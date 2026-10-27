7 Major Accessories Trends That Will Take Over In 2027

Accessories have always had the power to transform an outfit, but for spring/summer 2027, designers are making a case for putting them front and center. Across the runways, the finishing touches became statements in their own right, offering fresh ways to express personal style. Antique-coded earrings brought a sense of vintage glamour to contemporary dressing, while many looks demonstrated the waist-defining power of a statement belt. Meanwhile, designers embraced a more-is-more approach to handbags, showcasing bold colors, intricate patterns, beaded details, and fringe. Rather than blending seamlessly into an ensemble, these accessories commanded attention, proving that sometimes the smallest details can make the biggest impact.
The season's standout pieces also point toward a renewed appreciation for craftsmanship, versatility, and thoughtful styling. Beaded necklaces were layered over jackets and dresses, while printed scarves took on new identities, appearing as tops and belts. Embellished heels brought a decorative element to footwear through opulent beading and floral details. Botanical accents, meanwhile, permeated the collections, from floral brooches to scarves. Together, these runway moments suggest that 2027 will be a year for experimenting with proportion, texture, and unexpected combinations. Ahead, discover the six major accessories trends to know for spring/summer 2027, as seen on the runways.
Botanicals
Florals are branching out beyond prints for spring/summer 2027, taking shape as three-dimensional accents and decorative accessories. At Ralph Lauren and Chanel, floral brooches adorned blazers and dresses, while Dior incorporated botanical motifs into scarves. Romantic yet versatile, these botanical-inspired details bring a fresh finish to tailored separates and flowing silhouettes alike.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
By Malene Birger
Henna Brooch
Tory Burch
Tank Top
Phoebe Philo
Cluster Earrings
Statement Belts
This season, the belt is far more than a functional finishing touch. Altuzarra and Celine embraced wide, waist-defining styles with metallic details, while Ferragamo incorporated double belts that added dimension to its runway looks. Whether worn over a tailored jacket, a flowing dress, or a relaxed silhouette, a statement belt is an easy way to bring structure and personality to everyday dressing.
DEHANCHE
Mila Leather Belt
celine
Maison Celine Belt
TWP
Buckle Bunny Leather Belt
Antique Revival Earrings
Vintage-inspired jewelry is making a compelling return for spring/summer 2027, with chandelier earrings and ornate drop styles lending a touch of old-world elegance to modern dressing. At Celine, Ralph Lauren, and Saint Laurent, antique-inspired designs offered a sense of history and romance, proving that heirloom-worthy jewelry can feel just as relevant today. Wear them with a simple T-shirt or an evening dress to let their intricate details take center stage.
Ben-Amun
Multi-Strand Crystal Drop Earrings
Jennifer Behr
Davina Gold-Tone Glass Earrings
chan luu
Drop Earrings
Maximalist Bags
Minimalism takes a back seat as maximalist handbags emerge as one of spring/summer 2027's most dominant accessories trends. At Chanel, Fendi, and Tory Burch, bags stood out through bold color palettes, intricate patterns, beaded embellishments, and playful fringe. The styling takeaway is simple: Let a statement-making bag do the heavy lifting by pairing it with understated separates, or lean into the trend with a mix of equally eye-catching textures and prints.
fendi
Baguette Bag
Mélisse
Silk Faille Knot Bag
chanel
Small Flap Bag
Embellished Heels
Shoes are taking a decidedly decorative turn. Chanel, Tory Burch, and Prada embraced embellished heels featuring opulent beading and floral accents, transforming everyday footwear into miniature works of art. Whether styled with a pared-back trouser suit or a romantic dress, these statement shoes offer an effortless way to introduce a little extravagance into even the simplest look.
Tory Burch
Beaded Pumps
chanel
Sandals
PRADA
Embroidered Pumps
Printed Scarves
The printed scarf is proving to be one of the season's most versatile accessories, with designers finding inventive ways to style this classic staple. At Hermès, scarves were transformed into tops, while Ralph Lauren demonstrated their potential as belts, bringing pattern and color to the waist. It's a piece that can be styled in countless ways, whether tied, wrapped, or reimagined entirely.
Hermès
Jockey Scarf
Tory Burch
Pool Silk Square Scarf
Burberry
London Bridges Silk Scarf
Beaded Necklaces
Beaded necklaces are getting a fresh styling treatment. Chanel and Celine showcased long strands layered over jackets and dresses, while Polo Ralph Lauren wrapped necklaces around the neck for a more closely styled look, paired with a tonal blazer. From colorful statement beads to more subdued designs, the trend offers an easy way to introduce texture, dimension, and a personal touch to your wardrobe.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear. She oversees luxury and runway content, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte and Allure. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.