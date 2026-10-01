Apple Martin's Runway Debut, It Dresses, and A-List Arrivals: Inside the Chloé Show

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Apple Martin makes her runway debut at the Chloé spring/summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé)
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Bonjour, Paris! The style set has landed in the French capital for the final location of fashion month, and one of the most anticipated shows on the calendar is none other than Chloé. A-listers always abound, and this show was no different, with everyone from Claudia Schiffer to Alexa Chung in attendance. Even more noteworthy, perhaps, was Apple Martin, the 22-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who made her runway debut.

As for the clothes, designer Chemena Kamali took a much lighter and airier approach for the spring/summer 2027 collection after all the plaid prints and wool knits from last season. This runway was largely defined by one element: eyelet. Dresses, skirt sets, and puff-sleeve tops all arrived in the delicate fabric, and since Chloé is known for setting some of the major dress trends each season (the explosion of lace trim can be credited to Kamali), this is one theme I'm already predicting will be big come spring.

Here, discover everything to know from the Chloé S/S 27 show, from the pretty new dress trend to A-list faces both on and off the runway.

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2027 Trend Alert: Eyelet Dresses

Spring and summer wardrobes are where Chloé really shines, in my opinion, and this runway put the designer's warm-weather-dressing skills on full display. Nowhere was this more evident than when it came to the eyelet dress, the trend I'm earmarking for 2027 It status. Given that Chloé was the initiator of the lace-trim-dress trend, these eyelet numbers are what I predict will take their place next season.

Apple Martin makes her runway debut at the Chlo&amp;eacute; spring/summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé)

A model walks the Chlo&amp;eacute; spring/summer 2027 runway during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé)

A model walks the Chlo&amp;eacute; spring/summer 2027 runway during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé)

A Pastel Palette

We just reported on the emerging pastel color trend that was all over Milan, and it appears that Paris agrees that the softer, sweeter palette is set to replace saturated shades for spring 2027.

A model walks the Chlo&amp;eacute; spring/summer 2027 runway during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé)

A model walks the Chlo&amp;eacute; spring/summer 2027 runway during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé)

A model walks the Chlo&amp;eacute; spring/summer 2027 runway during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé)

The It Trench Coats

If there's any single item that will get us to shop next season, it's undoubtedly the trench coat. A whole section of Chloé's runway was dedicated to sweeping cape coats with flipped-up funnel necks. They're an outfit unto themselves and are equal parts Parisian polish and signature bohemia.

A model walks the Chlo&amp;eacute; spring/summer 2027 runway during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé)

A model walks the Chlo&amp;eacute; spring/summer 2027 runway during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé)

A model walks the Chlo&amp;eacute; spring/summer 2027 runway during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé)

A-List Arrivals

The Chloé show brought out a cast of familiar celebrity faces from all walks of the creative world, including Love Story breakout star Dree Hemingway and supermodel Claudia Schiffer. Cynthia Erivo, Natasha Lyonne, Alexa Chung, Emma Mackey, and more arrived in their best boho looks for the occasion.

Claudia Schiffer arrives at the Chlo&amp;eacute; spring/summer 2027 runway during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé)

Pictured: Claudia Schiffer

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Chlo&amp;eacute; spring/summer 2027 runway during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured: Cynthia Erivo

Alexa Chung arrives at the Chlo&amp;eacute; spring/summer 2027 runway during Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured: Alexa Chung

Dree Hemingway arrives at the Chlo&amp;eacute; spring/summer 2027 runway during Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé)

Pictured: Dree Hemingway

Emma Mackey arrives at the Chlo&amp;eacute; spring/summer 2027 runway during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloé)

Pictured: Emma Mackey

Anna LaPlaca
Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.