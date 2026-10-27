Every fashion month, I come home with a camera roll full of runway looks and a wish list that’s way too long. This season was different in one way. So much of what I loved on the spring/summer 2027 runways felt easy to wear in real life and even easier to find at a price that doesn’t require a second look at your bank account. Also, while they're meant for warmer months, I found so many things that I could start wearing now, even though the temperatures have dropped.
From New York to Paris, the same handful of trends kept showing up, from Prada’s all-skirt lineup to elevated animal prints at Proenza Schouler. Ahead, the six we’re calling for spring, plus the pieces I’d shop now to get ahead.
Bra Tops
This was a trend that seemingly came out of nowhere but was seen everywhere this fashion month from Khaite to Prada. The bra top graced many runways this season, and it’s the easiest way to turn a simple bottom into an actual outfit. Throw an open button-down over yours if you’d rather ease in.
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Enza Costa
Essential Bra Top
ZARA
100% Leather Mixed-Material Bralette
aritzia
Intrigue Satin Bralette
Golden Girls
Golden hour, but make it an outfit. Gold showed up on everything from Ralph Lauren’s gold skirts to Saint Laurent’s shimmering pieces, and it’s the most fun way to dress for summer wedding season or a night out in the city. One gold piece in daylight looks like sunshine, not a party.
Reformation
Eleanor Jacket
BARDOT
Florine Hourglass Mini Dress
lulus
Gold Sequin High-Rise Midi Skirt
Statement Skirts
Prada sent nothing but skirts down the runway this season, 63 looks without a single pair of pants, and I took it as a personal invitation. Go for the loudest pleat, print, or color you can find, and let it do the talking.
Hill House
Enchanted Forest
Xu Zhi
Embellished Pencil Skirt
Reformation
Helen Low Waist Silk Midi Skirt
Elevated Animal Print
Animal print is a forever thing, but this season it grew up a bit. Proenza Schouler styled it in contrasting colors and prints while Sergio Hudson made a strong case for tiger print over leopard at NYFW, and the way to wear it now feels quieter. Picture a tiger-print slip skirt and gold jewelry at a candlelit dinner, nothing loud around it.
Lioness
Peak Jeans
H&M
Mini Skirt
MANGO
Short Patterned Dress
So Much Plaid
Plaid usually clocks out when the leaves fall, but not this time. Gucci’s tartan A-line skirts made the case for wearing it on a late night out, and it feels more Jenny Humphrey than prep school. We saw brands do plaid in all sorts of ways, from corporate chic to girls-night approved. I'll wear it to anything.
Reformation
Cece Skirt
H&M
Brushed Jacket With Scarf
MANGO
Checked Blouse With V-Neckline
Jazz Shoes
Somewhere between a ballet flat and a loafer lives the jazz shoe, and it’s the pair I’ll be reaching for to walk the city all spring. It has a little dance-studio nostalgia and a lot of comfort, and it works with everything from a full skirt to straight-leg jeans. Expect to see them on every fashion person on the subway platform.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.