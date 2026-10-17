These Are the Biggest Runway Trends From Paris Fashion Week, Period

Paris Fashion Week has officially rejected the minimalist dress code. From Julian Klausner's quirky and ornate prints at Dries Van Noten to Michael Rider's irreverent styling at Celine to Matthieu Blazy's exuberant embellishments at Chanel, the joy of dressing is palpable in Paris. After years of disciplined, pared-back looks and reserved color palettes, the most influential designers have collectively decided that getting dressed should be fun again. That doesn't mean we're diving headfirst into costume pieces. Instead, the spring runways delivered a master class in high-impact design and styling that feels directional and fresh yet remarkably wearable.
Intricate embroidery, whimsical and romantic dresses, and saturated primary colors introduced a collective spirit of frivolity. Taken together, the collections suggest that the next chapter of fashion won't be defined by one singular aesthetic. Instead, it's about embracing clothes with personality and getting dressed in a way that feels joyful. From statement prints to maximalist designs to new takes on tailoring, these are the biggest runway trends to know from the spring/summer 2027 collections at Paris Fashion Week.
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
If there was one thing Paris made abundantly clear, it's that fashion could stand to have a little more joy. Chanel, Loewe, and Dries Van Noten leaned into whimsical details that make dressing fun: unexpected embellishments, quirky color combinations, and playful textures. It's maximalism with clothes that weren't designed to blend into the background. After seasons of quiet luxury and pared-back dressing, a little frivolity feels downright refreshing.
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Conner Ives
Embroidered Silk Cord Bag
Tory Burch
Beaded Pumps
DES_PHEMMES
Embellished Skirt
Primary Colors
Canary yellow, true red, and cobalt blue were impossible to miss at Chanel, Balenciaga, and Celine. They appeared across everything from streamlined separates to statement-making accessories, bringing energy to the collections. There's something refreshing about the simplicity of it: no complicated color theory, no carefully blended neutrals, just a really good saturated shade. The pieces are optimistic without being saccharine and bold without requiring an elaborate outfit.
Mélisse
Silk Faille Knot Bag
celine
Belt
LOEWE
Amazona 180 Bag
The Evening Jacket
Designers are making a strong case for swapping your standard blazer for something considerably more special. The evening jacket is having a moment—in gold brocade at Saint Laurent, intricate embroidery at The Row, and ornate details at Schiaparelli. It's polished, it's grown-up, and, crucially, it has a bit of cool-girl nonchalance.
Destree
Amoako Devoré Blazer
Dries Van Noten
Floral Jacquard Jacket
Zara
Satin Jacket
Finishing Touches
This season, accessories practically made the outfit. Specifically, scarves and bold belts were the outfit-finishing details that turned up the volume for looks on the Paris runways. Perhaps it comes as no surprise, as printed scarves and tasseled belts have become a mainstay among the fashion set, but the spring/summer 2027 collections demonstrated even fresher ways to wear them. They showed up in looks that felt inventive at Miu Miu, Hermès, and Valentino—each show playing with how these accessories are worn, wrapped, and tied unexpectedly.
hermès
Grand Tralala Double Face Scarf
The Row
Wide Wrap Belt
Otzio
Fringed Scarf
Airy Romanticism
At Chloé, Dior, and Chanel, dresses and skirts came in light, billowing silhouettes that seemed to float around the body in sheer layers and soft volume. Jonathan Anderson's Dior collection took this idea particularly far, using airy fabrics, petal-like textures, and intentionally imperfect shapes to create a feeling that was more poetic than polished. This isn't a return to overly prim dressing; it's a move toward lightness.
De La Vali
Azul Crepe Maxi Dress
THE GARMENT
Eleanor Skirt
DEME
Rori Dress
New-World Prep
At Loewe, Celine, and Stella McCartney, familiar collegiate codes were loosened, twisted, and sent somewhere far more interesting. Sure, there were polished separates and classic tailoring, but they were styled with unexpected proportions and a sense of ease that made the whole thing feel modern and new-world.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear. She oversees luxury and runway content, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte and Allure. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.