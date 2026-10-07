Chanel's Version of a 2027 Cool Girl Is Here, and She's Wearing These Future It Items

It's been one year since Matthieu Blazy's first collection as Chanel's artistic director debuted to the world, and it's safe to say that it's been the indisputable It brand ever since. Blazy has single-handedly transformed the brand while staying true to the longstanding heritage of the fashion house. While S/S 27 represented the present and future of Chanel in many ways, Blazy's inspiration for the collection was the multi-faceted life of Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel. As the show notes state, "In the collection, the young Gabrielle becomes the various Chanel women she will be. They carry one within the other, a layered history of selves within a layered history of the clothing she wore. This is her personal fashion journey: from the strictures of Edwardian corsetry and tailoring she once assumed and rebelled against, to her reconfigured, revolutionary ideas of suiting, slipped on and lightly sported."
The show's dramatic setting, staged at the Grand Palais at the tail end of Paris Fashion Week, featured white swallow birds and a moon suspended from the ceiling, a soundtrack that included Britney Spears, a whopping 83 looks, and, of course, a plethora of celebrities on the front row. Blazy's interpretation of Chanel has captured the fashion world's attention, which has led to a frenzy when each of his new collections becomes available, and his creations for S/S 27 will undoubtedly produce quite a few more It items next year. Everyone wants to be a cool Chanel girl right now, and the future trends highlighted below will define what that looks like in 2027.
The A-List Attendees
Chanel always draws some of Paris Fashion Week's most famous faces. This season, mainstays such as Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, and Ayo Edebiri were joined by on-the-rise It girls such as Ella Rubin, all dressed in head-to-toe Blazy-designed looks.
In 2027, the Chanel girl's skirts will be tweed, and the length will be to the knee. One low-slung tweed pencil skirt after another made its way down the runway, often paired with a matching jacket and a belt.
Eclectic Collarless Jackets
It's hard to think of Chanel without thinking of tweed jackets, and Blazy is modernizing them for 2027. Collarless, cropped, a bit boxy, and often embellished, the plethora of jackets that came down the runway were undoubtedly standouts. Let the wait lists begin.
Blazy-Era Flap Bags and Clutches
Blazy isn't one to stop at just a few bag styles. There were countless options on the models' arms, primarily flap bags and clutches. Blazy excels at reinventing the classic Chanel bag via embellishment, crochet, pockets, and cool chain details, to name just a few of his design elements.
Ultra-Embellished Pumps
In keeping with the trend of opulence, which is quickly becoming one of this season's biggest trends, Blazy's footwear designs were ornately embellished with buttons, bows, and beads. There were too many future It shoes to name, but these pumps are strong contenders.
The Outfit-Making Accessories
Special finishing touches were plentiful among the S/S 27 looks, and there were some clear themes. Among them were bold logo earrings, in keeping with Gabrielle Chanel's love of costume jewelry. There were also feathered corsage brooches, which looked especially chic atop a tweed jacket, and in lieu of chain belts, leather belts were plentiful, with the ultra-wide square-buckle styles being the most memorable.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.