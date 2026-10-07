If a Fashion Person Skips a Leather Jacket This Fall, This Trend's the Culprit

History is said to repeat itself, and nothing reflects that more than the runway. Without fail, you can find a few "new" trends each season that seem pulled directly from the past. Despite these trends' former status as dated or vintage, some of the season's most coveted and sometimes controversial ones inevitably end up being the best reflection of the current cultural, political, and fashion landscape. One of the best recent examples of this phenomenon? The return of the military jacket. Yes, you read that right! The staple that defined indie sleaze fashion—the band jacket, the Napoleon jacket, the military jacket, or whatever you like to call it—is suddenly everywhere again. It might be shocking news to take in, so we'll give you a second... Okay, back to scheduled programming.
Given that all fashion trends eventually come back in style, it was only a matter of time before this controversial outerwear made its comeback. But what exactly makes the military jacket a compelling trend right now? Well, that you'll have to decide for yourself. We've compiled our receipts to show this jacket trend is really back, and we're sharing a few examples from the spring/summer 2026 and fall/winter 2026 collections. Of course, that might not be enough to sell the skeptics, so we've rounded up outfit ideas and styling tips that can make any critic change their mind. And if that's not enough to sway you to give this trend another chance, we've curated a small edit of the best military jackets for fall. Let us convince you to put down the leather jacket or, at the very least, learn why this jacket trend is like a time capsule.
Long before the sharply tailored silhouette became a divisive trend of the '00s, the horseback militia in 18th-century France wore it during Napoleon Bonaparte's reign. The military jacket didn't truly conquer the closets of the masses until the rise of indie sleaze on the runway. During the aughts, creative directors such as Alexander McQueen and Hedi Slimane sent models down the runway with disheveled hair, smudged makeup, oversize tees, and low-rise skinnies—all styled with ornate Napoleonic jackets. Time has passed, but amid growing nostalgia and sociopolitical uncertainty, it's no surprise that military jackets have resurfaced in recent collections and even in the closets of fashion people. On the runway, we can trace the style's comeback to two specific collections: Dior's S/S 26 menswear show and McQueen's S/S 26 womenswear show. Both runways nodded to the history of the jacket itself and how it's evolved from a functional staple for men serving in the army to an off-duty staple for style icons in the aughts.
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That acknowledgment of history has opened a new chapter in the jacket's evolution, as we've seen countless designers since give the silhouette a contemporary spin through tailoring and styling. For example, we saw an elevated take on the "indie sleaze party girl" look at Khaite's F/W 26 show, where models wore military jackets with dramatic shoulders, cropped hemlines, and intricate embroidery, styled with sleek leather pants and pointed heels. At Balmain, we saw a delicate tug-of-war between menswear and womenswear tailoring through the styling. The rigid tailoring of the military jacket and cigarette trousers was juxtaposed with a loose silk tank, sheer stockings, sleek pumps, and oversize sunnies. These modern renditions of this dated outerwear have given a new generation a chance to test-drive this trend, but that hasn't come without its challenges. We're mainly trying to figure out how to wear the military jacket for fall in a contemporary way. Luckily, inspiration isn't scarce. Keep scrolling for styling ideas and shopping recommendations.
How to Style a Military Jacket
WEAR: Military Jacket + Animal-Print Skirt + Thong Sandals + Shoulder Bag
Styling Notes: Lean into visual contrast by pairing this menswear staple with more womenswear separates, like a tailored animal-print skirt and fun accessories. Let's just say Bonaparte could never pull this look off.
Styling Notes: Even if you're a staunch fan of The Row, remember the Olsen twins were the original indie sleaze girls, so yes, you can adopt this fall jacket trend. The secret is to give this style a minimalist spin by pairing a loosely tailored military jacket with an oversize T-shirt, baggy shorts, and sandals. It's a look they'd surely wear now.
MANGO
Frog-Button Jacket With Band Collar
superdown
Evelina Shorts
Balenciaga
Rodeo Handbag Medium
WEAR: Military Jacket + Baby T-Shirt + Capri Pants + Mules + Shoulder Bag
Styling Notes: Feelingnostalgic? Lean into the sentimentality of this jacket trend by pairing it with Y2K-inspired separates: capri pants, a baby T-shirt, backless mules, and a shoulder bag. Sure, you might not have a time machine, but this styling formula can do the same thing.
BDG
Quinn Denim Band Jacket
J.Crew
Perfect-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt
LESET
Rio Capri Pant
WEAR: Military Jacket + High-Neck Blouse + Wide-Leg Trousers + Sandals + Slouchy Suede Bag
Styling Notes: You don't necessarily have to embrace vintage-inspired styling from the aughts to wear this jacket in your everyday life. Simply start by turning to your most trusted staples. Pair your military jacket with a blouse, trousers, and a few trendy accessories for a straightforward formula that you can wear anywhere, even to your favorite antique shop.
Isabel Marant Étoile
Emalia Embroidered Cotton Jacket
Aritzia
The Effortless Pant
Strathberry
Maxi Kite Hobo Bag
WEAR: Military Jacket + Tank + Balloon Pants + Ballet Flats
Styling Notes: Make this jacket style feel brand-new by wearing it with one specific runway trend: boho chic. Lean into the eclectic elements of the outerwear by pairing it with balloon pants, ballet flats, and a stack of bangles. You'll look like you just walked in Chloé's last runway show.
Lioness
Rush Hour Jacket
Ray-Ban
Jackie Ohh II
Herskind
Sylvia Pants
WEAR: Military Jacket + T-Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Loafers
Styling Notes: If you prefer to avoid wearing too many trends, consider screenshotting the outfit above as your styling inspiration. You can draw attention to your military jacket without doing too much by playing with textures and proportions. Start by investing in a military jacket in luxe suede or intricate jacquard, then style the tailored piece with an oversize T-shirt and super-baggy jeans for a chill take.
Styling Notes: Not yet convinced your leather jacket is ready to retire from service? We get it. Rather than ditching the staple altogether, try swapping in a leather military jacket this season. You can make it even more approachable by styling it with some of your other favorite fall staples—e.g., a flannel shirt and ankle boots.
We the Free
Ryland Vegan Leather Band Jacket
Tna
Indiana Shirt
EB Denim
Low Rise Baggy Jeans
WEAR: Military Jacket + Matching Trousers + Pointed Heels + Barrel Bag
Styling Notes: When in doubt, you can't go wrong with tailored separates in similar, or even matching, shades. You can make your office attire feel revolutionary by pairing a military jacket with tailored trousers, pointed heels, and a barrel bag. It's further proof for the skeptics that this jacket trend will stand the test of time.
ASOS DESIGN
Button Front Formal Utility Jacket in Black
J.Crew
Arched Trouser
Steve Madden
Jaffa Black Leather heels
Shop More Military Jackets
Khaite
York Cord-Detailed Crepe Jacket
Honestly, we're surprised this hasn't sold out yet.
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a freelance writer and editor living in New York City. What began as a pastime (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a lifelong passion for unveiling the connection between fashion and culture on the internet and in real life. Over the last decade, she's melded her extensive edit and social background to various on-staff positions at Who What Wear, MyDomaine, and Byrdie. More recently, she’s become a freelance contributor to other publications including Vogue, Editorialist, and The Cut. Off the clock, you can find her clutching her cell phone as she's constantly scrolling through TikTok and The RealReal, in search of the next cool thing.