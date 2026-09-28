Louise Trotter, the woman you are. Bottega Veneta's creative director took the reins at the Italian heritage house just one year ago and has already hit her stride, delivering what many critics are calling her best collection to date on Saturday. The designer, whose previous roles include artisticdirector positions at Carven and Lacoste, checked off every necessary box for a brand as significant as Bottega Veneta: virality, craftsmanship, and commercial success. (On the topic of the latter, if anyone wants to talk about the pieces I'm already saving up for, DM me.) Of course, it always helps when you have Kendall Jenner closing the show while her alleged boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, sits front row and takes film pictures of her entire walk. But even without that cultural moment, Trotter's designs were more than enough to leave attendees and viewers at home kicking their feet in excitement.
Bottega Veneta S/S 27 included a little bit of everything you want from a Bottega Veneta collection. There was Intrecciato, the house's iconic weaving technique, on bags, tuxedo shirts, and even leather newspapers. Speaking of bags, the new shapes have "sellout" written all over them, from east-west clutches to giant straw totes to on-trend pouches. And then there were the textures, like colorful and patterned fringe and hand-knit crochet. Once again, Trotter proved that she (with the help of Bottega Veneta's in-house team of expert craftspeople) can make every material into a work of art. The hats that many models wore atop their heads were just a bonus.
Styling a really great outfit, especially one with a statement piece, isn't easy. That's why there are professionals who brands trust to make their creations look their very best. It's also a smart reason to watch runway shows. There's always a lesson or two to be learned about creating ensembles worth remembering and rewearing. Bottega Veneta this season was like a Styling 101 course. Class was in session, and its number one takeaway was this: Whenever you're wearing a loud, standout item, go simple with the rest. Pair a colorful fringe skirt with a crisp button-down shirt or poplin pants with an intricate crochet top. Let the outstanding item do all the work, and your go-to basics can act as background characters.
Power Coupling
Talk about fangirling. Elordi sat in the front row at this season's Bottega Veneta show and took sneaky photos of Jenner as she closed out the show in an all-black draped dress with matching crochet flats and a leather clutch. According to the internet, he also celebrated the occasion with flowers for Jenner, who first walked for the brand a decade ago in 2016.
Hats Off
More like hats on. At the show, a slew of models donned hats on the runway, from crochet caps in a variety of colors to cotton bucket styles and oversize sun hats. The styles acted as a fun continuation of Trotter's fall/winter 2026 collection, which heavily featured gray and black knit beanies. Will hats become spring 2027's top accessory? Only time will tell, though Trotter is clearly on board with the trend.
Louise Trotter: Minister of Craft
Trotter's crafts room was busy in the lead-up to spring/summer 2027, with the designer debuting look after look featuring high-art designs and details, from intricate embroidery to delicate crochet. Fringe was draped from shoulder to shoulder like a scarf tossed on casually, while Intrecciato details touched everything, from tuxedo shirts with tight-woven bibs to blouses with loose-woven bases. Three-dimensional flowers were placed on dresses, and a Pollock-esque knit and bag brought art to the runway.
Bag Breakdown
At the end of the day, Bottega Veneta is a leather-goods brand that's specialized in Intrecciato weaving for over 50 years, so of course, the handbags featuring the iconic technique were impeccable. "Intrecciato sits at the heart of Bottega Veneta: Matter is woven, but so are disciplines, gestures, and people," the show notes state. Plus, they were extremely consumer-friendly. In six months, every east-west clutch and minimalist shoulder bag will be full of cool people's essentials. The really chic ones will have gotten their hands on the beige lizard-skin clutch that immediately caught my eye when it debuted or the gorgeous green pouch bag that fits just enough.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.