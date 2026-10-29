9 Trends Set to Define Spring 2027 Fashion

For spring/summer 2027, individuality returned to the fashion conversation. Coming off of fashion month, designers are turning up the dial on personal expression with collections that feel about cultivating a point of view. The shift began to take shape last season, when modern heirloom pieces and hand-crafted details signaled a revived appetite for pieces that feel special, considered, and worth collecting. Now, that impulse has evolved into something more: a desire to make a look distinctly your own.
Across the runways, that spirit of individuality took myriad forms, from ornate jackets and opulent embellishments to unexpected print combinations that felt instinctive rather than carefully coordinated. After seasons of pared-back clothing, designers are ready to have fun with fashion again, trading some of minimalism's restraint for a more maximalist, personality-driven approach to getting dressed. Off the runway, the fashion set is embracing self-expression, already offering a glimpse of what this new mood looks like in practice.
At its heart, the season was a celebration of fashion's human qualities: the hand of the artisan, the art of finding a singular piece, the unique styling that reveals an individual eye. In a world increasingly shaped by algorithms and AI, the most compelling collections offered a sense of soul. What emerged was a desire for clothes with character, chosen and combined with a collector's instinct rather than prescribed by a single aesthetic. The season's biggest trends, then, are not simply about what to wear next. They're about how to wear clothes and how to make them your own. Ahead, see nine spring/summer 2027 trends that capture fashion's renewed appreciation for craftsmanship, individuality, and the art of making a look your own.
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Spring/Summer 2027 Trends
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Fashion is ready to let its playful side shine. For spring 2027, designers embraced the kind of personality-driven dressing that feels instinctive, individual, and, above all, fun. At Burberry, Celine, Chanel, and Loewe, flower embellishments transformed jackets and dresses into miniature works of art, and tactile details and ornate finishes lent each piece a sense of whimsy. Color, too, took on a more spirited character, with Tory Burch and Valentino exploring unexpected hues and unpredictable shade pairings. The season is about embracing the eccentric and trusting your instincts.
Mélisse
Silk Faille Knot Bag
Shushu/Tong
Floral-Appliqué Pencil Skirt
tory burch
Beaded Pumps
By Hand
Craft continues to play a prominent role in 2020s fashion, with expectations rising just as quickly as prices are. If a jacket is going to cost over $1000, it better be made by hand with couture-adjacent attention to detail that's not hidden behind immaculate stitchwork. Today, designers are leaning into a more obvious display of craftsmanship, and brands such as Chloé, Heirlome, Khaite, Bottega Veneta, and The Row showed intricate pieces for spring/summer 2027, from open-work blouses to crochet skirts. More and more, designers are catching on: For today's high prices, designer clothing should look and feel special, like a one-of-a-kind heirloom designed to be passed down from generation to generation.
HEIRLOME
Juanita Silk Tank
YOSHITA 1967
Embellished Scarf
LORETTA CAPONI
Fiocchini Broderie Dress
Season of the Skirt
For spring 2027, the skirt emerged as fashion's most versatile canvas. At Prada, Miuccia Prada returned to the garment's essential simplicity, famously describing the skirt as being like a T-shirt: a universal piece that can accommodate endless design experiments and seasonal ideas. It's a deceptively simple proposition that speaks to the collection's broader interest in the possibilities of everyday dressing. Designers across the season—Khaite, Jil Sander, and Altuzarra, to name a few—made a compelling case for the piece as a wardrobe cornerstone, reinforcing its place in the modern woman's rotation. The appeal lies in its adaptability. Worn with a crisp shirt, a relaxed knit, or an unexpected evening top, the skirt offers an opportunity to build a look around personal taste rather than a prescribed formula. It's the foundational piece that will ground self-expressive dressing next year.
Prada
Embroidered Midi Skirt
DÔEN
Elowette Skirt
DES_PHEMMES
Embellished Pencil Skirt
The Clash
There are clashing colors and patterns, and then there's whatever it was that fashion's top brands displayed on the runways for spring 2027. It wasn't for the faint of heart—that's for sure—but somehow, the "so wrong it's right" pairings managed to click in a way that felt stylish, not contrived. At Chanel, three mismatched prints and seven colors made up one of the most talked-about looks from the show, and at Prada, a clashing set of loud floral patterns made people rethink the print, giving it a cool factor for the year ahead. Dries Van Noten, Burberry, and Celine, too, avoided holding back, releasing any reservations about clashing once and for all.
Tory Burch
Jacquard Cocoon Coat
ZARA
Wrap Skirt
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Strapless Jacquard Top
Gilded Age
Gold had a prominent role on the runways, lending unabashed glamour to the season. In a particularly striking statement, Anthony Vaccarello's final show for Saint Laurent after a decade at the house was rendered almost entirely in golden looks, defining the collection in dramatic, after-dark opulence. Elsewhere, Ralph Lauren, Dries Van Noten, and Fforme each explored metallics. Whether worked into fluid silhouettes or used to bring a luminous finish to structured pieces, the shade offered a sense of occasion.
Reformation
Olina Pants
SAINT LAURENT
Fanny Slingback Pumps
juju vera
Petra Tassel Clutch
Brassière
No shirt, no problem—at least, that's what designers appeared to state through their spring collections, delivering look after look with bras as the only top option. Blouses, you're out. Just wear whatever's underneath, especially if your skirt is Prada. The spring 2027 way to wear a bra top kicked off at Khaite, with Kaia Gerber opening the show in a white cone bra paired with a leather column skirt. Then Prada happened, and styling a bra top with a printed knee-length skirt became the talk of fashion month. More examples appeared at Tom Ford and Givenchy in Paris, only garnering momentum for the no-top movement.
Prada
Taffeta Bra
Araks
Gita Underwire Bra
ZARA
Beaded Lace Triangle Bra
Marine Layer
A few colors made rather significant splashes on the runways. Purple continues to be the obvious one, followed by primary colors, as well as orange, pink, and cobalt. But we've talked about all of those too many times to count and would much rather spotlight a range of hues that's far less publicly discussed. Call it seafoam, aqua, or mint—really, it's all of the above. Any shade you'd find near the coast falls under spring's "marine layer" color trend, with Chanel, Dior, Ralph Lauren, and Valentino all selecting hues that conjure up the smell of saltwater and the feeling of sand between your toes. Each brand approached them differently aesthetically, using paillettes, sheer fabrics, ombré materials, and delicate drapes to tell their own color stories.
Another Tomorrow
Recycled Nylon Blouson
Zw Collection
Skirt
Manolo Blahnik
Callasli Slingback Sandals
Airing Things Out
As much as excess and exaggeration dominated this season, so did a lighter look punctuated by airy materials in soft shades of pink, yellow, and green. Tail-like hemlines flowed behind models as they walked at Chanel, Balenciaga, and Ralph Lauren, and Jonathan Anderson took a tailored approach, debuting skirt suits at Dior that felt far more delicate than the "office siren" versions we've grown accustomed to seeing on the runway. Combined, these chiffon creations added gentleness to the spring 2027 collections that perfectly balanced out the grandeur displayed elsewhere throughout fashion month.
KHAITE
Erin Minidress
Renggli
Organza Pant
Reformation
Rida Silk Chiffon Dress
The Evening Jacket
Designers brought a sense of ceremony to tailored outer layers, elevating them with intricate craftsmanship and luxurious fabrics. At Kallmeyer, a white beaded jacket was paired with casual jeans, striking a particularly appealing balance between polish and ease. Ralph Lauren offered a different take with its patterned fil coupé jacket, where the richness of the fabric lent texture and dimension to a classic silhouette. At Schiaparelli, a chartreuse velvet jacket drawn from the archives underscored fashion's enduring fascination with pieces that carry a sense of history and artistry. These are jackets that feel collected rather than simply purchased, their hand-finished details giving them individuality that mass-produced occasionwear often lacks. The styling lesson is equally appealing: Wear them with denim, pared-back trousers, or even the simplest skirt, and let the jacket remain the focal piece.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear. She oversees luxury and runway content, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte and Allure. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.