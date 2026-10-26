One of my favorite parts about being a beauty editor is observing the way trends come and go throughout the year. Whether it's hair color, makeup, or nails, I'm always on the hunt for the next big thing. When it comes to nails specifically, I'm very picky about making final calls on the trends that we've moved on from and the ones that are incoming, especially as the seasons change.
Of course, it always helps to speak with beauty experts to get their insights as well, which is why I decided to chat with three leading nail artists to figure out exactly what nail trends people are leaving behind as we continue through fall. “I think one of the biggest shifts in nail trends this season is toward more natural, wearable manicures or clean, well-defined shapes with an emphasis on proper nail architecture,” says nail educator and founder of Vikki Swan Nail Academy Vikki Swan. “Creative nail art remains popular, but I’m noticing a growing preference for more refined and practical looks.”
If you're wondering which five once-popular nail styles are staying in summer, keep reading for all the details. Spoiler: Prepare for some hot takes from our pros.
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1. Neon Anything
Neon was in for summer, but as the weather cools down, people are turning to more sophisticated seasonal shades. "Neons can be fabulous in the right setting, but those fluorescent summer shades feel rather out of place for autumn," says nail artist and founder and Creative Director of Exclusive Nail Couture Max Estrada. "I'm seeing a shift toward richer colors such as deep plum, black cherry, espresso, jewel tones, and sumptuous cat-eye effects."
Nail artist and founder of Prosto Nails & Co Kateryna Tsabilieva agrees. "These shades still feel closely tied to vacation manicures," she says. "For a bold fall look, I would choose blackberry or inky blue, which offer intensity with more depth." If you really love neon, she recommends using it as an accent over a sheer base to give it a fresh direction.
2. Thick French Tips
In case you missed it, thick French tips were very much around this summer, but nail artists are already noticing a sharp decline in requests for it. "French manicures are timeless, but thick, oversize white tips are becoming less popular," says Swan. "Instead, we’re seeing more natural-looking French manicures, especially micro-French tips with thin, delicate lines." She's also notes that structured French manis on square nails can also create an elegant look white emphasizing the shape of the nails.
"When a white tip takes up too much of a short nail, it can make the nail bed appear even shorter," adds Tsabilieva. "I would opt for a finer line or try an espresso tip for a seasonal update. The width should complement the individual nail rather than follow the same formula on every hand."
3. Chunky Glitter
Glitter nails were popping off this past summer, and since then, shimmer and chrome have taken over. "Large glitter particles covering the entire nail seem to be becoming less popular," says Swan. "Instead, finer shimmer, delicate reflective effects, and subtle metallic finishes offer a more refined way to add shine." She notes that reflective shades are especially popular right now because of the way they catch the light, making it a sophisticated alternative to chunky glitter.
4. Dramatic Nail Shapes
Warmer months give room for experimenting with shapes, patterns, and colors, which is why Swan believes we'll be seeing less length this fall. "While extra-long nails and [thickness] are still around, more people are choosing natural-looking nails or structured shapes with balanced proportions," she says. "Thin, lightweight yet strong nails are much more comfortable for everyday life and becoming increasingly popular."
5. Pearlescent Chrome
No, we're not talking about the nude nail or soap nail trend here. Instead, it's the pearlescent chrome that's been layered over dozens of shades. As a transition manicure from summer to fall, it works. However, we'll be seeing less of it the further into the season we go.
"Pearlescent chrome has become such a familiar finishing touch that adding it automatically does not always make a manicure more interesting," says Tsabilieva. "This fall, I would choose the chrome to suit the base color. A smoky metallic finish over graphite or a bronze sheen over chocolate brown creates a more considered effect." She adds that chrome still has plenty to offer when its undertone feels connected to the color underneath.
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Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.