-Wash Jeans
"In 2026, I'm looking forward to wearing dark-wash jeans. The color feels fresh, looks polished, and is easy to dress up or down." — Koszarek
Favorite Daughter
The Mischa Super High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
DL1961
Kristy Slim Cigarette Jeans
Nordstrom
High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Pistola
Evie High Waist Jeans
Low-Profile Sneakers
"Sneakers are such an essential part of my wardrobe, and I'm adding a low-profile pair. They look chic styled with trousers or jeans." — Koszarek
Dolce Vita
Serina Sneakers
adidas
Japan Low Top Sneakers
Franco Sarto
Felina Sneakers
Tory Burch
Field Sneakers
adidas
Stan Smith Lo Pro Sneakers
High-Collar Jackets
"I'm excited about a new coat style, like a funnel neck. I love the flattering high collar—it's both chic and practical." — Koszarek
ASTR the Label
Funnel Neck Bomber Jacket
MANGO
Brushed Funnel Neck Coat
Karen Millen
Brushed Wool Funnel Neck Short Coat
Bernardo
Hairy Crop Jacket
AllSaints
Clay Leather Jacket
Brooches and Scarves
"I'm looking forward to wearing more accessories, especially brooches and scarves. They add personality and a unique style to an outfit." — Koszarek