I Studied Stylish Londoners to Work Out Which Trends Will Dominate in 2025—These 5 Stood Out

By
published
in Features

Living in London, I would say I'm pretty privileged when it comes to people watching. Luckily, it's one of my favourite hobbies (I should probably trade this in for some form of exercise) and I enjoy it (much more than I would a gym class). As a fashion editor, I constantly have to keep up with the lastest trends, and while I of course look to the seasonal catwalks for this, a lot of inspiration comes from street style I see in the big smoke.

I spend my weekends wandering around east London's Broadway Market, taking in all the outfits as I sip on my cappuccino. I often head to Coal Drop's Yard in King's Cross and I'm in central at least once a week to prep for shoots. So I manage to cover quite a lot of ground across London, spying on outfits as I go. And this is why I wanted to share the micro trends I've spotted in London that can actually make a big difference to your new year looks. Whether it's a scarf hood over your favourite coat, the addition of a print or even the simple swap of a button. These are the 5 trends I've already noticed around London, and will no doubt be seeing a lot more throughout 2025.

1. Animal Print Jackets

Luxy wearing animal print jacket

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Leopard print has dominated the tail end of 2024, and for 2025, it's sticking around––along with all other animal-inspired prints––in the form of jackets. Making even a pair of trusty jeans feel new, invest in one of these jackets and you'll end up wearing it across all seasons.

Shop the Trend:

Rowani Lamb Leather Jacket
By Malene Birger
Rowani Lamb Leather Jacket

I've found Lucy's exact jacket––love, love, love!

Topshop Faux Leather Snake Jacket With Center Front Zip in Yellow
Topshop
Faux Leather Snake Jacket With Center Front Zip in Yellow

This yellow snake print feels so fresh.

The Funnel-Neck Shearling Coat
COS
The Funnel-Neck Shearling Coat

Yes to abstract cow print!

+ Ganni Cotton Corduroy-Trimmed Leopard-Print Waxed-Organic Cotton Jacket
BARBOUR
+ Ganni Cotton Corduroy-Trimmed Leopard-Print Waxed-Organic Cotton Jacket

I've spotted the Ganni x Barbour 3.0 collab so many times in London recently.

Tommie - Antelope Spot Black
RIXO ⋆
Tommie - Antelope Spot Black

Rixo has called this the "antelope spot" and I'm so into it.

Animal Print Velvet Oversize Crop Blazer
ZARA
Animal Print Velvet Oversize Crop Blazer

And there's a matching skirt!

2. Hooded Scarfs

Liv wearing scarf hood

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: If you live in the UK, you'll know it's cold. So the weather often dictates what we can and can't wear––enter: scarf hoods. Triangle scarves and balaclavas have been key for a while, but this hybrid accessory is going to take over for 2025.

Shop the Trend:

Topshop Saint Hooded Blanket Scarf in Cream
Topshop
Saint Hooded Blanket Scarf in Cream

This can also be used to winter-proof your favourite jumper.

Double Wool Hooded Scarf
Prada
Double Wool Hooded Scarf

You'll wear this with every coat, forever.

Hood Scarf
Weekday
Hood Scarf

This fuss-free version comes in so many colours.

Burberry, Check Cashmere Hooded Scarf in Snug | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Check Cashmere Hooded Scarf in Snug | Burberry® Official

Add it to a trench coat for the full Burberry vibe.

Padded Hybrid Hooded Scarf
COS
Padded Hybrid Hooded Scarf

This will keep you so so cosy.

The Rina Scarf
LISA YANG
The Rina Scarf

Want.

3. Lunchbox Bags

Marilyn wearing box bag

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Giant totes, suede styles and pencil case bags (thanks to Alaïa) have been the heroes of 2024. While these are sticking around, there's the new addition of the lunchbox bag (thanks to Miu Miu and Loewe). Rectangular, top-handle and sleek, they're the ladylike style that you'll no doubt spot on the streets of London on repeat from now on.

Shop the Trend:

Amazona 28 Bag in Nappa Calfskin
Loewe
Amazona 28 Bag in Nappa Calfskin

Loewe always kickstarts a bag trend.

Leather Beau Bag
Miu Miu
Leather Beau Bag

You can get a mini version to clip on––another micro trend for 2025.

Astra Leather Shoulder Bag
The Row
Astra Leather Shoulder Bag

The dream bag.

Double-Handle Bowling Bag - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Double-Handle Bowling Bag

This will go with everything you own.

Charles & Keith, Mini Daylla Tote Bag
Charles & Keith
Mini Daylla Tote Bag

This contrast style looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

The Midi Montreal | Black Smooth | Demellier
Demellier
The Midi Montreal bag

A classic to love forever.

4. Brown Suede Boots

Taffy wearing suede boots

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: Chocolate brown everything has ruled 2024, and with mocha mousse being Pantone's colour of the year for 2025, brown isn't going anywhere. And neither is suede. Add the two together and you get brown suede boots that are taking over the capital.

Shop the Trend:

Suede Leather Boot With Buckle Detail - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Suede Leather Boot With Buckle Detail

No one will believe these are high street.

Massimo Dutti, Split Leather High-Heel Ankle Boots
Massimo Dutti
Split Leather High-Heel Ankle Boots

This silhouette is just so chic.

Bayhi 70 Buckle-Embellished Suede Knee Boots
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Bayhi 70 Buckle-Embellished Suede Knee Boots

The buckle detail––swoon.

dunelondon,

dunelondon

These sold out, had a 2,000 person wait list and now they're finally back in stock in all sizes.

Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots
& Other Stories
Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots

Big fan of a wearable heel height.

Wide Leg Split Suede Ankle Boots
ZARA
Wide Leg Split Suede Ankle Boots

You'll be able to easily stuff your jeans into this wide pair.

5. Contrast Button Cardigans

India wearing cardigan

(Image credit: @theindiaedit @mooez)

Style Notes: It's niche, I know, but London people are always the best at finding mini trends––in this case, it's the contrast button. Editor-loved labels such as &Daughter and Kiltane has created cardis with white buttons, now ,the high street is following suit. It's a small detail that manages to elevate the humble knit we all know and love.

Shop the Trend:

+ Net Sustain Ada Wool Cardigan
&DAUGHTER
+ Net Sustain Ada Wool Cardigan

The &Daughter cardigans have been a favourite among fashion editors for a while.

Kiltane, Canonmills Cashmere Crewneck Cardigan

Kiltane
Canonmills Cashmere Crewneck Cardigan

I've seen so many people wear this brand, and I'm a huge fan of its great quality knits.

Ada Wool Cardigan
&DAUGHTER
Ada Wool Cardigan

The green version of that &Daughter cardigan is too good not to share.

Asos Design Compact Stitch Cardigan in Chocolate Brown
ASOS DESIGN
Compact Stitch Cardigan in Chocolate Brown

This comes in so many colours, but I love the choc brown.

Aara - Carnation
RIXO ‰ܠ
Aara - Carnation

One you'll take into spring, too.

Cotton on Crew Neck Cardigan in Black
Cotton:On
Cotton on Crew Neck Cardigan in Black

You'll wear this with so many outfits.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

Latest