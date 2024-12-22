I Studied Stylish Londoners to Work Out Which Trends Will Dominate in 2025—These 5 Stood Out
Living in London, I would say I'm pretty privileged when it comes to people watching. Luckily, it's one of my favourite hobbies (I should probably trade this in for some form of exercise) and I enjoy it (much more than I would a gym class). As a fashion editor, I constantly have to keep up with the lastest trends, and while I of course look to the seasonal catwalks for this, a lot of inspiration comes from street style I see in the big smoke.
I spend my weekends wandering around east London's Broadway Market, taking in all the outfits as I sip on my cappuccino. I often head to Coal Drop's Yard in King's Cross and I'm in central at least once a week to prep for shoots. So I manage to cover quite a lot of ground across London, spying on outfits as I go. And this is why I wanted to share the micro trends I've spotted in London that can actually make a big difference to your new year looks. Whether it's a scarf hood over your favourite coat, the addition of a print or even the simple swap of a button. These are the 5 trends I've already noticed around London, and will no doubt be seeing a lot more throughout 2025.
LONDON FASHION TRENDS SET TO DOMINATE IN 2025:
1. Animal Print Jackets
Style Notes: Leopard print has dominated the tail end of 2024, and for 2025, it's sticking around––along with all other animal-inspired prints––in the form of jackets. Making even a pair of trusty jeans feel new, invest in one of these jackets and you'll end up wearing it across all seasons.
Shop the Trend:
This yellow snake print feels so fresh.
I've spotted the Ganni x Barbour 3.0 collab so many times in London recently.
2. Hooded Scarfs
Style Notes: If you live in the UK, you'll know it's cold. So the weather often dictates what we can and can't wear––enter: scarf hoods. Triangle scarves and balaclavas have been key for a while, but this hybrid accessory is going to take over for 2025.
Shop the Trend:
This can also be used to winter-proof your favourite jumper.
Add it to a trench coat for the full Burberry vibe.
3. Lunchbox Bags
Style Notes: Giant totes, suede styles and pencil case bags (thanks to Alaïa) have been the heroes of 2024. While these are sticking around, there's the new addition of the lunchbox bag (thanks to Miu Miu and Loewe). Rectangular, top-handle and sleek, they're the ladylike style that you'll no doubt spot on the streets of London on repeat from now on.
Shop the Trend:
This contrast style looks so much more expensive than it actually is.
4. Brown Suede Boots
Style Notes: Chocolate brown everything has ruled 2024, and with mocha mousse being Pantone's colour of the year for 2025, brown isn't going anywhere. And neither is suede. Add the two together and you get brown suede boots that are taking over the capital.
Shop the Trend:
These sold out, had a 2,000 person wait list and now they're finally back in stock in all sizes.
You'll be able to easily stuff your jeans into this wide pair.
5. Contrast Button Cardigans
Style Notes: It's niche, I know, but London people are always the best at finding mini trends––in this case, it's the contrast button. Editor-loved labels such as &Daughter and Kiltane has created cardis with white buttons, now ,the high street is following suit. It's a small detail that manages to elevate the humble knit we all know and love.
Shop the Trend:
The &Daughter cardigans have been a favourite among fashion editors for a while.
I've seen so many people wear this brand, and I'm a huge fan of its great quality knits.
This comes in so many colours, but I love the choc brown.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.