2027's Biggest Top Trend Isn't Even a Top at All

Satin bras, bandeaus, bralettes, and sports bras are the look du jour for spring 2027, according to the runways in New York, Milan, and Paris.

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Collage of runway models wearing the spring 2027 bra trend seen at fashion month.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

If there's one thing the spring/summer 2027 runways made abundantly clear, it's that fashion is officially done keeping its underwear under wraps. After seasons of sheer fabrics, exposed lingerie, and the occasional flash of a bra strap, designers are taking the idea of underwear as outerwear one step further. This time, the bra isn't just part of the outfit—it's the entire point.

Across New York, Milan, and Paris, the humble underpinning received a glamorous promotion. At Prada, Tom Ford, and Fendi, delicate bralettes and lace-trimmed styles took the place of traditional tops, and LaQuan Smith, Simone Rocha, and Miu Miu made a case for decorative iterations. Even the sports bra got the high-fashion treatment, courtesy of Miuccia Prada, who sent Gigi Hadid down the Miu Miu runway in a sporty bra and embellished skirt to close the show. Consider it the ultimate high-low styling lesson.

Model walking down the runway in the spring 2027 bra trend.

Altuzarra S/S 27

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

What makes this season's take particularly interesting, though, is how little it relies on shock value. Rather than treating exposed lingerie as an overtly provocative statement, designers approached the bra as another wardrobe building block, styling it beneath undone button-downs, tailored blazers, and oversize jackets at the likes of Christian Dior, Givenchy, and Ester Manas. The result felt less like getting dressed for a night out and more like a reconsideration of what getting dressed looks like in the first place.

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If the runways are any indication, fashion's best dressed will be trading their usual tanks and tees for barely-there bralettes paired with voluminous trousers, pencil skirts, and sharp tailoring come spring. Sorry, shirts, it was nice knowing you.

The Spring 2027 Bra Trend on the Runways

Bralettes on the Runway

Spring/summer 2027 model wearing a bra top on the runway during fashion month.

Prada S/S 27

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Spring/summer 2027 model wearing a bra top on the runway during fashion month.

Tom Ford S/S 27

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Spring/summer 2027 model wearing a bra top on the runway during fashion month.

Khaite S/S 27

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Spring/summer 2027 model wearing a bra top on the runway during fashion month.

Sandy Liang S/S 27

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Spring/summer 2027 model wearing a bra top on the runway during fashion month.

Simone Rocha S/S 27

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Sports Bras on the Runway

Spring/summer 2027 model wearing a bra top on the runway during fashion month.

Miu Miu S/S 27

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Styled Bras on the Runway

Spring/summer 2027 model wearing a bra top on the runway during fashion month.

Christian Dior S/S 27

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Spring/summer 2027 model wearing a bra top on the runway during fashion month.

Ester Manas S/S 27

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Spring/summer 2027 model wearing a bra top on the runway during fashion month.

Fendi S/S 27

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Spring/summer 2027 model wearing a bra top on the runway during fashion month.

Givenchy S/S 27

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

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Ana Escalante
Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.