Everyone Wants to Dress Like Michael Rider's Celine Woman

Since taking the reins at Celine, Rider has been steadily building a very specific kind of woman: polished but never stuffy, glamorous but still practical, and always just a little bit unexpected. His spring/summer 2027 collection in Paris, a 71-look collection held at the Archives Nationales, was perhaps his strongest argument yet for why that approach is resonating right now. Instead of one overarching aesthetic, Rider offered a handful of highly wearable ideas to take away—perfect little dresses, polished tailoring, statement embellishment, bohemian prints, and bold color.
What makes Rider’s clothes so appealing is that none of the looks feel particularly difficult to pull off, yet they push styling in directions that aren't always intuitive. A black dress is still a black dress, but his proportions make it feel fresh. A tailored jacket still works with your favorite trousers, but suddenly looks more intentional in this season's Yves Klein Blue, paired with drop earrings and a hair ribbon. Even the more extravagant pieces, including beaded dresses, embellished coats, and saturated colors, felt grounded and surprisingly easy to imagine wearing. In the show notes, Rider described the collection as “emotional dressing,” and that might be the best way to describe his approach overall. These are clothes that are meant to be worn, mixed, repeated, and made your own through hyper-individualized styling. Celine’s spring/summer 2027 runway makes a compelling case for the new codes of modern dressing.
The Perfect Little Dress
The perfect little dress is one of those wardrobe staples that never really goes away, but Rider gave it a fresh update for spring. The silhouettes felt more directional thanks to subtle changes in proportion, while satin styles added a softer, more fluid option.
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Ornate Embellishments
Minimalism is taking a back seat. Rider leaned into embellishment with outerwear and dresses covered in ornamental details. It’s part of the larger shift toward more decorative dressing we’ve been seeing on the runways, and a good excuse to embrace something a little more extravagant.
Polished Tailoring
Rider has made American sportswear one of his signatures at Celine, and his latest take on tailoring feels particularly relevant. Structured jackets were paired with relaxed trousers and easy separates, creating that elusive combination of looking put-together without actually feeling dressed up. What sets it apart is the irreverent styling—the addition of a hair bow, a floppy hat, a pendant neckline, or a pump worn with semi-sheer tights.
Modern Bohemia
Printed yellow dresses, scarf-print skirts, beaded jewelry, and floral-embroidered outerwear brought a romantic take to modern bohemia. Equal parts quirky eccentric and downtown cool, it signals the new way insiders aspire to dress.
Color Punch
There’s no shortage of color at Celine. Rider returned to his signature red while also working in cobalt, bright fuchsia, and saturated shades of green, giving even the simplest looks an instant boost. If your wardrobe tends to skew neutral, adding one of these colors is an easy way to make your spring outfits feel completely different
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear. She oversees luxury and runway content, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte and Allure. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.