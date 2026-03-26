On Wednesday, COS continued its streak of impactful runway shows, unveiling the spring/summer 2026 collection at a bathhouse in Seoul, South Korea, with stars of the spring 2026 campaign, Alexander Skarsgård and Park Gyuyoung, sitting front row with Emma Roberts, Thai singer Mile Phakphum Romsaithong, and Korean singer Sohyun Kim, all of whom drew a crowd of devoted fans to the brutalist venue, located on the outer edge of the city.
According to the London-based brand’s design director, Karin Gustafsson, the film American Gigolo (1980), starring Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton, was revisited during the design process for the spring collection. “I love that effortless dressing that is also elegant,” she told Who What Wear after the show, referring to the film’s lauded wardrobe. “So, [spring 2026] was rooted in classics, but it had that volume that made it effortless in a way.” The collection’s name, “Cinematic Beauty,” was a direct result of the film’s impact on its creation. “We really wanted to create this strong feeling of a character.
To offset the ‘80s lean of the film and its costumes, Gustafsson also looked toward the ‘90s, especially leaning into the minimalism the era is known for. Think clean lines and neutral colors, as well as silhouettes that are signature to the time, like pencil skirts and slinky knits. During the making of the collection, Gustafsson recalls listening to American music from back then, name-dropping the Pixies, in particular. “I love music from the ‘90s, so I always listen to that," she says.
Keep scrolling to see the spring/summer 2026 COS collection for yourself. And while you're at it, shop the see-now-buy-now pieces that will sell out first.
COS Spring/Summer 2026
See Now, Shop Now
On the car ride from our hotel to the after-party and dinner that followed the show, everyone seemed to be thinking the same thing, scrolling on their phones through the collection, which had just gone live on COS.com. After more than a month spent studying the fall runways following an especially difficult winter, watching a lightweight, airy collection like this one debut was like a reward—and everyone wanted to claim theirs before it became too late. Both of my favorite items had already earned a “Low Stock” notice—and they weren’t the only ones.
COS
Textured-Leather Skirt
COS
Round Wire-Frame Sunglasses
COS
Long Trench Coat
COS
Mini Cylinder Clutch Bag
cos
Sheer Lace-Knit Tank Top
COS
Perspex Mules
Sell-Out Alerts
Speaking of items from the collection that are at risk of selling out, there are almost too many to count. In other words, nothing is safe, so you should act fast if you want to snag a piece of COS history. The debut look, an all-white ensemble made particularly impactful by the sculptural neckline on a poplin shirt, is among them, with just a few sizes left in stock. Another standout look that followed was a burgundy-leather skirt-and-top set, which is flying off the shelves, too. According to Gustafsson, you can never really predict what customers will be interested in purchasing from a show like this. “You have your own favorites, but you never know what the audience will think,” she says. Personally, she called out the crinkled leather and silk pieces from the end of the show: “I think those are beautiful.”
COS
Exaggerated Mock-Neck Top
COS
Pleated Textured-Leather Midi Skirt
COS
Soft Leather Brogues
COS
Oversized Draped Top
COS
Satin Wrap Skirt
COS
Tailored Silk Top
'80s and '90s Nostalgia
A mix of '80s and '90s references could be seen throughout the 40-look spring collection, ranging from billowy suiting to sleek, body-con dresses and skirts in sheer, knit fabrications that felt luxurious but also playful and sexy. Heavy silk pieces in both pressed and purposely wrinkled fabrications were especially expensive-looking and clean, giving the collection a laid-back but polished appearance that explains why so much of it is already sold out. Adding to this, I heard several attendees refer to