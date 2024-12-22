I Studied Stylish Londoners to Work Out Which Trends Will Dominate in 2025—These 5 Stood Out

Living in London, I would say I'm pretty privileged when it comes to people watching. Luckily, it's one of my favourite hobbies (I should probably trade this in for some form of exercise) and I enjoy it (much more than I would a gym class). As a fashion editor, I constantly have to keep up with the lastest trends, and while I of course look to the seasonal catwalks for this, a lot of inspiration comes from street style I see in the big smoke.

I spend my weekends wandering around east London's Broadway Market, taking in all the outfits as I sip on my cappuccino. I often head to Coal Drop's Yard in King's Cross and I'm in central at least once a week to prep for shoots. So I manage to cover quite a lot of ground across London, spying on outfits as I go. And this is why I wanted to share the micro trends I've spotted in London that can actually make a big difference to your new year looks. Whether it's a scarf hood over your favourite coat, the addition of a print or even the simple swap of a button. These are the 5 trends I've already noticed around London, and will no doubt be seeing a lot more throughout 2025.

LONDON FASHION TRENDS SET TO DOMINATE IN 2025:

1. Animal Print Jackets

Style Notes: Leopard print has dominated the tail end of 2024, and for 2025, it's sticking around––along with all other animal-inspired prints––in the form of jackets. Making even a pair of trusty jeans feel new, invest in one of these jackets and you'll end up wearing it across all seasons.

By Malene Birger Rowani Lamb Leather Jacket £2000 SHOP NOW I've found Lucy's exact jacket––love, love, love!

Topshop Faux Leather Snake Jacket With Center Front Zip in Yellow £70 SHOP NOW This yellow snake print feels so fresh.

COS The Funnel-Neck Shearling Coat £1190 SHOP NOW Yes to abstract cow print!

BARBOUR + Ganni Cotton Corduroy-Trimmed Leopard-Print Waxed-Organic Cotton Jacket £575 SHOP NOW I've spotted the Ganni x Barbour 3.0 collab so many times in London recently.

RIXO ⋆ Tommie - Antelope Spot Black £385 SHOP NOW Rixo has called this the "antelope spot" and I'm so into it.

ZARA Animal Print Velvet Oversize Crop Blazer £70 SHOP NOW And there's a matching skirt!

2. Hooded Scarfs

Style Notes: If you live in the UK, you'll know it's cold. So the weather often dictates what we can and can't wear––enter: scarf hoods. Triangle scarves and balaclavas have been key for a while, but this hybrid accessory is going to take over for 2025.

Topshop Saint Hooded Blanket Scarf in Cream £30 SHOP NOW This can also be used to winter-proof your favourite jumper.

Prada Double Wool Hooded Scarf £1790 SHOP NOW You'll wear this with every coat, forever.

Weekday Hood Scarf £34 SHOP NOW This fuss-free version comes in so many colours.

Burberry Check Cashmere Hooded Scarf in Snug | Burberry® Official £990 SHOP NOW Add it to a trench coat for the full Burberry vibe.

COS Padded Hybrid Hooded Scarf £65 SHOP NOW This will keep you so so cosy.

LISA YANG The Rina Scarf £260 SHOP NOW Want.

3. Lunchbox Bags

Style Notes: Giant totes, suede styles and pencil case bags (thanks to Alaïa) have been the heroes of 2024. While these are sticking around, there's the new addition of the lunchbox bag (thanks to Miu Miu and Loewe). Rectangular, top-handle and sleek, they're the ladylike style that you'll no doubt spot on the streets of London on repeat from now on.

Loewe Amazona 28 Bag in Nappa Calfskin £2900 SHOP NOW Loewe always kickstarts a bag trend.

Miu Miu Leather Beau Bag £2650 SHOP NOW You can get a mini version to clip on––another micro trend for 2025.

The Row Astra Leather Shoulder Bag £2280 SHOP NOW The dream bag.

MANGO Double-Handle Bowling Bag £36 SHOP NOW This will go with everything you own.

Charles & Keith Mini Daylla Tote Bag £75 SHOP NOW This contrast style looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

Demellier The Midi Montreal bag £435 SHOP NOW A classic to love forever.

4. Brown Suede Boots

Style Notes: Chocolate brown everything has ruled 2024, and with mocha mousse being Pantone's colour of the year for 2025, brown isn't going anywhere. And neither is suede. Add the two together and you get brown suede boots that are taking over the capital.

MANGO Suede Leather Boot With Buckle Detail £160 SHOP NOW No one will believe these are high street.

Massimo Dutti Split Leather High-Heel Ankle Boots £159 SHOP NOW This silhouette is just so chic.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Bayhi 70 Buckle-Embellished Suede Knee Boots £1275 SHOP NOW The buckle detail––swoon.

dunelondon SHOP NOW These sold out, had a 2,000 person wait list and now they're finally back in stock in all sizes.

& Other Stories Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots £295 SHOP NOW Big fan of a wearable heel height.

ZARA Wide Leg Split Suede Ankle Boots £80 SHOP NOW You'll be able to easily stuff your jeans into this wide pair.

5. Contrast Button Cardigans

Style Notes: It's niche, I know, but London people are always the best at finding mini trends––in this case, it's the contrast button. Editor-loved labels such as &Daughter and Kiltane has created cardis with white buttons, now ,the high street is following suit. It's a small detail that manages to elevate the humble knit we all know and love.

&DAUGHTER + Net Sustain Ada Wool Cardigan £350 SHOP NOW The &Daughter cardigans have been a favourite among fashion editors for a while.

Kiltane Canonmills Cashmere Crewneck Cardigan £229 SHOP NOW I've seen so many people wear this brand, and I'm a huge fan of its great quality knits.

&DAUGHTER Ada Wool Cardigan £350 SHOP NOW The green version of that &Daughter cardigan is too good not to share.

ASOS DESIGN Compact Stitch Cardigan in Chocolate Brown £30 SHOP NOW This comes in so many colours, but I love the choc brown.

RIXO ‰ܠ Aara - Carnation £195 SHOP NOW One you'll take into spring, too.