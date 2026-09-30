In 2027, Every It Girl Will Care About One Thing: A Really Great Skirt

There are clothes you wear, and then there are clothes that recalibrate the way you see a wardrobe. At Prada’s spring/summer 2027 show, aptly titled The Skirt, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons made a case for the skirt not as a supporting act but as the focus of the look itself. In the show notes, the designers described the collection as “an interrogation of this single, universal garment, through protean variation,” and that played out in a range of shapes, proportions, materials, and treatments.
That is why the smartest thing to shop for in 2027 will be a skirt. And likely, more than one. Prada’s spring collection suggested that the next wardrobe shift may not come through another radical new trend, but through a return to one of Mrs. Prada’s most revisited items. The collection looked to the Prada archives for inspiration, revisiting house signatures and past ideas while reimagining them for 2027. There was something particularly persuasive about this that resonated among the fashion set. For spring, the skirt will become a key hero piece in all its iterations, whether pleated, printed, or embellished. It's less about finding the skirt than finding the one that reflects your personal style.
The Printed Skirt
Prada’s printed skirts recall the house’s long history of using pattern, from the deliberately offbeat prints of the archive to the graphic, almost painterly treatments seen here. For 2027, those references feel less retro than reinterpreted: bold brushstrokes, florals, and flashes of color turn the skirt into a moving piece of artwork.
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prada
Printed canvas skirt
ZARA
Midi Skirt
The Appliqué Skirt
The appliquéd skirts tap into Prada’s fascination with making the decorative feel unexpected, transforming familiar skirt shapes with dimensional ornamental details. It’s an archival idea—decoration as disruption—recast for 2027 with a more tactile, almost handmade sensibility.
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Satin Skirt With Embroidery
Shushu/Tong
Floral Appliqué Skirt
The A-Line Skirt
The A-line skirt is one of those Prada shapes that need little introduction: familiar, graphic, and endlessly open to reinvention. For spring 2027, it becomes a clean framework, proving that the most recognizable Prada silhouettes can still feel relevant long beyond their original invention.
Prada
Poplin Midi-Skirt
TWP
Midi Skirt
The Embellished Skirt
Prada has long treated the skirt as a canvas for embellishment, and this season takes that instinct to its most dazzling extreme. Crystal embroidery makes these skirts feel like an exuberant update to a distinctly Prada tradition.
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Embroidered Organdy Midi-Skirt
The Colorful Skirt
Prada’s saturated skirts bring a distinctly joyful jolt to the collection, recalling the house’s long-standing appetite for color. For 2027, the effect is deliberately high-impact.
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Pleated gabardine midi-skirt
levi
High-Rise A-Line Decon Skirt
The Semi-Sheer Skirt
The semi-sheer skirts revisit another familiar Prada tension: the practical versus the provocative. Layers of organza and translucent fabrics veil bows, pleats, and crystal belts, creating a sense of something being revealed and concealed at once—a particularly Prada way of making a familiar skirt feel slightly strange again.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear. She oversees luxury and runway content, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte and Allure. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.