The Season-Defining Shows Happened in Milan, and These 7 Trends are Set to Be Major

After the past few seasons of buzzy creative director debuts, designers are finding their footing within their respective titles, and the spring/summer 2027 collections are looking stronger than ever. In Milan, there was so much to discuss, including the headline of the week: pants are dead, and skirts are reigning supreme.
First and perhaps the most buzzed-about was Demna's immersive store experience at Gucci. Meanwhile, Simone Bellotti at Jil Sander and Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta both showed their best collections to date. And who could forget Prada's statement skirts which are already shaping what next-season style looks like. Now that the style set has packed up their things and headed to Paris to close out fashion month, let's sit down and discuss everything we just saw from the Milan Fashion Week S/S 27 shows—specifically, the top seven trends to know.
The Major Spring 2027 Trends from Milan Fashion Week
Skirts are It
Miuccia Prada said "skirts are like T-shirts," and that was the mindset behind her spring/summer 2027 collection that was almost entirely centered around knee-length skirts that were the foundations—and centerpieces—of each look. Elsewhere during the week, designers were likewise enamored with the same skirt silhouette and it popped up as a sheer skirt set at Ferragamo and in bejeweled iterations at Marni, among many others.
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Prada
Embroidered Organza Midi Skirt
COS
Embroidered Sheer Column Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Floral Sarong Skirt
House Heritage
Instead of following a singular aesthetic vision this season, the Italian houses put their strengths and unique heritage on fully display. This was especially relevant at Bottega Veneta where Louise Trotter distilled the house's heritage of craftsmanship and textile into her best collection to date. It was a similar story with the perforated leather at Tod's, the tailored skirts at Prada, and likewise at Jil Sander and Ferragamo.
Bottega Veneta
Intrecciato Leather Skirt
Gucci
Boulevard Horsebit Leather Pumps
Jil Sander
Double-Breasted Virgin Wool Coat
Bra Exposure
No shirt, no problem. The runways in Milan were in full agreement: for spring, if a bra is beautiful enough, it deserves to see the daylight, too. Bras peeked out through sheer tops and purposely undone button-downs, or simply arrived on their own as part of a skirt set.
Ashlyn
Mason Cotton Jacquard Bralette
Ulla Johnson
Leiko Top
SIR.
Fiore Bra
Everyday Opulence
Opulent pieces are making their way from the couture collections to ready-to-wear and designers seemed to reimagine what these heirloom-like items might look like in a real-world wardrobe. Instead of dialed all the way up, these special-occasion pieces were paired with more everyday wardrobe staples, showing their wearability, whether that was a brocade skirt with a white tank or a fringed gold tunic with black trousers.
KALLMEYER
Emilee Sheer Grid-Pattern Midi Skirt
Reformation
Stella Coat
Róhe
Textured Fringed Boucle Top
The Bigger Picture
Instead of a singular item, many of the looks showed that it was more about the overall styling than it was about a single item. Designers deployed layering tactics like popped collars, polo shirts, and tonal tailoring to show how shopping for individual items is sometimes more about the end result than the piece itself.
Agolde
Nile Denim Jacket
J.Crew
Jules Classic-Fit Button-Up Shirt in Greenwich Poplin
FAITHFULL
Harlow Striped Knitted Polo Shirt
Saccharine Shades
The color report is taking shape, and instead of the bold tones of fall '26, next season stands to take a much softer and sweeter approach. Just like the pastel Leone candies you'll find at any tabacchi or farmácia throughout Italy, the runway was replete with candy-colored tones like peach, mint, and limone.
Chloé
Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Tank
DES_PHEMMES
Feathered Crepe Midi Dress
MANGO
Satin Clutch Bag With Tassels
No More Big Blazers
The end of oversized suiting is here. At least in Milan, the spring 2027 collections were unanimous in their approach to tailoring, and that included next to nothing oversized, at least when it came to blazers. Everything arrived hyper-tailored, close to the body, and cinched at the waist.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.