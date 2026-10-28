Not Miami or Las Vegas—stars from all walks of famous life traveled to Austin, Texas, this past weekend for the Formula One United States Grand Prix. Amid the twinkling nightlife and arid desert, hosts of actors, athletes, and, of course, F1 WAGs descended upon the sprawling Circuit of the Americas track decked out in their finest cowboy boots and stiff denim. But when the sun went down, the seemingly endless stream of glitzy festivities inspired racegoers to trade their suede for something a bit more sophisticated. Such was the case when we caught up with Scottish model and entrepreneur Rebecca Donaldson and professional golfer Lily Muni He at a sparkling Clarins soirée celebrating the new Double Serum Eye ahead of Sunday's big race.
F1 fans may know Donaldson as Carlos Sainz's longtime partner and He as Alex Albon's fiancé, but fashion lovers know them for their personal contributions to style (and sport—He has played in the LPGA Tour since 2019). Clad in gauzy designer dresses and manicured from head to toe, the pair chatted with Who What Wear about race-day prep, signature paddock style, and their favorite things to do with their beaus in the Lone Star State before slipping into the thrumming, champagne flute–clinking crowd overlooking the Southern city.
Race-Day Rituals
No matter where in the world a race may take them, Donaldson and He know two things are certain: Donaldson will always be up before Sainz, and He is sleeping in. "I definitely wake up earlier on race day," Donaldson says with a sparkling smile, her Scottish accent lilting with every word. "You know, I've got hair and makeup to do, outfits to sort!"
When asked who wakes up earlier on race day, she or Albon, He laughs at the idea that it could be her. "Oh my god, Alex!" she says. "I take longer to get ready, but I can't get out of bed." The golfer prefers a more glamorous look for her own tournaments, but on race weekends, she keeps it simple—relying on powder and "a really good lip product" when she needs a quick touch-up. "When I golf, I feel like I put on way more makeup than I normally wear. It's kind of like my game-day face," she explains. "I feel my best when I'm out there on the golf course." The secret to said game-day face? "A really good lip tint that just stays on my lips the whole round," she says.
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U.S. Grand Prix Style
It's almost an unspoken rule that being an F1 WAG requires a certain caliber of taste, and both Donaldson and He have honed their respective paddock styles over the years. Donaldson is known for her sophisticated minimalism and exquisite tailoring, as demonstrated by her layered Khaite party ensemble and classic motorcycle jacket and Paige jeans in the paddock. "I find Austin is a little bit more casual for the race, so I'm going a bit more chill this weekend," she explains.
He prefers a mix of colorful, trendy elements with a handful of good basics. Think primary colors and fringe paired with good blazers, trench coats, and a sprinkle of polka dots. The golfer ponders for a moment before giving her two cents on U.S. Grand Prix styling. "I mean, the very clear inspo is very Western cowgirl," she starts. "But that being said, I feel Austin has very Prada, Miu Miu vibes." We gathered this from her lipstick-adorned Prada skirt from earlier that day—the very one Charlotte York wore in Sex and the City, which He made sure to reference in an Instagram post.
As for where Donaldson and He take their Austin attire when off the track, their answer is the same: a good barbecue restaurant. While Donaldson and Sainz prefer to try new places every year, He and Albon recently fell for the Michelin-starred LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue. "I actually just recommended this to someone today!" she exclaims.
Couple Cross-Training
While balancing two professional athletic schedules can be challenging, He notes that she and Albon occasionally find time to train together. "We preseason train together, usually in January," says He. "I steal his performance coach, and he'll coach me too." When we ask if their training plans ever align (golf and motorsport require different training, but both include exercises for injury prevention and power), He nods. "A lot of the basic strength and conditioning are really similar, but I don't run with him because he's too fast," she jokes. "And then he'll join me for golf rounds for fun."
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.