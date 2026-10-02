At The Row, Hyper-Minimalism is Dead, and Modern Bohemia is Up Next

Sandwiched between the large-scale show productions of Paris Fashion Week, The Row staged a runway for its Summer 2027 collection that was, in keeping with the brand's traditions, intimate and largely under wraps. There were the usual elements: plush carpeting, soft Parisian lighting, and of course, custom treats handed out to showgoers that they've become known for—this season that meant a sachet of mints.
Now that images have been published, we're finally able to dive into the offering. Filled with all the savvy and carefully studied features that always delight us about The Row, the collection was also notably more eclectic and bohemian. Workhorse staples like trousers and blazers lived side-by-side with crochet, fringe, and beaded items in many looks, becoming both aspirational and inspirational at once. Summer 2027 also continues with the move away from hyper-minimalism, with many looks featuring notably more color and texture than The Row is historically known to offer.
From new suiting silhouettes to the expert deployment of crochet fabrics, these are the key elements that every fashion person will look to emulate. Here, we're unpacking the summer 2027 collection's top-level takeaways and the potential new It items to know.
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Modern Bohemia
Over the last few seasons, The Row has been stepping away from its signature stark aesthetic in favor of more opulence and whimsy, and summer 2027 marks even bigger departure. With this show, they seemed to declare hyper-minimalism all but deceased. Instead, what ensued was a series of looks that incorporated texture like fringe, crochet, and beading for a rising new direction we're calling modern bohemia. The key way to style it, according to this runway? An intricate top. Plain trousers and simple sandals were the outfit bases that let these one-of-a-kind pieces lap up all the attention.
All About Texture
If the arrival of opulent textures like feathers and sequins took The Row into a new era of maximalism last season, the summer 2027 collection was an evolution of where their unique take on craft is heading. For the warmer seasons, the answer was a series of looks that incorporated crochet and lace texture—whether it was a delicate tank layered over a solid long-sleeve, a lace shawl worn atop a trench coat, or a full crochet dress.
It-Item Potential: Canvas Totes
It wouldn't be a report on The Row runway if we weren't zooming in on the accessories. The shoes and bags tend to be on the fast track for It-item status, and this season, it was the canvas totes that captured our attention. The quotidian, almost downright "boring", bags stand to become one of fashion's most sought-after styles next season, if the The Row has anything to say about it.
Necklace Layering
It wasn't just that many of the models finished off outfits with a string (or several) of colored beads, but that these necklaces arrived obscured by the clothing itself. Whether that meant layered underneath a sheer top of peeking out from a semi-unbuttoned shirt, there's a new styling idea to know with jewelry—but particularly necklaces.
New Suiting SIlhouettes
Slouchy, relaxed looks, once the calling card of the brand's ready-to-wear, were all but absent on this runway, where the tailoring was decidedly more slim-fitted. Cigarette trousers and cinched-waist jackets were the heroes of The Row's fall lineup, and it indicates a larger shift that we've been taking note of across the runways this season. The close cuts and precise tailoring of the late '90s are officially back.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.