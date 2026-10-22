I Already Know the 7 Handbags That Will Become It Styles Next Spring

Now that another fashion month has come to a close and I've had the chance to do a full survey of the spring/summer 2027 shows, it's time to report on my findings. When it comes to the handbags that will shape next-season style, I've already pinpointed the future It bags to know and the trends and themes that are shaping what will be deemed cool and buzzy in six months' time. I've zoomed in on hundreds of runway images and had countless conversations with my fashion-industry friends, so I can say with certainty that the spring bags below are decidedly it.
Designers were aligned on several fronts, primarily that our bags are about to get more opulent, maximalist, and, well, fun. Bags arrived with beading, embellishments, and fringe finishings. Luxury labels took the opportunity to revisit their greatest hits, and we saw the return of beloved and nostalgic faves like the Proenza Schouler PS1, Gucci GG Marmont, and Fendi Baguette. Here, discover these themes and every major handbag trend to know from the spring/summer 2027 runways.
The Major Spring/Summer 2027 Bag Trends
The Eras Tour
Designers reached into their archives this season and brought some of their most iconic silhouettes. Whether it was the return of the Proenza Schouler PS1 Bag, Gucci revisiting its unrelentingly popular GG Marmont, or Hermès bringing back the polished Bolide Bag first designed in 1923, it was a season of in-house comebacks of designers' greatest hits.
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GUCCI
GG Marmont 2.0 Bag
Proenza Schouler
Tiny PS1 Bag
Hermès
Epsom 1923 Bolide 25
Collectibles
When it comes to spring handbags, the more intricate, the better. Styles leaned maximalist with all manner of embroidery, beading, and embellishment that lent each bag an heirloom quality. Whether it was Chanel Flap Bags with multicolor and multi-print finishes or Fendi Baguettes that came embroidered, beaded, and fringed, these bags are set to be fast-tracked to archival status.
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chanel
Mini Flap Bag
Tory Burch
Pierced Bead Fringe Bag
Fendi
Burgundy Baguette Bag
On Body
While top-handle and shoulder bags remain the overarching silhouettes right now, the spring collections presented a number of alternative ways to hold and carry a handbag, from waist bags to necklace pouches and wristlets.
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Loewe
Bracelet Pouch
Reformation
Solene Wristlet
COS
Leather Cardholder
Serpentine Shades
The spring '27 It finish is none other than snakeskin print, but it's not just any snakeskin. Saturated hues like cherry red, purple, and kelly green arrived at Prada, Miu Miu, and Fendi and gave the edgy print a playful feel.
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Prada
Bonnie Ayers Leather Handbag
Dries Van Noten
Flat Envelope Pouch
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Candy Bag
The Downtown Weave
Raffia and woven bags for spring and summer? Groundbreaking. While their existence wasn't newsworthy, designers reimagined the context for these warm-weather carryalls. They're no longer relegated only to beach trips and summer weekends, but they are being rethought for the city too. Woven bags were styled with trench coats and denim for a cool mash-up between vacation and non-vacation wardrobes.
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Bottega Veneta
Corso in Black-Brass Vibrato
Tory Burch
Large Crocheted Tote
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Woven Bucket Bag
Hand Carry
The coolest clutches next season look like slim envelopes and folios. We saw this play out at Celine, Chanel, and Bottega Veneta, where these petite clutches replaced the oversize shapes we've been seeing for the past few seasons.
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Celine
Envelope
ALTUZARRA
Envelope Velvet Clutch
J.Crew
Structured Clutch in Calf Hair
Double-Strap Dominance
Bowler bags may have once been a buzzy new trend but have officially graduated to staple status in the most stylish wardrobes. This season's runways gave the silhouette a major stamp of approval, with several designers—including Prada, Jil Sander, Kallmeyer, and Tory Burch—sending out double-strap styles.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.