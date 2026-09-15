Khaite Makes the Rules—6 Trends That Are Making a Comeback in 2027

Ready or not, It girls will be wearing these styles again next year.

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Khaite NYFW S/S 27 runway looks
(Image credit: Khaite)
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Ask any NYFW attendee what the coolest show of the week is, and chances are that they'll tell you it's Khaite, hands down. The S/S 27 show was set in the fittingly industrial Brooklyn Navy Yard, with cool It girl Kaia Gerber in a rare runway appearance as the opener and a plethora of cool celebrities populating the front row. (If I haven't said cool enough, don't worry—I'm not done.)

Khaite pretty much sets the standard for what's cool for any given season, and the brand's creative director Catherine Holstein designed a S/S 27 collection containing a slew of trends that'll surely play a hand in dictating what's "in" next year. It's worth noting that many of the spring collection's most prominent trends were ones that could be considered comebacks. Among them are the skirt style that could give 2026's column skirts a run for their money and the shoe trend It girls might kick square toes to the curb for. Scroll on to familiarize yourself with the Khaite-endorsed trends, along with the standout beauty trends (which were too good not to mention) and Khaite-loving It girls in black in attendance.

The Khaite Crew

In case you were wondering where the coolest NYFW celeb attendees were on Saturday night, it was the front row at Khaite. Nara Smith, Alexa Chung, Pamela Anderson, Elsa Hosk, and more were all present and accounted for, and all were clad in head-to-toe black.

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Alexa Chung at the Khaite S/S 27 NYFW show

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

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Nara Smith at the Khaite S/S 27 NYFW show

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

WHO: Nara Smith

Charlotte Lawrence at the Khaite S/S 27 NYFW show

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

WHO: Charlotte Lawrence

Iris Law at the Khaite S/S 27 NYFW show

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

WHO: Iris Law

Pamela Anderson at the Khaite S/S 27 NYFW show

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

WHO: Pamela Anderson

Meghann Fahy at the Khaite S/S 27 NYFW show

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

WHO: Meghann Fahy

Elsa Hosk at the Khaite S/S 27 NYFW show

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

WHO: Elsa Hosk

Riley Keough at the Khaite S/S 27 NYFW show

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

WHO: Riley Keough

Noteworthy Beauty Trends

The distinctive beauty trends spotted on the models on the Khaite runway have been getting as much attention as the fashion trends. Most noteworthy was the abundance of messy bedhead and teased bouffants the models (including the show opener Kaia Gerber) wore. Makeup was natural and glowy, which was the perfect complement to the dark romanticism on the runway. Another noteworthy detail: Most of the models' nails were painted a dark inky hue.

Khaite S/S 27 runway, messy bedhead trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, messy bedhead trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, messy bedhead trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Comeback Trend: Exposed Underwear

According to a plethora of looks on the S/S 27 Khaite runway, showing your underwear is undoubtedly cool again. There were vintage-inspired bras in lieu of tops, sheer skirts over high-waisted briefs, and corsets in varying degrees of undone. Suffice to say, lingerie dressing just got even cooler.

Khaite S/S 27, exposed underwear trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27, exposed underwear trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27, exposed underwear trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27, exposed underwear trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27, exposed underwear trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Comeback Trend: Floral Lace

The lace featured in multiple looks among the collection wasn't just any lace—it was made of sheer tulle with appliqué 3D flowers. Column skirts, full skirts, dresses, and tops featured the stunning fabric, which is sure to become a trademark of Khaite S/S 27.

Khaite S/S 27 runway, floral lace trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, floral lace trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, floral lace trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, floral lace trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, floral lace trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, floral lace trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Comeback Trend: Trapeze Skirts

While 2026's top skirt trend, column skirts, made multiple appearances on the runway, there was another prominent skirt trend, which pretty much solidifies its comeback: trapeze skirts. Structured, exaggerated A-line skirts (and dresses, as a matter of fact) in both long and short hemlines are sure to be a key silhouette for 2027.

Khaite S/S 27 runway, trapeze skirt trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, trapeze skirt trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, trapeze skirt trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, trapeze skirt trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, trapeze skirt trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Comeback Trend: Cropped Skinny Pants

There's been much ado as of late about cropped pants being back, but Catherine Holstein's endorsement of the trend, in the form of cropped black skinny pants, on the S/S 27 runway might be the coolest proof we have yet.

Khaite S/S 27 runway, cropped skinny pants trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, cropped skinny pants trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, cropped skinny pants trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Comeback Trend: Romantic Ruffles

Gothic romance was an overall theme on the Khaite S/S 27 runway, and one of the trends Holstein used repeatedly to capture it was romantic ruffles. Some of the ruffles that adorned the pieces were structured, while others were flowy. And some were in the form of floppy bows at the waist.

Khaite S/S 27 runway, romantic ruffles trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, trapeze skirt trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, romantic ruffles trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, romantic ruffles trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, romantic ruffles trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite S/S 27 runway, romantic ruffles trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Comeback Trend: Sharply Pointed Toes

Take a seat, square and rounded toes. Khaite says that sharply pointed-toe shoes are so back, and the It girls are sure to follow suit come spring. Whether in the form of pumps or high-heeled sandals, every single pair of shoes that stepped onto the runway featured an elongating point.

Khaite s/s 27 runway, pointed toe shoe trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite s/s 27 runway, pointed toe shoe trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite s/s 27 runway, pointed toe shoe trend

(Image credit: Khaite)

Khaite s/s 27 runway, pointed toe shoe trend

(Image credit: Khaite)
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.